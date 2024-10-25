HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "Stellar") (NYSE: STEL) today reported net income of $33.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.63, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $29.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.56, for the second quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased to announce our third quarter 2024 financial results that reflect our work as we mark the second anniversary of our transformational merger completed on October 1, 2022," said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar's Chief Executive Officer. "Since the merger, we have focused on building the foundation of Stellar Bank. Those efforts include constructing the scalable infrastructure to support an institution with more than $10 billion of assets while we have built a strong capital base, significantly increased our liquidity position and maintained a disciplined focus on credit. We have also significantly reduced our exposure to commercial real estate and invested in assets to help us grow a more balanced loan portfolio through additional commercial and industrial lending experience and leadership."

"Stellar Bank is positioned for success as the economic and political environment becomes clearer. Although we can't predict timing of interest rate changes, we feel comfortable with our revenue outlook. The election cycle will soon be complete and some of the elevated stress and uncertainty around the process will abate," Mr. Franklin continued.

"Our markets remain resilient. We have positioned the Bank for quality growth and we look forward to furthering the Stellar brand in our markets," concluded Mr. Franklin.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Solid Profitability: Third quarter 2024 net income of $33.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.63, translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.27%, an annualized return on average equity of 8.49% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 13.63%(1).

Strong Net Interest Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.19% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.24% for the second quarter of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA"), was 3.91%(1) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.82%(1) for the second quarter of 2024.

Meaningful Capital and Book Value Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 15.91% at September 30, 2024 from 15.34% at June 30, 2024, book value per share increased to $30.43 from $29.23 at June 30, 2024 and tangible book value per share increased to $19.28(1) from $18.00(1) at June 30, 2024.

Improving Credit Metrics: Nonperforming loans decreased $18.8 million to $32.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $50.9 million at June 30, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans increased to 262.92% at September 30, 2024 from 186.17% at June 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 increased $97 thousand, or 0.1%, to $101.5 million from $101.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 5 basis points to 4.19% for the third quarter of 2024 from 4.24% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of decreased interest rates on interest earning assets, partially offset by decreased rates on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 benefited from $6.8 million of income from purchase accounting accretion compared to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding purchase accounting accretion, net interest income (tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2024 would have been $94.8 million(1) and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.91%(1).

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $6.3 million, an increase of $886 thousand, or 16.4%, compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest income increased in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of assets and Small Business Investment Company income recognized in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $150 thousand, or 0.2%, to $71.1 million compared to $71.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in other noninterest expense and a $520 thousand decrease in regulatory assessments, partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits.

The efficiency ratio was 66.18% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 66.63% for the second quarter of 2024. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.27%, 8.49% and 13.63%(1) for the third quarter of 2024, respectively, compared to 1.13%, 7.78% and 12.82%(1), respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.

___________________ (1) Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Financial Condition

Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $10.63 billion, a decrease of $93.9 million, compared to $10.72 billion at June 30, 2024.

Total loans at September 30, 2024 decreased $162.8 million to $7.55 billion compared to $7.71 billion at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting accretion on loans was $81.4 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2024 increased $17.3 million to $8.74 billion compared to $8.73 billion at June 30, 2024, due to increases in interest-bearing demand deposits and money market and savings deposits, partially offset by decreases in certificates and other time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits.

During the third quarter 2024, the Company repurchased 108,984 shares at an average price per share of $26.10 under its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $35.1 million, or 0.33% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $53.5 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.12% at September 30, 2024 and 1.23% at June 30, 2024.

