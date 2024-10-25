MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT), a leading provider of flavors and colors for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Consolidated Results

Reported revenue increased 7.9% to $392.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus last year's third quarter results of $363.8 million. On a local currency basis (1) , revenue increased 8.6%.

, revenue increased 8.6%. Reported operating income increased 13.4% to $50.5 million compared to $44.5 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.2 million of costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan. Local currency adjusted operating income (1) and local currency adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 17.1% and 12.8%, respectively, in the third quarter.

and local currency adjusted EBITDA increased 17.1% and 12.8%, respectively, in the third quarter. Reported diluted earnings per share increased 2.7% to 77 cents in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 75 cents in the third quarter of 2023. Local currency adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased 8.0% to 80 cents in the third quarter.

"I am pleased with our results this quarter and remain confident that our solid performance and volume growth will allow the Company to achieve our 2024 guidance," said Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Group Results

Reported Local Currency(1) Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 6.4% 8.5% 6.8% 8.3% Color 11.8% 5.0% 13.0% 5.2% Asia Pacific 13.6% 6.9% 13.4% 9.4% Total Revenue 7.9% 6.7% 8.6% 6.9% Reported Adjusted Local Currency(1) Operating Income Quarter Year-to-Date Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 12.1% 8.7% 12.8% 8.8% Color 30.0% 10.7% 30.9% 10.8% Asia Pacific 15.0% 4.2% 15.3% 7.5% Total Operating Income 13.4% 1.8% 17.1% 6.4%

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported third quarter 2024 revenue of $203.3 million, an increase of $12.3 million versus the prior year's third quarter. Segment operating income was $25.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.8 million compared to the prior year's third quarter. The Group's higher revenue and operating income were driven by higher volumes and pricing.

The Color Group reported revenue of $162.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $17.1 million compared to the prior year's third quarter. Segment operating income was $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $6.9 million compared to the prior year's third quarter results. The Group's increased revenue and operating income were primarily a result of the higher volumes across all product lines and higher pricing.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $41.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.0 million compared to the prior year's third quarter. The Group benefited from higher revenues across nearly all geographies. Segment operating income was $9.3 million in the quarter, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the prior year's third quarter. The higher operating income is primarily a result of higher volumes.

Corporate & Other reported operating expenses of $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.6 million of operating expenses reported in the prior year's third quarter. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.2 million of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs in Corporate & Other. Local currency adjusted operating expenses(1) for Corporate & Other increased $3.7 million compared to the prior year's third quarter, primarily due to the higher performance-based compensation costs recorded in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the low comparable amount recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

2024 Outlook

Metric Updated Guidance Prior Guidance Local Currency Revenue(1) High Single-Digit Growth Mid-to High Single-Digit Growth Local Currency Adjusted EBITDA(1) High Single-Digit Growth Mid-to High Single-Digit Growth Diluted EPS (GAAP) Between $2.77 and $2.87* Between $2.77 and $2.87* Local Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Mid-Single-Digit Growth Mid-Single-Digit Growth *Includes approximately 18 cents of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

This guidance is based on current conditions and economic and market trends in the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below.

(1) Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release for more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, and non-cash share-based compensation. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its 2024 third quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. CDT today, Friday, October 25, 2024. Investors may access the live webcast, including presentation slides, on the Company's web site at investor.sensient.com. Alternatively, investors may join the conference call by contacting Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's web site following the call. The call transcript will be available on the Company's web site on or after October 29, 2024.

