Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laurel Bridge Software Joins 'Radiology Reimagined' Demonstration at RSNA 2024

Collaborative effort highlights the possibilities of integration of AI into radiology workflow

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Laurel Bridge Software announced today that it will take part in "Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation and Interoperability in Practice" to be held Dec. 1 - 4 at the 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2024), the world's leading annual medical imaging forum, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Radiology AI Workflow

Radiology AI Workflow

"Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation and Interoperability in Practice," formerly known as "Imaging AI in Practice," features a demonstration of new AI technologies and integration standards needed to embed AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow. The interactive exhibit will enable attendees to determine what is possible, identify the right questions to ask, and learn how to introduce and scale AI into their radiology practices.

This year's demonstration features 25 products from 20 vendor partners, each demonstrating cutting-edge use cases across various subspecialties such as neurology, prostate imaging, ambulatory care, obstetric imaging and radiology-pathology correlation. Using real-world clinical scenarios and interoperability standards, vendors will walk RSNA 2024 meeting attendees through the exhibit to experience new tools and practice enhancements enabled by AI.

Each demonstration follows a fictional patient through a clinical scenario involving both emergent and long-term care and highlights many steps in the radiology workflow where AI can assist the radiologist and improve the efficiency and quality of care.

The demo will spotlight the newest interoperability and integration standards, including Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) AI Results & Integrated Real-time Applications (IHE AIR and IHE IRA profiles), CDS Hooks, HL7 FHIR and HL7 FHIRcast, among others. Semantic standards such as RSNA Common Data Elements (CDEs) and Radiology Lexicon (RadLex) will also play a pivotal role in showcasing the demo's capabilities.

"We are pleased and honored to be a part of this collaborative effort between industry partners, radiologists and imaging informaticists," said Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "Not only does it give us the opportunity to share how our solutions seamlessly integrate AI into existing radiology workflows, but it also allows us to collectively demonstrate the art of the possible - showcasing how AI can be used in today's clinical practice to drive efficiency and enhance patient care."

With thousands of installs in over 35 countries and trusted by leading healthcare institutions worldwide, Laurel Bridge Software is committed to ongoing innovation and strives to stay at the forefront of healthcare informatics, addressing the evolving needs of the industry and shaping the future of medical imaging for the benefit of patients and healthcare providers alike.

Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation, and Interoperability in Practice will be presented Sunday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 4 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT) at RSNA 2024, McCormick Place, South Hall A, Level 3 - AI Showcase - Booth 5104.

For more information on RSNA 2024 or to register, visit RSNA.org/annual-meeting.

Contact Information

Barbara Deichert
Marketing & Sales Development Manager
barbara.deichert@laurelbridge.com
(302) 453-0222

SOURCE: Laurel Bridge Software

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.