The third quarter of 2024 included a reversal of provision for credit losses of $6.0 million compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $1.9 million recorded during the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $3.9 million, or 0.21% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net recoveries of $1 thousand, or 0.00% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter of 2024.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar's principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) 2024 2023 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 103,735 $ 110,341 $ 74,663 $ 121,004 $ 94,970 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 412,482 379,909 325,079 278,233 207,302 Total cash and cash equivalents 516,217 490,250 399,742 399,237 302,272 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,691,752 1,630,971 1,523,100 1,395,680 1,414,952 Loans held for investment 7,551,124 7,713,897 7,908,111 7,925,133 8,004,528 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (84,501 ) (94,772 ) (96,285 ) (91,684 ) (93,575 ) Loans, net 7,466,623 7,619,125 7,811,826 7,833,449 7,910,953 Accrued interest receivable 39,473 43,348 45,466 44,244 43,536 Premises and equipment, net 113,742 113,984 115,698 118,683 119,332 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,123 15,089 16,050 25,051 29,022 Bank-owned life insurance 106,876 106,262 105,671 105,084 104,699 Goodwill 497,318 497,318 497,318 497,318 497,318 Core deposit intangibles, net 98,116 104,315 110,513 116,712 122,944 Other assets 79,537 103,001 103,838 111,681 120,432 Total assets $ 10,629,777 $ 10,723,663 $ 10,729,222 $ 10,647,139 $ 10,665,460 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,303,048 $ 3,308,441 $ 3,323,149 $ 3,546,815 $ 3,656,288 Interest-bearing Demand 1,571,504 1,564,405 1,576,261 1,659,999 1,397,492 Money market and savings 2,280,651 2,213,031 2,203,767 2,136,777 2,128,950 Certificates and other time 1,587,398 1,639,426 1,691,539 1,529,876 1,503,891 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,439,553 5,416,862 5,471,567 5,326,652 5,030,333 Total deposits 8,742,601 8,725,303 8,794,716 8,873,467 8,686,621 Accrued interest payable 16,915 12,327 12,227 11,288 7,612 Borrowed funds 60,000 240,000 215,000 50,000 323,981 Subordinated debt 110,064 109,964 109,864 109,765 109,665 Other liabilities 74,074 70,274 66,717 81,601 76,735 Total liabilities 9,003,654 9,157,868 9,198,524 9,126,121 9,204,614 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 535 536 536 533 533 Capital surplus 1,238,619 1,238,477 1,235,221 1,232,627 1,231,686 Retained earnings 474,905 447,948 425,130 405,945 385,600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,936 ) (121,166 ) (130,189 ) (118,087 ) (156,973 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,626,123 1,565,795 1,530,698 1,521,018 1,460,846 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,629,777 $ 10,723,663 $ 10,729,222 $ 10,647,139 $ 10,665,460

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 132,372 $ 135,885 $ 134,685 $ 139,114 $ 138,948 $ 402,942 $ 398,608 Securities: Taxable 13,898 11,923 9,293 9,622 9,493 35,114 28,872 Tax-exempt 814 816 818 418 437 2,448 2,135 Deposits in other financial institutions 4,692 3,555 3,627 3,021 2,391 11,874 9,027 Total interest income 151,776 152,179 148,423 152,175 151,269 452,378 438,642 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 29,440 28,399 27,530 25,033 23,557 85,369 62,302 Certificates and other time deposits 18,073 18,758 15,084 15,075 13,282 51,915 26,211 Borrowed funds 840 1,700 1,774 4,154 5,801 4,314 13,653 Subordinated debt 1,916 1,912 1,917 1,983 1,908 5,745 5,647 Total interest expense 50,269 50,769 46,305 46,245 44,548 147,343 107,813 NET INTEREST INCOME 101,507 101,410 102,118 105,930 106,721 305,035 330,829 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (5,985 ) (1,935 ) 4,098 1,047 2,315 (3,822 ) 7,896 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 107,492 103,345 98,020 104,883 104,406 308,857 322,933 NONINTEREST INCOME: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,594 1,648 1,598 1,520 1,620 4,840 4,544 Gain (loss) on sale of assets 432 (64 ) 513 198 - 881 192 Bank-owned life insurance 614 591 587 573 551 1,792 1,605 Debit card and ATM income 551 543 527 542 935 1,621 4,454 Other 3,111 2,698 3,071 4,053 1,589 8,880 6,881 Total noninterest income 6,302 5,416 6,296 6,886 4,695 18,014 17,676 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 41,123 39,061 41,376 40,464 39,495 121,560 116,570 Net occupancy and equipment 4,570 4,503 4,390 4,572 4,455 13,463 12,360 Depreciation 1,911 1,948 1,964 1,955 1,952 5,823 5,629 Data processing and software amortization 5,706 5,501 4,894 5,000 4,798 16,101 14,526 Professional fees 1,714 1,620 2,662 3,867 997 5,996 4,088 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 1,779 2,299 1,854 5,169 1,814 5,932 5,863 Amortization of intangibles 6,212 6,215 6,212 6,247 6,876 18,639 20,636 Communications 827 847 937 743 663 2,611 2,053 Advertising 878 891 765 1,004 877 2,534 2,623 Acquisition and merger-related expenses - - - 3,072 3,421 - 12,483 Other 6,346 8,331 6,356 5,848 5,400 21,033 15,722 Total noninterest expense 71,066 71,216 71,410 77,941 70,748 213,692 212,553 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,728 37,545 32,906 33,828 38,353 113,179 128,056 Provision for income taxes 8,837 7,792 6,759 6,562 7,445 23,388 24,825 NET INCOME $ 33,891 $ 29,753 $ 26,147 $ 27,266 $ 30,908 $ 89,791 $ 103,231 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 1.68 $ 1.94 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 1.68 $ 1.94

