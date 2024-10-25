Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berger and Green: Joey McRae Wins Berger & Green 2024 Heart Disease Scholarship

Our Winner Embodies Determination, Perseverance, and Joy Despite the Challenges in Everyday Life.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Berger and Green is proud to share the winner of our 2024 Heart Disease Scholarship, Joseph McRae. Joey is currently a freshman student who attends Duquesne University in Pittsburgh studying Digital Media Arts.

Here at Berger and Green, we've seen firsthand how severe injuries and disabilities can impact someone's life. Our firm has made it our mission to give back to our community in some way, so we offer a $1,000 scholarship to one college student every year who is living with heart disease. Education can offer many opportunities, and we hope our scholarship can help pave the way for future leaders and professionals of tomorrow.

Embracing Life Through Resilience and Persistence

Joey McRae's essay spoke about a topic near and dear to his heart: the tragic passing of his sister due to a congenital heart defect after their premature births. Joey's sister, Bridget, was just 17 days old when she passed away because of Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA). His sister's passing has left a mark on McRae, and he treats every day as a miracle that is brimming with potential.

In addition to this congenital heart defect, Joey has cerebral palsy, which affects his movement and coordination. Despite the challenges presented by these conditions, a young Joey McRae set his sights on ice hockey.

McRae found joy and accomplishment on the ice with his teammates. However, Joey struggled to physically keep up with his peers early on, and he was cut from the team twice. Nevertheless, Joey worked hard to train and earn his spot on the team. This passion, hard work, and zest for life is admirable, and it's why Berger and Green chose Mr. McRae as a winner.

Pursuing Dreams and Making Connections

Joey McRae, in addition to his love of hockey, has a passion for storytelling and technology. He hopes to put his skills and experience to use by working with sports organizations.

McRae wants to create digital content that showcases the work and passion that athletes demonstrate every day. He is also interested in finding opportunities that allow him to give back to the community and help people in similar challenging circumstances.

We are honored to offer Mr. McRae this scholarship, and we wish him all the best. We know you will excel at anything you set your mind to. Congratulations, Joey!

We invite you to read Joey's essay to learn more about his experiences and his belief in finding the miraculous potential within us all.

Contact Information

Nicole Meta
Marketing Director
nicole@bergerandgreen.com
412-661-1400

SOURCE: Berger and Green

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