This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under "2024 Outlook" above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors concerning the Company's operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company's future financial performance include the following: the Company's ability to manage general business, economic, and capital market conditions, including actions taken by customers in response to such market conditions, and the impact of recessions and economic downturns; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including inflation and shortages impacting the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, disruptions and delays in the Company's supply chain, and the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas and other parties in the Middle East; the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company's customers; the Company's ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences and changing technologies; the Company's ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company's various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and Portfolio Optimization Plan; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company's domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; the Company's ability to enhance its innovation efforts and drive cost efficiencies; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue $ 392,613 $ 363,829 7.9 % $ 1,180,808 $ 1,107,148 6.7 % Cost of products sold 262,209 250,202 4.8 % 793,133 746,681 6.2 % Selling and administrative expenses 79,884 69,096 15.6 % 238,092 213,507 11.5 % Operating income 50,520 44,531 13.4 % 149,583 146,960 1.8 % Interest expense 7,696 6,294 22,394 18,648 Earnings before income taxes 42,824 38,237 127,189 128,312 Income taxes 10,134 6,694 32,627 29,085 Net earnings $ 32,690 $ 31,543 3.6 % $ 94,562 $ 99,227 (4.7 %) Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.75 $ 2.24 $ 2.36 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.75 $ 2.23 $ 2.35 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,159 42,045 42,139 42,020 Diluted 42,429 42,233 42,377 42,241 Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 203,279 $ 190,997 6.4 % $ 605,584 $ 558,133 8.5 % Color 162,080 144,939 11.8 % 489,805 466,563 5.0 % Asia Pacific 41,778 36,774 13.6 % 120,664 112,888 6.9 % Intersegment elimination (14,524 ) (8,881 ) (35,245 ) (30,436 ) Consolidated $ 392,613 $ 363,829 7.9 % $ 1,180,808 $ 1,107,148 6.7 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 25,862 $ 23,078 12.1 % $ 75,749 $ 69,714 8.7 % Color 29,806 22,925 30.0 % 92,987 84,027 10.7 % Asia Pacific 9,307 8,095 15.0 % 25,963 24,911 4.2 % Corporate & Other (14,455 ) (9,567 ) (45,116 ) (31,692 ) Consolidated $ 50,520 $ 44,531 13.4 % $ 149,583 $ 146,960 1.8 %

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,969 $ 28,934 Trade accounts receivable 302,012 272,164 Inventories 580,847 598,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,973 37,119 Total Current Assets 958,801 936,616 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 438,220 436,177 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 494,619 505,277 Other assets 150,972 136,437 Total Assets $ 2,042,612 $ 2,014,507 Trade accounts payable $ 119,238 $ 131,114 Short-term borrowings 17,811 13,460 Other current liabilities 119,406 91,732 Total Current Liabilities 256,455 236,306 Long-term debt 625,627 645,085 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 26,130 27,715 Other liabilities 53,949 52,077 Shareholders' Equity 1,080,451 1,053,324 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,042,612 $ 2,014,507

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 94,562 $ 99,227 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,185 43,360 Share-based compensation expense 6,980 7,285 Net gain on assets (210 ) (81 ) Portfolio Optimization Plan costs 1,406 - Deferred income taxes (11,117 ) 2,082 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (32,138 ) 18,830 Inventories 14,902 (21,455 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 221 842 Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses (4,664 ) (20,572 ) Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings 16,769 (16,749 ) Income taxes 854 (6,536 ) Other liabilities 3,011 587 Net cash provided by operating activities 135,761 106,820 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (36,088 ) (67,718 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 338 130 Other investing activities (1,444 ) 2,036 Net cash used in investing activities (37,194 ) (65,552 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 134,432 197,577 Debt payments (154,219 ) (174,083 ) Dividends paid (52,034 ) (51,900 ) Other financing activities (3,317 ) (8,034 ) Net cash used in financing activities (75,138 ) (36,440 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (15,394 ) 6,236 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,035 11,064 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,934 20,921 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 36,969 $ 31,985 Supplemental Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Dividends paid per share $ 1.23 $ 1.23

