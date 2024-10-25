Laurel Bridge Software Joins 'Radiology Reimagined' Demonstration at RSNA 2024

Collaborative effort highlights the possibilities of integration of AI into radiology workflow

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Laurel Bridge Software announced today that it will take part in "Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation and Interoperability in Practice" to be held Dec. 1 - 4 at the 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2024), the world's leading annual medical imaging forum, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation and Interoperability in Practice," formerly known as "Imaging AI in Practice," features a demonstration of new AI technologies and integration standards needed to embed AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow. The interactive exhibit will enable attendees to determine what is possible, identify the right questions to ask, and learn how to introduce and scale AI into their radiology practices.

This year's demonstration features 25 products from 20 vendor partners, each demonstrating cutting-edge use cases across various subspecialties such as neurology, prostate imaging, ambulatory care, obstetric imaging and radiology-pathology correlation. Using real-world clinical scenarios and interoperability standards, vendors will walk RSNA 2024 meeting attendees through the exhibit to experience new tools and practice enhancements enabled by AI.

Each demonstration follows a fictional patient through a clinical scenario involving both emergent and long-term care and highlights many steps in the radiology workflow where AI can assist the radiologist and improve the efficiency and quality of care.

The demo will spotlight the newest interoperability and integration standards, including Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) AI Results & Integrated Real-time Applications (IHE AIR and IHE IRA profiles), CDS Hooks, HL7 FHIR and HL7 FHIRcast, among others. Semantic standards such as RSNA Common Data Elements (CDEs) and Radiology Lexicon (RadLex) will also play a pivotal role in showcasing the demo's capabilities.

"We are pleased and honored to be a part of this collaborative effort between industry partners, radiologists and imaging informaticists," said Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "Not only does it give us the opportunity to share how our solutions seamlessly integrate AI into existing radiology workflows, but it also allows us to collectively demonstrate the art of the possible - showcasing how AI can be used in today's clinical practice to drive efficiency and enhance patient care."

With thousands of installs in over 35 countries and trusted by leading healthcare institutions worldwide, Laurel Bridge Software is committed to ongoing innovation and strives to stay at the forefront of healthcare informatics, addressing the evolving needs of the industry and shaping the future of medical imaging for the benefit of patients and healthcare providers alike.

Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation, and Interoperability in Practice will be presented Sunday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 4 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT) at RSNA 2024, McCormick Place, South Hall A, Level 3 - AI Showcase - Booth 5104.

For more information on RSNA 2024 or to register, visit RSNA.org/annual-meeting.

