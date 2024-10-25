NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):

Net sales increased 2.4%; Organic sales* increased 6.8%

GAAP EPS increased 5% to $0.90; Base Business EPS* increased 6% to $0.91

GAAP Gross profit margin increased 260 basis points to 61.1%; Base Business Gross profit margin* increased 270 basis points to 61.3%

Net cash provided by operations was $2,838 million for the first nine months of 2024

Colgate's leadership in toothpaste continued with its global market share at 41.6% year to date

Colgate's leadership in manual toothbrushes continued with its global market share at 32.3% year to date

The Company updated its financial guidance for full year 2024

Third Quarter Total Company Results (GAAP) ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $5,033 $4,915 +2.4% EPS (diluted) $0.90 $0.86 +5% Third Quarter Total Company Results (Base Business - Non-GAAP)* 2024 2023 Change Organic Sales Growth +6.8% Base Business EPS (diluted) $0.91 $0.86 +6%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to " Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today reported results for third quarter 2024. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Base Business third quarter results, " We are very pleased to have delivered another quarter of strong top and bottom line results with earnings exceeding our expectations. Net sales increased 2.4% and organic sales grew 6.8% (on top of 8.8% organic sales growth in the year ago quarter) driven by a healthy balance of volume growth and higher pricing. Every operating division delivered positive volume growth for the second consecutive quarter as we focus on increasing household penetration to drive category growth and market shares.

" We are particularly pleased with the quality of our results this quarter on top of our strong first half results. This is our sixth consecutive quarter delivering gross margin expansion along with growth in operating profit, net income and earnings per share. Advertising increased 16% in the quarter behind science-led, core and premium innovation across price tiers. We expect continued strong advertising investment through the remainder of the year as we focus on building brand health and scaling the capabilities needed to drive growth.

" Our strong results this quarter and year to date add to our confidence that we are executing the right strategies to deliver on our updated 2024 organic sales and Base Business earnings growth expectations, drive cash flow and generate consistent, compounded earnings per share growth."

Full Year 2024 Guidance

Based on current spot rates:

The Company now expects net sales growth of 3% to 5% (versus 2% to 5% previously) including a mid-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange.

The Company now expects organic sales growth of 7% to 8% (versus 6% to 8% previously).

On a GAAP basis, the Company still expects gross profit margin expansion, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings per share growth.

On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company still expects gross profit margin expansion and increased advertising investment and now expects earnings per share growth of 10% to 11% (versus 8% to 11% previously).

Divisional Performance

See attached " Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 5 - Segment Information" for additional information on net sales and operating profit by division.

Third Quarter Sales Growth By Division

(% change 3Q 2024 vs. 3Q 2023 except % of Total Company Sales) % of Total

Company

Sales Net

Sales Organic

Sales* As

Reported

Volume Organic

Volume Pricing FX North America(1) 20% -2.1% -1.9% +1.2% +1.2% -3.2% -0.2% Latin America 23% -3.2% +14.2% +3.3% +3.3% +10.9% -17.4% Europe(1) 15% +8.0% +6.3% +4.1% +4.1% +2.2% +1.6% Asia Pacific 14% +6.3% +6.1% +6.5% +6.5% -0.3% +0.2% Africa/Eurasia 6% +4.8% +10.8% +6.9% +6.9% +3.9% -6.0% Hill's 22% +6.3% +6.5% +3.6% +3.6% +2.8% -0.1% Total Company 100% +2.4% +6.8% +3.7% +3.7% +3.1% -4.4%

Note: Table may not sum due to rounding. (1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024. The results of the skin health business previously reported within the Europe reportable operating segment are reported with the other skin health businesses in the North America reportable operating segment. Recast historical geographic segment information can be found on the Company's website. *Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to " Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Third Quarter Operating Profit By Division

($ in millions) 3Q 2024 % Change vs

3Q 2023 % to Net

Sales Change in basis

points vs 3Q 2023

% to Net Sales North America(1) $206 -9% 20.5% -170 Latin America $365 -2% 31.6% +40 Europe(1) $181 10% 24.3% +30 Asia Pacific $199 3% 27.4% -90 Africa/Eurasia $65 -1% 23.4% -140 Hill's $258 28% 22.9% +390 Total Company, As Reported $1,065 4% 21.2% +30 Total Company, Base Business* $1,080 5% 21.5% +50

(1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024. *Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to "Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Market Share Information

Management uses market share information as a key indicator to monitor business health and performance. References to market share in this press release are based on a combination of consumption and market share data provided by third-party vendors, primarily Nielsen, and internal estimates. All market share references represent the percentage of the dollar value of sales of our products, relative to all product sales in the category in the countries in which the Company competes and purchases data (excluding Venezuela from all periods).

