At the RE-Source conference this week in Amsterdam, RE-Source Platform Policy and Impact Director Annie Scanlan projected record corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) growth in Europe for 2024. Corporate PPA capacity has already reached 10. 7 GW this year, nearing last year's record of 10. 8 GW. At yesterday's opening session of this year's RE-Source conference in Amsterdam, Annie Scanlan, policy and impact director of the RE-Source Platform, provided an upbeat assessment of corporate PPA growth in Europe. After reaching 10. 8 GW of contracted capacity in 2023, corporate PPAs of the renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...