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 include adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which, in each case, exclude Portfolio Optimization Plan costs. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 50,520 $ 44,531 13.4 % $ 149,583 $ 146,960 1.8 % Portfolio Optimization Plan costs - Cost of products sold 209 - 523 - Portfolio Optimization Plan costs - Selling and administrative expenses 1,002 - 5,252 - Adjusted operating income $ 51,731 $ 44,531 16.2 % $ 155,358 $ 146,960 5.7 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 32,690 $ 31,543 3.6 % $ 94,562 $ 99,227 (4.7 %) Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax 1,211 - 5,775 - Tax impact of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs(1) (17 ) - (586 ) - Adjusted net earnings $ 33,884 $ 31,543 7.4 % $ 99,751 $ 99,227 0.5 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.77 $ 0.75 2.7 % $ 2.23 $ 2.35 (5.1 %) Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax 0.03 - 0.12 - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 6.7 % $ 2.35 $ 2.35 0.0 % Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates. Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income 2024 Adjustments(2) 2024 2023 Adjustments(2) 2023 Flavors & Extracts $ 25,862 $ - $ 25,862 $ 23,078 $ - $ 23,078 Color 29,806 - 29,806 22,925 - 22,925 Asia Pacific 9,307 - 9,307 8,095 - 8,095 Corporate & Other (14,455 ) 1,211 (13,244 ) (9,567 ) - (9,567 ) Consolidated $ 50,520 $ 1,211 $ 51,731 $ 44,531 $ - $ 44,531 Results by Segment Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income 2024 Adjustments(2) 2024 2023 Adjustments(2) 2023 Flavors & Extracts $ 75,749 $ - $ 75,749 $ 69,714 $ - $ 69,714 Color 92,987 - 92,987 84,027 - 84,027 Asia Pacific 25,963 - 25,963 24,911 - 24,911 Corporate & Other (45,116 ) 5,775 (39,341 ) (31,692 ) - (31,692 ) Consolidated $ 149,583 $ 5,775 $ 155,358 $ 146,960 $ - $ 146,960 (2) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following table summarizes the percentage change in the 2024 results compared to the 2023 results for the corresponding periods. Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Revenue Total Foreign Exchange Rates Adjustments(3) Adjusted Local Currency Flavors & Extracts 6.4 % (0.4 %) N/A 6.8 % Color 11.8 % (1.2 %) N/A 13.0 % Asia Pacific 13.6 % 0.2 % N/A 13.4 % Total Revenue 7.9 % (0.7 %) N/A 8.6 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 12.1 % (0.7 %) 0.0 % 12.8 % Color 30.0 % (0.9 %) 0.0 % 30.9 % Asia Pacific 15.0 % (0.3 %) 0.0 % 15.3 % Corporate & Other 51.1 % 0.1 % 12.6 % 38.4 % Total Operating Income 13.4 % (1.0 %) (2.7 %) 17.1 % Diluted Earnings Per Share 2.7 % (1.3 %) (4.0 %) 8.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 12.0 % (0.8 %) N/A 12.8 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Revenue Total Foreign Exchange Rates Adjustments(3) Adjusted Local Currency Flavors & Extracts 8.5 % 0.2 % N/A 8.3 % Color 5.0 % (0.2 %) N/A 5.2 % Asia Pacific 6.9 % (2.5 %) N/A 9.4 % Total Revenue 6.7 % (0.2 %) N/A 6.9 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 8.7 % (0.1 %) 0.0 % 8.8 % Color 10.7 % (0.1 %) 0.0 % 10.8 % Asia Pacific 4.2 % (3.3 %) 0.0 % 7.5 % Corporate & Other 42.4 % 0.1 % 18.2 % 24.1 % Total Operating Income 1.8 % (0.7 %) (3.9 %) 6.4 % Diluted Earnings Per Share (5.1 %) (0.8 %) (5.2 %) 0.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 5.0 % (0.5 %) N/A 5.5 % (3) Adjustments consist of Portfolio Optimization Plan costs.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Consolidated Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 50,520 $ 44,531 13.4 % $ 149,583 $ 146,960 1.8 % Depreciation and amortization 15,460 14,770 45,185 43,360 Share-based compensation expense 2,069 2,519 6,980 7,285 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax 1,211 - 5,775 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,260 $ 61,820 12.0 % $ 207,523 $ 197,605 5.0 % The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Debt (GAAP) and Net Debt, and Operating Income (GAAP) and Credit Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. September 30, Debt 2024 2023 Short-term borrowings $ 17,811 $ 22,807 Long-term debt 625,627 648,556 Credit Agreement adjustments(4) (22,633 ) (19,463 ) Net Debt $ 620,805 $ 651,900 Operating income (GAAP) $ 157,646 $ 188,185 Depreciation and amortization 59,645 56,565 Share-based compensation expense 8,628 10,947 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, before tax 33,616 - Other non-operating gains(5) (998 ) (3,783 ) Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 258,537 $ 251,914 Net Debt to Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2.4x 2.6x (4) Adjustments include cash and cash equivalents, as described in the Company's Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement), and certain letters of credit and hedge contracts. (5) Adjustments consist of certain financing transaction costs, certain non-financing interest items, and gains and losses related to certain non-cash, non-operating, and/or non-recurring items as described in the Credit Agreement. The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.21 Portfolio Optimization Plan costs, net of tax 0.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.86 Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences. We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

