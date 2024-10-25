Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX:AI.DB.D) (TSX:AI.DB.E) (TSX:AI.DB.F) and (TSX:AI.DB.G) ("Atrium") is pleased to report that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering of common shares exercised, in full, their over-allotment option, resulting in the issue of an additional 327,750 shares at a price of $11.45 per share. The exercise of the over-allotment option brings the total gross proceeds of the public offering to $28,770,987.50. The underwriting syndicate for the offering of shares was bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets and co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, and included National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

Atrium will use the net proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option to repay existing indebtedness under its revolving operating credit facility, which will then be available to be drawn, as required, for general corporate purposes, particularly funding future mortgage loan opportunities.

Further details of the offering are described in Atrium's (final) short form prospectus dated October 1, 2024 (the "Final Prospectus") filed with Canadian securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities of each province (except Québec). A copy of the Final Prospectus is available under Atrium's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Atrium in any jurisdiction.

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as "expect to," "expected," "will," "estimated" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and includes the expected use of the net proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option. Atrium believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, those identified in the Final Prospectus and Atrium's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors" (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Atrium undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