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 33,891 $ 29,753 $ 26,147 $ 27,266 $ 30,908 $ 89,791 $ 103,231 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 1.68 $ 1.94 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.58 $ 1.68 $ 1.94 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Return on average assets(A) 1.27 % 1.13 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.28 % Return on average equity(A) 8.49 % 7.78 % 6.88 % 7.33 % 8.34 % 7.73 % 9.52 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 13.63 % 12.82 % 11.47 % 12.61 % 14.47 % 12.67 % 16.86 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.19 % 4.24 % 4.26 % 4.40 % 4.37 % 4.23 % 4.55 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 3.91 % 3.82 % 3.91 % 3.91 % 3.87 % 3.88 % 4.07 % Efficiency ratio(D) 66.18 % 66.63 % 66.18 % 69.21 % 63.50 % 66.33 % 61.02 % Capital Ratios Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Consolidated) Equity to assets 15.30 % 14.60 % 14.27 % 14.29 % 13.70 % 15.30 % 13.70 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 10.27 % 9.53 % 9.12 % 9.04 % 8.37 % 10.27 % 8.37 % Estimated Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 15.91 % 15.34 % 14.62 % 14.02 % 13.61 % 15.91 % 13.61 % Estimated Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 13.62 % 12.98 % 12.29 % 11.77 % 11.30 % 13.62 % 11.30 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.74 % 13.10 % 12.41 % 11.89 % 11.41 % 13.74 % 11.41 % Estimated Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 11.25 % 10.93 % 10.55 % 10.18 % 9.82 % 11.25 % 9.82 % Stellar Bank Estimated Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 15.07 % 14.65 % 14.13 % 13.65 % 13.32 % 15.07 % 13.32 % Estimated Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.63 % 13.12 % 12.61 % 12.20 % 11.80 % 13.63 % 11.80 % Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.63 % 13.12 % 12.61 % 12.20 % 11.80 % 13.63 % 11.80 % Estimated Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 11.16 % 10.94 % 10.72 % 10.44 % 10.15 % 11.16 % 10.15 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 53,541 53,572 53,343 53,282 53,313 53,485 53,211 Diluted 53,580 53,608 53,406 53,350 53,380 53,531 53,300 Period end shares outstanding 53,446 53,564 53,551 53,291 53,322 53,446 53,322 Book value per share $ 30.43 $ 29.23 $ 28.58 $ 28.54 $ 27.40 $ 30.43 $ 27.40 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 19.28 $ 18.00 $ 17.23 $ 17.02 $ 15.76 $ 19.28 $ 15.76 Employees - full-time equivalents 1,040 1,045 1,007 998 1,008 1,040 1,008