Market share data is subject to limitations on the availability of up-to-date information. In particular, market share data is currently not generally available for certain retail channels, such as eCommerce and certain club retailers and discounters. The Company measures year-to-date market shares from January 1 of the relevant year through the most recent period for which market share data is available, which typically reflects a lag time of one or two months. The Company believes that the third-party vendors it uses to provide data are reliable, but it has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the data or any assumptions underlying the data. In addition, market share information reported by the Company may be different from market share information reported by other companies due to differences in category definitions, the use of data from different countries, internal estimates and other factors.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related webcast may contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases) that set forth anticipated results based on management's current plans and assumptions. Such statements may relate, for example, to sales or volume growth, net selling price increases, organic sales growth, profit or profit margin levels, earnings per share levels, financial goals, the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, cost-reduction plans (including the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative), tax rates, interest rates, new product introductions, digital capabilities, commercial investment levels, acquisitions, divestitures, share repurchases or legal or tax proceedings, among other matters. These statements are made on the basis of the Company's views and assumptions as of this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by the rules and regulations of the SEC. Moreover, the Company does not, nor does any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. The Company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. For more information about factors that could impact the Company's business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, investors should refer to the Company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC). Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company's Investor Relations Department or on the Company's website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides definitions and other information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and the related prepared materials and webcast, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:

Base Business: Base Business refers to non-GAAP measures of operating results that exclude certain items. Base Business operating results exclude, as applicable, charges related to an ERISA litigation matter, a foreign tax matter and the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative and product recall costs.

Organic sales growth: Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments.

Free cash flow before dividends: Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures.

This press release discusses Net sales growth (GAAP) and Organic sales growth (non-GAAP). Management believes the organic sales growth measure provides investors and analysts with useful supplemental information regarding the Company's underlying sales trends by presenting sales growth excluding the external factor of foreign exchange as well as the impact from acquisitions and divestments. See "Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 versus 2023 included with this release for a comparison of Organic sales growth to Net sales growth in accordance with GAAP.

Gross Profit, Gross Profit margin, Selling, general and administrative expenses, Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, Other (income) expense, net, Operating profit, Operating profit margin, Non-service related postretirement costs, Effective income tax rate, Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company and Diluted earnings per common share are disclosed on both an as reported (GAAP) and Base Business (non-GAAP) basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that, either by their nature or amount, management would not expect to occur as part of the Company's normal business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for certain litigation and tax matters, acquisition-related costs, gains and losses from certain divestitures and certain other unusual, non-recurring items. Investors and analysts use these financial measures in assessing the Company's business performance, and management believes that presenting these financial measures on a non-GAAP basis provides them with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the Company's underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also enhance the ability to compare period-to-period financial results. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 included with this release for a reconciliation of these financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

The Company uses these financial measures internally in its budgeting process, to evaluate segment and overall operating performance and as factors in determining compensation. While the Company believes that these financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's underlying business performance and trends, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As management uses free cash flow before dividends to evaluate the Company's ability to satisfy current and future obligations, pay dividends, fund future business opportunities and repurchase stock, the Company believes that it provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure. See "Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 for a comparison of free cash flow before dividends to Net cash provided by operations as reported in accordance with GAAP.

(See attached tables for third quarter results.)

