25.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Expands Fast-Charging Network in Ohio, First Location Now Live

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Universal EV Chargers is excited to announce the commissioning of its first DC Fast Charging (DCFC) location in Ohio, marking a significant step forward in expanding electric vehicle infrastructure across the state. Located at 25105 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH 44070, this public charging site offers three high-power stations, capable of delivering fast and reliable charging to all electric vehicle (EV) drivers.

In partnership with local businesses and property owners, Universal EV Chargers is committed to accelerating the transition to clean energy and providing convenient charging solutions. The North Olmsted site is just the beginning-additional locations in Ohio will soon follow, with DCFC stations coming online in the next month at:

  • 32801 Lorain Road, North Ridgeville, OH 44039

  • 621 Midway Blvd, Elyria, OH 44035

  • 200 Montrose W Ave, Akron, OH 44321

"Our mission at Universal EV Chargers is to build an accessible and dependable charging network that supports the growing number of EVs on the road," said Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal EV Chargers. "With these Ohio locations, we're making it easier for drivers to charge quickly and efficiently, while contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future."

These charging stations are part of Universal EV Chargers' broader expansion strategy, which focuses on offering turnkey solutions for businesses and property owners seeking to enhance their amenities and support eco-friendly transportation options. Equipped with the latest technology, including 350 kW charging capabilities, these stations are designed to deliver the fastest charging speeds available today.

Universal EV Chargers is proud to lead the charge in creating a more connected and sustainable future, one station at a time.

About Universal EV Chargers:
Universal EV Chargers is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, offering comprehensive services from site planning and installation to finance and maintenance. The company is dedicated to creating an expansive charging network to support the growing adoption of EVs, delivering both high-speed charging technology and exceptional customer service.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Megha Thacker
megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com
(866) 350-2738
https://universalevcharging.com/

SOURCE: Universal Green Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
