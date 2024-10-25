Regulatory News:

Orano is pleased to announce a significant evolution in the leadership structure of its subsidiary Orano Med, a pioneer in the development of targeted alphatherapies in oncology. After a successful eight-year tenure as CEO, Julien DODET will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board, while Arnaud Lesegretain, a seasoned pharma executive with extensive experience in late-stage development and commercialization, will assume the role of CEO. In addition, Fabrice Darvey, a highly experimented leader in the operational management of nuclear facilities, will assume the role of Chief of Industrial Operations, reporting to Arnaud Lesegretain.

Under Julien Dodet's leadership, Orano Med has achieved several historic milestones in 2024, propelling the company to the forefront of the radioligand therapy (RLT) field, including receiving the first-ever FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Targeted Alpha Therapies for its most advanced treatment Alphamedix, inaugurating a first-of-its-kind GMP manufacturing facility dedicated to Targeted Alpha Therapies with lead-212, securing a licensing deal with Sanofi, and raising €300 million to accelerate its development.

Since joining Orano Med as CEO, Julien Dodet has steered the company through remarkable growth, transforming it from a preclinical-stage startup with 30 employees into a late-stage clinical leader recognized worldwide for its pioneering work in radioligand therapies. This evolution is a testament to Orano Med's unique combination of innovative R&D and world-class manufacturing capabilities.

Nicolas Maes, CEO of the Orano Group, stated:

"Under Julien's exceptional leadership, Orano Med has grown into a global leader in targeted alpha therapies, achieving groundbreaking milestones and setting new standards in the industry. We are deeply grateful for Julien's vision, dedication, and the remarkable progress made under his tenure."

"We also warmly welcome Arnaud Lesegretain and Fabrice Darvey to their new roles as CEO and Chief of Industrial Operations of Orano Med. They bring a wealth of experience respectively in many aspects of global oncology drug development and commercialization and in nuclear facilities management. We are confident that they will continue driving the company's success and ensuring the development and production of breakthrough therapies for patients worldwide."

Julien Dodet, reflecting on the journey, said:

"I am incredibly proud of what Orano Med has accomplished over the past eight years. Together, we have built a company that stands at the cutting edge of innovation in radioligand therapies, with a powerful R&D engine and unmatched manufacturing capabilities. These successes have only been possible thanks to the extraordinary dedication and commitment of our teams. I want to deeply thank everyone at Orano Med for their tireless work and unwavering belief in this project."

"As I step into my new role as Chairman of the Board, I am confident that Arnaud and Fabrice are the right persons to lead Orano Med through its next phase of growth. Their extensive experience in late-stage clinical development and commercialization and in the nuclear industry will be instrumental to keep scaling-up the company and deliver on its very ambitious vision. I am fully committed to supporting them in this new chapter, ensuring a smooth and successful transition."

Arnaud Lesegretain joins Orano from Daiichi Sankyo, where he most recently served as Vice President Oncology R&D Global Program Leader for its TROP2-directed ADC. At Daiichi Sanlyo, his work resulted in multiple drug approvals, and he also led the development of several early-stage ADC and small molecule programs. Prior to Daiichi Sankyo, he held several positions of increasing responsibilities in R&D, commercial and general management roles at Eli Lilly and Astra Zeneca in the United States and in Europe.

"I am honored to join the very talented team at Orano Med and build on the strong momentum of the company. I am impressed by the extremely promising alpha radioligand therapy platform based on lead-212 and look forward to contributing to its mission to bring new innovative treatment to cancer patients", said Arnaud Lesegretain.

Arnaud holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Master in Medical Sciences from Harvard Medical School. As development of Orano Med's production platform accelerates to prepare for the commercialization of its first drugs, the company has created a new position of Chief of Industrial Operations, reporting directly to its CEO.

Fabrice Darvey, with 17 years of extensive experience in the nuclear sector, will assume this role. He spent eight years in La Hague nuclear recycling plant, managing different industrial activities, and he is currently in charge of Operational Excellence for Orano group. His strong background makes him the ideal candidate to lead Orano Med's efforts to scale up its industrial operations and meet the growing global demand for its breakthrough therapies. Fabrice is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and joined the Areva group in 2007.

About Orano

As a leading international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano Med

Orano Med, a subsidiary of the Orano Group, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops a new generation of targeted therapies against cancer using the unique properties of lead-212 (212Pb), an alpha-emitting radioisotope and one of the more potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells known as Targeted Alpha-Emitter Therapy (TAT). The company is developing several treatments using 212Pb combined with various targeting agents. Orano Med has 212Pb manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and R&D centers in France and in the US and is currently investing to further expand its GMP-manufacturing capacities for 212Pb radiolabeled pharmaceuticals in North America and Europe.

More information about Orano Med, visit: https://www.oranomed.com

