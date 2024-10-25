Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 14:42 Uhr
HONGQI Unveiled Ultra-Luxury Vehicle GUOYA at Paris Motor Show 2024

CHANGCHUN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, HONGQI made a striking appearance by unveiling its ultra-luxurious executive sedan, the GUOYA, which immediately drew considerable attention from attendees. Highlighting its history of luxury, craftsmanship, and innovative technology, the GUOYA showcased not only HONGQI's new models but also its commitment to luxury, comfort, and safety.


As part of its prestigious sub-brand "Golden Sunflower," the GUOYA embodies HONGQI's profound understanding of luxury and innovation, creating an unparalleled experience for high-end clients. The GUOYA sedan features an abundance of handcrafted interior elements and extensive personalized customization options, showcasing luxury in every detail. It is equipped with the most powerful in-class V6TD/V8TD + HEV powertrain, intelligent four-wheel drive, and an 8-speed automatic powertrain, delivering exhilarating performance and effortless driving control. Additionally, the GUOYA features advanced intelligent driving assistance systems to ensure superior ride comfort and high safety standards, introducing a novel experience to the European luxury automotive market.

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, the GUOYA, with its fusion of traditional Chinese aesthetics and cutting-edge innovation, emerged as the focal point of media attention across Europe. The media praised the GUOYA and the "Golden Sunflower" series, recognizing them as the perfect embodiment of HONGQI's vision of luxury and innovation.

Founded in 1958, HONGQI is China's longest-established passenger car brand, originally created to serve a select group of privileged customers. Over the decades, HONGQI has evolved, transitioning from serving an exclusive audience to catering to a broader customer base. In recent years, HONGQI has undergone significant transformation, expanding its product lineup to make luxury accessible to a wider global audience while preserving the essence of traditional Chinese craftsmanship.

From its origins to its modern models, HONGQI's dedication to luxury has remained unwavering. HONGQI is committed to providing superior products and services to global customers, meeting the expectations of discerning users for premium mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540564/HONGQI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-unveiled-ultra-luxury-vehicle-guoya-at-paris-motor-show-2024-302287284.html