Table 1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 5,033 $ 4,915 Cost of sales 1,959 2,038 Gross profit 3,074 2,877 Gross profit margin 61.1 % 58.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,979 1,822 Other (income) expense, net 30 26 Operating profit 1,065 1,029 Operating profit margin 21.2 % 20.9 % Non-service related postretirement costs 23 15 Interest (income) expense, net 56 58 Income before income taxes 986 956 Provision for income taxes 210 209 Effective tax rate 21.3 % 21.9 % Net income including noncontrolling interests 776 747 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 39 39 Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company $ 737 $ 708 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.86 Supplemental Income Statement Information Average common shares outstanding Basic 817.7 825.6 Diluted 822.5 827.3 Advertising $ 694 $ 598

Table 2 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 15,156 $ 14,507 Cost of sales 5,977 6,131 Gross profit 9,179 8,376 Gross profit margin 60.6 % 57.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,833 5,348 Other (income) expense, net 141 116 Operating profit 3,205 2,912 Operating profit margin 21.1 % 20.1 % Non-service related postretirement costs 67 338 Interest (income) expense, net 175 170 Income before income taxes 2,963 2,404 Provision for income taxes 693 709 Effective tax rate 23.4 % 29.5 % Net income including noncontrolling interests 2,270 1,695 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 120 113 Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company $ 2,150 $ 1,582 Earnings per common share Basic(1) $ 2.62 $ 1.91 Diluted(1) $ 2.61 $ 1.90 Supplemental Income Statement Information Average common shares outstanding Basic 820.1 828.8 Diluted 824.2 830.5 Advertising $ 2,072 $ 1,778

Note: (1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each quarter and any year-to-date period presented. As a result of changes in shares outstanding during the year and rounding, the sum of the quarters' earnings per share may not equal the earnings per share for any year-to-date period.

Table 3 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,234 $ 966 $ 951 Receivables, net 1,712 1,586 1,577 Inventories 2,041 1,934 1,931 Other current assets 819 793 898 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,421 4,582 4,409 Goodwill 3,389 3,410 3,327 Other intangible assets, net 1,834 1,887 1,861 Other assets 1,324 1,235 1,089 Total assets $ 16,774 $ 16,393 $ 16,043 Total debt $ 8,436 $ 8,549 $ 8,724 Other current liabilities 5,038 4,411 4,568 Other non-current liabilities 2,464 2,476 2,345 Total liabilities 15,938 15,436 15,637 Total Colgate-Palmolive Company shareholders' equity 435 609 (9 ) Noncontrolling interests 401 348 415 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,774 $ 16,393 $ 16,043 Supplemental Balance Sheet Information Debt less cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities(1) $ 6,942 $ 7,404 $ 7,526 Working capital % of sales (3.6 )% (1.4 )% (2.1 )%

Note: (1) Marketable securities of $260, $179 and $247 as of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, are included in Other current assets.

Table 4 Colgate-Palmolive Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 2,270 $ 1,695 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 457 417 ERISA litigation matter - 267 Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash 54 (17 ) Stock-based compensation expense 108 97 Deferred income taxes (98 ) (109 ) Cash effects of changes in: Receivables (184 ) (62 ) Inventories (94 ) 150 Accounts payable and other accruals 327 168 Other non-current assets and liabilities (2 ) 3 Net cash provided by (used in) operations 2,838 2,609 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (377 ) (508 ) Purchases of marketable securities and investments (358 ) (324 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments 260 264 Other investing activities 21 (31 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (454 ) (599 ) Financing Activities Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net 337 (564 ) Principal payments of debt (502 ) (903 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 2 1,497 Dividends paid (1,275 ) (1,243 ) Purchases of treasury shares (1,284 ) (883 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 611 325 Other financing activities 1 (30 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,110 ) (1,801 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (6 ) (33 ) Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents 268 176 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 966 775 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,234 $ 951 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures) Net cash provided by operations $ 2,838 $ 2,609 Less: Capital expenditures (377 ) (508 ) Free cash flow before dividends $ 2,461 $ 2,101 Income taxes paid $ 762 $ 726 Interest paid $ 267 $ 243

