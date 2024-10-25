Debrah Englert's Healthy Hair, Heathy Body: Debrah Englert's Healthy Hair, Healthy Body Transforming Lives With Innovative Hair Solutions and Educational Resources

Launches New Book, "Hair Pro Solutions: The Systematic Approach To Hair Styling & Financial Freedom"

Debrah Englert transforms lives with innovative hair solutions and education.

Debrah Englert

CEO and Master Hair Pro Coach

Inspired by her childhood dream of making a difference in the lives of others, hairstylist Debrah Englert launched her company, "Healthy Hair Healthy Body Wellness Center," where she helps her clients find solutions to their hair challenges. Additionally, she founded the "Advanced Education Academy-Hair Pro Solutions" with the goal of helping other hairstylists expand their knowledge.

The idea came after a long-time client was suffering from hereditary hair loss. Motivated to help, Englert learned everything she could about the causes and solutions for this condition. After training at Hair Loss University, she designed and created a prosthetic hairpiece that helped her client feel like her most beautiful, confident self again.

This journey to her client's transformation inspired Englert to help other clients with hair challenges and assist other stylists in learning these skills. "There's a stigma around hair thinning and loss that keeps clients from seeking these solutions, and we have to eliminate this stigma if we're going to help them," says Englert.

Causes and Solutions

Hair thinning and loss happen for a variety of reasons, each requiring a different solution. Hair compromised by cancer treatments can be coaxed back faster with the right products combined with temporary hair integration systems like extensions. Missing hair caused by alopecia may benefit from an integration system that uses the client's existing hair along with added hair to create the look of a full head of hair.

All of these options require expert designing, fitting, and styling. Yet few stylists are trained in this area, and Englert wants to change this dynamic. As the CEO and Master Hair Pro Coach at Hair Pro Solutions in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a coach at Hair Loss University in Cleveland, Ohio, Englert's goal is to help eliminate the stigma surrounding hair thinning and loss by training more stylists in the systematic approaches she uses. These approaches combine traditional hairstyling with healthy hair growth and prosthetic hair system options.

Englert has also created her own line of chemical-free, non-toxic hair products to focus on the prevention of hair thinning and loss. With Englert's unique focus on preventative care and solutions for regrowth and non-surgical hair replacement, she is preparing for a new generation of stylists who not only provide clients with traditional hair services but also help those suffering from various hair conditions and challenges.

Most recently, Englert launched her newest book, "Hair Pro Solutions: The Systematic Approach To Hair Styling & Financial Freedom," available at hairprosolutions.com. Written as an educational resource, it aims to assist hairstylists in mastering their skills. After using these systems for many years, Englert is confident that the methods in this book can help hairstylists become more proficient in all areas, enabling them to offer the best solutions to help clients feel their most beautiful and confident selves.

Englert's desire is that the unique training programs she offers to hairstylists will bridge the gap between traditional salon services and advanced techniques, leaving clients feeling comfortable and confident with their hairstylist.

