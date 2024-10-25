Schuler Incorporated Canton: Efficient Space-Saving System for Hot Stamping Large Blanks

BSN Thermprozesstechnik and Schuler develop a double door ring concept with new Compact Rotary Furnace (CRF)

Conventional roller hearth furnaces have a length of up to 45 meters (148 feet) so that large components such as side walls or floor groups can be produced economically by hot stamping. Heat treatment specialist BSN Thermprozesstechnik and Schuler have now developed a compact rotary furnace (CRF) system that saves space and energy, is easy to maintain, and ensures a repeatable temperature of the heated parts. This is important because any deviation from the specified temperature can lead to inaccuracies and, therefore, problems during assembly.

The CRF system from Schuler and BSN requires about a quarter of the space of a comparable roller hearth furnace. © Schuler

With a length of 14 meters (46 feet), including a loading and centering unit, a width of six meters (20 feet), including heating and drives, and a height of seven meters (23 feet), the CRF system from Schuler and BSN requires only around a quarter of the space compared to a conventional roller hearth furnace. The minimum cycle time per part is twelve seconds. The innovative furnace can run on electricity or gas, and it can save around 1,200 MWh of energy per year.

Schuler's Pressure Controlled Hardening (PCH) technology can be combined with the CRF system as an optional means to ensure shorter cooling times and even better forming tolerances.

Schuler presents the new CRF system and its clear advantages for competitive production at PMA's Hot Stamping Experience & Tech Tour in Charleston, South Carolina (November 20-21, 2024).

About Schuler Group-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming - from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Within the Metris platform by ANDRITZ, Schuler brings together digital solutions for networking forming technology and develops them continuously to further improve line productivity and availability. For battery production in gigafactories, Schuler provides equipment and services in the process steps of cell assembly and formation. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Presses from the Schuler Group mint coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China, and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, Sovema Group, and Bitrode Corporation.

About Schuler North America-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems - including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as battery, home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