Table 5 Colgate-Palmolive Company Segment Information For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Oral, Personal and Home Care North America(1) $ 1,004 $ 1,025 $ 3,076 $ 3,044 Latin America 1,156 1,194 3,676 3,447 Europe(1) 744 690 2,102 1,935 Asia Pacific 725 682 2,133 2,084 Africa/Eurasia 278 266 827 822 Total Oral, Personal and Home Care 3,907 3,857 11,814 11,332 Pet Nutrition 1,126 1,058 3,342 3,175 Total Net Sales $ 5,033 $ 4,915 $ 15,156 $ 14,507 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Profit Oral, Personal and Home Care North America(1) $ 206 $ 227 $ 633 $ 640 Latin America 365 372 1,187 1,050 Europe(1) 181 165 502 422 Asia Pacific 199 193 602 564 Africa/Eurasia 65 66 195 196 Total Oral, Personal and Home Care 1,016 1,024 3,119 2,873 Pet Nutrition 258 201 691 575 Corporate(2) (208 ) (196 ) (605 ) (536 ) Total Operating Profit $ 1,065 $ 1,029 $ 3,205 $ 2,912

Notes: Tables may not sum due to rounding. (1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024. (2) Corporate operations include costs related to stock options and restricted stock units, research and development costs, Corporate overhead costs, restructuring and related implementation charges and gains and losses on sales of non-core product lines and assets. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $15 and $2, respectively. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $77. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included product recall costs of $25 and charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $25.

Table 6 Colgate-Palmolive Company Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 vs. 2023 (Unaudited) COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE Pricing Coupons Sales Consumer & Change Organic As Reported Organic Trade Foreign Region As Reported Sales Change Volume Volume Incentives Exchange Total Company 2.4 % 6.8 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.1 % (4.4 )% North America(1) (2.1 )% (1.9 )% 1.2 % 1.2 % (3.2 )% (0.2 )% Latin America (3.2 )% 14.2 % 3.3 % 3.3 % 10.9 % (17.4 )% Europe(1) 8.0 % 6.3 % 4.1 % 4.1 % 2.2 % 1.6 % Asia Pacific 6.3 % 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.5 % (0.3 )% 0.2 % Africa/Eurasia 4.8 % 10.8 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 3.9 % (6.0 )% Total CP Products 1.3 % 6.8 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.1 % (5.5 )% Hill's 6.3 % 6.5 % 3.6 % 3.6 % 2.8 % (0.1 )% Emerging Markets(2) 1.0 % 11.1 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 6.5 % (10.1 )% Developed Markets 3.6 % 3.2 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 0.2 % 0.4 %

Notes: Table may not sum due to rounding. (1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024.



(2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 7 Colgate-Palmolive Company Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 vs. 2023 (Unaudited) COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE Pricing Coupons Sales Consumer & Change Organic As Reported Organic Trade Foreign Region As Reported Sales Change Volume Volume Incentives Exchange Total Company 4.5 % 8.5 % 3.3 % 3.3 % 5.2 % (4.0 )% North America(1) 1.1 % 1.1 % 2.8 % 2.8 % (1.7 )% (0.1 )% Latin America 6.6 % 19.4 % 5.0 % 5.0 % 14.5 % (12.8 )% Europe(1) 8.6 % 7.4 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 2.5 % 1.3 % Asia Pacific 2.4 % 4.1 % 2.2 % 2.2 % 2.0 % (1.8 )% Africa/Eurasia 0.7 % 14.5 % 6.4 % 6.4 % 8.2 % (13.8 )% Total CP Products 4.3 % 9.3 % 4.0 % 4.0 % 5.3 % (5.0 )% Hill's 5.2 % 5.6 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 4.9 % (0.4 )% Emerging Markets(2) 4.8 % 13.8 % 4.1 % 4.1 % 9.7 % (9.0 )% Developed Markets 4.2 % 4.2 % 2.6 % 2.6 % 1.6 % - %

Notes: Table may not sum due to rounding. (1) The Company has recast its historical geographic segment information to conform to the reporting structure effective as of July 1, 2024.



