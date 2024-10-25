The Center for Sustainable Development: European Leaders herald Uzbekistan's emergence as an IT hub

Former Presidents of Serbia and Latvia Laud Uzbekistan's Reform Initiatives at Center for Sustainable Development Conference

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the closing highlights of the 8-day 'International Cooperation Initiatives' conference featured impassioned pleas by former European heads of state who see Uzbekistan's enormous potential as an IT hub well-positioned for the forthcoming AI revolution.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic, a regular visitor to Uzbekistan over the past five years, spoke frankly about the importance of mutually beneficially ties with Europe. "When we are talking about digitalisation, we have to put that in the context of history, regarding the future. This is very important. What is the main asset? The young generation. Unfortunately, in European countries, we don't have such an asset because Europe is getting older. In that respect, we have to be partners. You need us, Europeans, we need you in Uzbekistan."

The country's Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, gave a comprehensive overview of the macro factors that underpin the reform agenda of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. "We have a strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, Middle East, connecting markets with over 3 billion consumers. Secondly, abundant national resources combined with affordable labor create cost effective production across the range of sectors. And we have a young and educated population with over 24 million people under 30, with political stability provides the secure environment for long term investment. Last but not least, the government's commitment to reforms is fostering a business-friendly environment."

Former Latvian President Raymonds Vejonis echoed the same themes. "Skilled, knowledgeable young people are moving somewhere abroad. So, the support from Uzbekistan government to develop business here in IT parks, IT cities, IT villages will encourage the young generation to stay here in country, use their knowledge, invite foreign investors and companies here. Over the long term, this means Uzbekistan will be more stronger because you will use your own brain resource here in the country, and through such developments, you show more global visibility and you increase Uzbekistan reputation's as a very attractive place to invest."

The conference, held in the capital Tashkent's 'Renaissance Hall' complex, put the country's reform agenda - branded as a "New Uzbekistan" since Mirziyoyev came to power eight years ago, in focus. In addition to digitalization, among the hottest topics as the conference unfolded were political and economic reforms, freedom of expression, and women's rights.

