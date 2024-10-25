WISe Wellness Guild-Investing in Humans

Stevi Gables Carr's WISe Wellness Guild creates opportunities for businesses in the wellness industry to grow while helping employees and communities thrive.

Founder and CEO

As founder and CEO of WISe Wellness Guild, Stevi Gable Carr creates coalitions of corporations, experts, influencers, resources, and products within the wellness industry. In just five years, the firm has engaged over 4 million consumers and has over 60,000 followers and subscribers across the United States and nine countries. This mutually beneficial relationship is designed to produce healthier communities, cultivate robust and resilient workforces, and help connect consumers to high-quality, vetted wellness products and services. A highly sought-after public speaker and Fellow Member at the Institute of Coaching at McLean Hospital, a Harvard Medical School affiliate, Gable Carr's deep background in the wellness ecosystem places her among the most respected authorities, with over 15 years of leadership experience at Procter & Gamble, Newell Brands, and UC Health.

Inside Out

WISe Wellness Guild takes an "inside out" strategy when working with corporate partners such as Paycor®, Gardenuity®, and TH Foods, Inc.® Strategic consulting helps strengthen company partners while connections to local experts and resources improve internal employee wellness. "Through our partnership with WISe, we offer events and opportunities focused on leadership best practices, work productivity, and wellness for our people, who are the heartbeat of our company. Stevi's relatable coaching style, her commitment to practical approaches, and her focus on providing people with tools they can use in their real life help us to design and deliver programs that directly impact critical moments that matter throughout the employee career journey," says Leah Landis, Senior Manager, Talent Development at Paycor.

Additionally, Gable Carr's expertise with branding, digital marketing, and vast networks helps increase market share for wellness products. For instance, through a strategic partnership between WISe Wellness Guild and TH Foods, a stronger relationship was established with the largest supermarket operator in the United States, helping Crunchmaster® become a top-performing brand in its highly competitive category.

A Rising Tide Lifts All Ships

WISe Wellness Guild builds powerful networks around small businesses, innovators, and individuals who are standouts in their industries. "The best and brightest professionals in the field often lack marketing skills," says Gable Carr. "We put the power of a network of niche service providers, local producers, and even the counties and cities they are located in to work for them. Sharing insights, cross-channel marketing, and working cooperatively in local events allows everyone to benefit."

For the past three years, WISe Wellness Guild has served as programming leader for the highly anticipated Kroger Wellness Festival in downtown Cincinnati. Inspiring visitors to pursue holistic wellness through food and personal care, the two-day event is one of the first of its kind in the country. At the event, 200,000 individuals are introduced to celebrities, brands, and experts in nutrition, fitness, and health and beauty care.

Gable Carr is particularly proud to partner with Sports ETA, the nation's only nonprofit trade association for the sports and events tourism industry. "Sports ETA beautifully illustrates how business and wellness efforts can go hand in hand," she says. "Wellness can help retain high-performing individuals in the region, support local economies, and serve the underserved, while at the same time driving wellness tourism that is expected to grow exponentially year over year. Synergy creates results."