(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 7,627,522 $ 132,372 6.90 % $ 7,808,320 $ 135,885 7.00 % $ 8,043,706 $ 138,948 6.85 % Securities 1,676,614 14,712 3.49 % 1,549,638 12,739 3.31 % 1,471,916 9,930 2.68 % Deposits in other financial institutions 339,493 4,692 5.50 % 258,916 3,555 5.52 % 181,931 2,391 5.21 % Total interest-earning assets 9,643,629 $ 151,776 6.26 % 9,616,874 $ 152,179 6.36 % 9,697,553 $ 151,269 6.19 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (94,785 ) (96,306 ) (99,892 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,077,422 1,103,297 1,143,634 Total assets $ 10,626,266 $ 10,623,865 $ 10,741,295 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,606,736 $ 12,458 3.08 % $ 1,545,096 $ 12,213 3.18 % $ 1,400,508 $ 10,415 2.95 % Money market and savings deposits 2,254,767 16,982 3.00 % 2,227,393 16,186 2.92 % 2,166,610 13,142 2.41 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,620,908 18,073 4.44 % 1,694,536 18,758 4.45 % 1,400,367 13,282 3.76 % Borrowed funds 49,077 840 6.81 % 112,187 1,700 6.09 % 411,212 5,801 5.60 % Subordinated debt 110,007 1,916 6.93 % 109,910 1,912 7.00 % 109,608 1,908 6.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,641,495 $ 50,269 3.54 % 5,689,122 $ 50,769 3.59 % 5,488,305 $ 44,548 3.22 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,303,726 3,308,633 3,695,592 Other liabilities 93,127 87,986 86,389 Total liabilities 9,038,348 9,085,741 9,270,286 Shareholders' equity 1,587,918 1,538,124 1,471,009 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,626,266 $ 10,623,865 $ 10,741,295 Net interest rate spread 2.72 % 2.77 % 2.97 % Net interest income and margin $ 101,507 4.19 % $ 101,410 4.24 % $ 106,721 4.37 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 101,578 4.19 % $ 101,482 4.24 % $ 106,919 4.37 % Cost of funds 2.24 % 2.27 % 1.92 % Cost of deposits 2.15 % 2.16 % 1.69 %

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 7,790,957 $ 402,942 6.91 % $ 7,957,911 $ 398,608 6.70 % Securities 1,556,462 37,562 3.22 % 1,525,808 31,007 2.72 % Deposits in other financial institutions 287,960 11,874 5.51 % 251,475 9,027 4.80 % Total interest-earning assets 9,635,379 $ 452,378 6.27 % 9,735,194 $ 438,642 6.02 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (94,236 ) (96,570 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,104,426 1,148,847 Total assets $ 10,645,569 $ 10,787,471 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,616,313 $ 36,949 3.05 % $ 1,478,547 $ 28,141 2.54 % Money market and savings deposits 2,211,148 48,420 2.93 % 2,291,588 34,161 1.99 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,586,623 51,915 4.37 % 1,164,572 26,211 3.01 % Borrowed funds 98,374 4,314 5.86 % 333,220 13,653 5.48 % Subordinated debt 109,909 5,745 6.98 % 109,508 5,647 6.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,622,367 $ 147,343 3.50 % 5,377,435 $ 107,813 2.68 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,379,096 3,878,760 Other liabilities 92,527 81,894 Total liabilities 9,093,990 9,338,089 Shareholders' equity 1,551,579 1,449,382 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,645,569 $ 10,787,471 Net interest rate spread 2.77 % 3.34 % Net interest income and margin $ 305,035 4.23 % $ 330,829 4.54 % Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 305,266 4.23 % $ 331,549 4.55 % Cost of funds 2.19 % 1.56 % Cost of deposits 2.09 % 1.34 %