(2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 8 Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Gross Profit 2024 2023 Gross profit, GAAP $ 3,074 $ 2,877 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 9 1 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 3,083 $ 2,878 Basis Point Gross Profit Margin 2024 2023 Change Gross profit margin, GAAP 61.1 % 58.5 % 260 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.2 % 0.1 % Gross profit margin, non-GAAP 61.3 % 58.6 % 270 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP $ 1,979 $ 1,822 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (3 ) - Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP $ 1,976 $ 1,822 Other (Income) Expense, Net 2024 2023 Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 30 $ 26 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (3 ) (1 ) Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP $ 27 $ 25 Operating Profit 2024 2023 % Change Operating profit, GAAP $ 1,065 $ 1,029 4 % 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 15 2 Operating profit, non-GAAP $ 1,080 $ 1,031 5 % Basis Point Operating Profit Margin 2024 2023 Change Operating profit margin, GAAP 21.2 % 20.9 % 30 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.3 % 0.1 % Operating profit margin, non-GAAP 21.5 % 21.0 % 50

Table 8 Continued Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2024 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Provision

For

Income

Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-

Palmolive

Company Effective

Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted

Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 986 $ 210 $ 776 $ 39 $ 737 21.3 % $ 0.90 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 15 2 13 - 13 (0.1 )% 0.01 Non-GAAP $ 1,001 $ 212 $ 789 $ 39 $ 750 21.2 % $ 0.91 2023 Income

Before

Income

Taxes Provision

For

Income

Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-

Palmolive

Company Effective

Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted

Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 956 $ 209 $ 747 $ 39 $ 708 21.9 % $ 0.86 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 2 - 2 - 2 (0.1 )% - Non-GAAP $ 958 $ 209 $ 749 $ 39 $ 710 21.8 % $ 0.86

Notes: The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. (1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.



(2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

Table 9 Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Gross Profit 2024 2023 Gross profit, GAAP $ 9,179 $ 8,376 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 19 1 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 9,198 $ 8,377 Gross Profit Margin 2024 2023 Change Gross profit margin, GAAP 60.6 % 57.7 % 290 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.1 % - % Gross profit margin, non-GAAP 60.7 % 57.7 % 300 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP $ 5,833 $ 5,348 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (4 ) (2 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP $ 5,829 $ 5,346 Other (Income) Expense, Net 2024 2023 Other (income) expense, net, GAAP $ 141 $ 116 2022 Global Productivity Initiative (54 ) (22 ) Product recall costs - (25 ) Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP $ 87 $ 69 Operating Profit 2024 2023 % Change Operating profit, GAAP $ 3,205 $ 2,912 10 % 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 77 25 Product recall costs - 25 Operating profit, non-GAAP $ 3,282 $ 2,962 11 % Basis Point Operating Profit Margin 2024 2023 Change Operating profit margin, GAAP 21.1 % 20.1 % 100 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 0.6 % 0.1 % Product recall costs - % 0.2 % Operating profit margin, non-GAAP 21.7 % 20.4 % 130 Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs 2024 2023 Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP $ 67 $ 338 ERISA litigation matter - (267 ) 2022 Global Productivity Initiative - (4 ) Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP $ 67 $ 67

Table 9 Continued Colgate-Palmolive Company Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 2024 Income

Before

Income Taxes Provision

For

Income

Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable

To Colgate-

Palmolive

Company Effective

Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted

Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 2,963 $ 693 $ 2,270 $ 120 $ 2,150 23.4 % $ 2.61 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 77 10 67 - 67 (0.3 )% 0.08 Non-GAAP $ 3,040 $ 703 $ 2,337 $ 120 $ 2,217 23.1 % $ 2.69 2023 Income

Before

Income Taxes Provision

For

Income

Taxes(1) Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests Less: Income

Attributable to

Noncontrolling

Interests Net Income

Attributable

To Colgate-

Palmolive

Company Effective

Income

Tax Rate(2) Diluted

Earnings

Per Share As Reported GAAP $ 2,404 $ 709 $ 1,695 $ 113 $ 1,582 29.5 % $ 1.90 ERISA litigation matter 267 55 212 - 212 (0.9 )% 0.26 Foreign tax matter - (126 ) 126 - 126 (4.7 )% 0.15 2022 Global Productivity Initiative 29 5 24 1 23 (0.1 )% 0.03 Product recall costs 25 6 19 - 19 - % 0.02 Non-GAAP $ 2,725 $ 649 $ 2,076 $ 114 $ 1,962 23.8 % $ 2.36

Notes: The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between "GAAP" and "non-GAAP" as a result of rounding. (1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. (2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