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 2024 2023 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 1,347,876 $ 1,392,435 $ 1,451,462 $ 1,409,002 $ 1,474,600 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 2,877 3,629 4,293 5,100 5,968 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 3,976,296 4,029,671 4,049,885 4,071,807 4,076,606 Commercial real estate construction and land development 890,316 922,805 1,039,443 1,060,406 1,078,265 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,112,235 1,098,681 1,049,316 1,047,174 1,024,945 Residential construction 161,494 200,134 252,573 267,357 289,553 Consumer and other 60,030 66,542 61,139 64,287 54,591 Total loans held for investment $ 7,551,124 $ 7,713,897 $ 7,908,111 $ 7,925,133 $ 8,004,528 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,303,048 $ 3,308,441 $ 3,323,149 $ 3,546,815 $ 3,656,288 Interest-bearing Demand 1,571,504 1,564,405 1,576,261 1,659,999 1,397,492 Money market and savings 2,280,651 2,213,031 2,203,767 2,136,777 2,128,950 Certificates and other time 1,587,398 1,639,426 1,691,539 1,529,876 1,503,891 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,439,553 5,416,862 5,471,567 5,326,652 5,030,333 Total deposits $ 8,742,601 $ 8,725,303 $ 8,794,716 $ 8,873,467 $ 8,686,621 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 32,140 $ 50,906 $ 57,129 $ 39,191 $ 38,291 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 32,140 50,906 57,129 39,191 38,291 Other real estate 2,984 2,548 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 35,124 $ 53,454 $ 57,129 $ 39,191 $ 38,291 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,933 $ (1 ) $ 714 $ 2,577 $ 8,116 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 9,718 $ 18,451 $ 15,465 $ 5,048 $ 14,991 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 10,695 18,094 21,268 16,699 13,563 Commercial real estate construction and land development 4,183 1,641 8,406 5,043 170 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 7,259 12,454 10,368 8,874 8,442 Residential construction 121 155 1,410 3,288 635 Consumer and other 164 111 212 239 490 Total nonaccrual loans $ 32,140 $ 50,906 $ 57,129 $ 39,191 $ 38,291 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.37 % 0.36 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.43 % 0.66 % 0.72 % 0.49 % 0.48 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 262.92 % 186.17 % 168.54 % 233.94 % 244.38 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.12 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.16 % 1.17 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.21 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.13 % 0.40 %

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar's performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 33,891 $ 29,753 $ 26,147 $ 27,266 $ 30,908 $ 89,791 $ 103,231 Add: Provision for credit losses (5,985 ) (1,935 ) 4,098 1,047 2,315 (3,822 ) 7,896 Add: Provision for income taxes 8,837 7,792 6,759 6,562 7,445 23,388 24,825 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 36,743 $ 35,610 $ 37,004 $ 34,875 $ 40,668 $ 109,357 $ 135,952 Total average assets $ 10,626,266 $ 10,623,865 $ 10,686,789 $ 10,626,373 $ 10,741,295 $ 10,645,569 $ 10,787,471 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.39 % 1.30 % 1.50 % 1.37 % 1.68 % Total shareholders' equity $ 1,626,123 $ 1,565,795 $ 1,530,698 $ 1,521,018 $ 1,460,846 $ 1,626,123 $ 1,460,846 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 595,434 601,633 607,831 614,030 620,262 595,434 620,262 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,030,689 $ 964,162 $ 922,867 $ 906,988 $ 840,584 $ 1,030,689 $ 840,584 Shares outstanding at end of period 53,446 53,564 53,551 53,291 53,322 53,446 53,322 Tangible book value per share $ 19.28 $ 18.00 $ 17.23 $ 17.02 $ 15.76 $ 19.28 $ 15.76 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,587,918 $ 1,538,124 $ 1,528,298 $ 1,475,377 $ 1,471,009 $ 1,551,579 $ 1,449,382 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 598,866 604,722 611,149 617,236 623,864 604,890 630,890 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 989,052 $ 933,402 $ 917,149 $ 858,141 $ 847,145 $ 946,689 $ 818,492 Return on average tangible equity(B) 13.63 % 12.82 % 11.47 % 12.61 % 14.47 % 12.67 % 16.86 % Total assets $ 10,629,777 $ 10,723,663 $ 10,729,222 $ 10,647,139 $ 10,665,460 $ 10,629,777 $ 10,665,460 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 595,434 601,633 607,831 614,030 620,262 595,434 620,262 Tangible assets $ 10,034,343 $ 10,122,030 $ 10,121,391 $ 10,033,109 $ 10,045,198 $ 10,034,343 $ 10,045,198 Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.27 % 9.53 % 9.12 % 9.04 % 8.37 % 10.27 % 8.37 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 101,578 $ 101,482 $ 102,207 $ 106,121 $ 106,919 $ 305,266 $ 331,549 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 6,795 10,098 8,551 11,726 12,400 25,444 35,076 Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 94,783 $ 91,384 $ 93,656 $ 94,395 $ 94,519 $ 279,822 $ 296,473 Average earning assets $ 9,643,629 $ 9,616,874 $ 9,645,544 $ 9,576,927 $ 9,697,553 $ 9,635,379 $ 9,735,194 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA 3.91 % 3.82 % 3.91 % 3.91 % 3.87 % 3.88 % 4.07 %

(A) Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-downs on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation. (B) Interim periods annualized.

