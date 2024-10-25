Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

25 October 2024

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED ("BCPT")

by

STARLIGHT BIDCO LIMITED ("BIDCO")

(a newly formed company incorporated in Guernsey and owned by Starwood Funds)

to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended)

RESULTS OF COURT MEETING AND GENERAL MEETING

The Board of BCPT is pleased to announce that, at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting held earlier today in connection with the recommended cash acquisition of BCPT by Bidco (the "Acquisition"), all resolutions were duly passed by the requisite majority of BCPT Shareholders. In particular:

the resolution to approve the Scheme was passed at the Court Meeting by the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders; and

the special resolution to authorise: (i) the BCPT Directors to take all such action as they may consider necessary, desirable or appropriate for carrying the Scheme into full effect; and (ii) the amendment of BCPT's articles of incorporation, was passed at the General Meeting by the requisite majority of BCPT Shareholders.

Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting contained in Parts 10 and 11 of the scheme document published on 30 September 2024 (the "Scheme Document"). Unless the context provides otherwise, words and expressions defined in the Scheme Document shall have the same meanings in this announcement.

Voting results of the Court Meeting

The table below sets out the results of the poll at the Court Meeting. Each Scheme Shareholder present in person or by proxy was entitled to one vote per Scheme Share held at the Voting Record Time. The total number of Scheme Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 701,550,187, carrying one vote each. Consequently, the total number of voting rights in Scheme Shares at the Voting Record Time, and therefore for the purposes of the Court Meeting, was 701,550,187.

Results of Court Meeting Scheme Shares voted Scheme Shareholders who voted** No. of Scheme Shares voted as a percentage of the Scheme Shares eligible to be voted at the Court Meeting (%)* Number %* Number %* FOR 420,953,695 98.82 239 91.22 60.00 AGAINST 5,033,448 1.18 23 8.78 0.72 TOTAL 425,987,143 100.00 262 100.00 60.72

* Rounded to two decimal places.

** In total, 248 Scheme Shareholders cast their votes, in person or by proxy, at the Court Meeting. Where a Scheme Shareholder has cast some of their votes "for" and some of their votes "against" the resolution, such Scheme Shareholder has been counted as having voted both "for" and "against" the resolution for the purposes of determining the number of Scheme Shareholders who voted, as set out in these columns.

The BCPT Directors voted in favour of the Scheme in respect of their own beneficial holdings (and holdings that they otherwise control) of 177,766 BCPT Shares.

Voting results of the General Meeting

The table below sets out the results of the poll at the General Meeting. Each BCPT Shareholder present in person or by proxy was entitled to one vote per BCPT Share held at the Voting Record Time. The total number of BCPT Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time (excluding 97,815,921 BCPT Shares held in treasury) was 701,550,187, carrying one vote each. Consequently, the total number of voting rights in BCPT at the Voting Record Time, and therefore for the purposes of the General Meeting, was 701,550,187.

Results of General Meeting VOTES FOR* VOTES AGAINST TOTAL VOTES VOTES WITHHELD *** Number % of shares voted ** Number % of shares voted ** Number % of issued share capital ** Number Special Resolution to authorise the BCPT Directors to take all such action as they may consider necessary, desirable or appropriate for carrying the Scheme into full effect including the amendment of BCPT's articles of incorporation. 404,293,674 98.67 5,456,156 1.33 409,749,830 58.41 457,700



* Includes discretionary votes.

** Rounded to two decimal places.

*** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" the Resolution.

A copy of the Resolution passed at the General Meeting will be submitted today to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Expected timetable of principal events

The outcome of today's meetings means that Conditions 2(a) and 2(b) (as set out in Part 4A of the Scheme Document) have been satisfied.

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the remaining Conditions and further terms set out in the Scheme Document, including the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Sanction Hearing.

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme remains as set out on pages 9 and 10 of the Scheme Document and is also set out in the appendix to this announcement. These dates and times are indicative only, may be subject to change (including as a result of changes to the Court timetable) and will depend on, amongst other matters, the date upon which: (i) the remaining Conditions are satisfied or (where applicable) waived; and (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme. Subject to the Scheme being sanctioned by the Court, the Scheme is currently expected to become Effective on or around 15 November 2024.

BCPT will give notice of any change(s) to this indicative timetable by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and, if required by the Panel, posting notice(s) of the change(s) to BCPT Shareholders and persons so entitled. All Scheme Shareholders have the right to attend the Sanction Hearing.

Enquiries:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited via Burson Buchanan Paul Marcuse (Chairman) Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank (Lead Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker to BCPT) +44 (0)20 7623 2323 Bronson Albery / Callum West / Patrick Colgan / Dion Di Miceli (Corporate Broking) Dickson Minto Advisers LLP (Joint Financial Adviser and Rule 3 adviser to BCPT) +44 (0)20 7649 6823 Douglas Armstrong / Andrew Clark / Jamie Seedhouse Winterflood Securities Limited (Joint Corporate Broker to BCPT) +44 (0)20 3100 0265 Joe Winkley / Neil Morgan / Innes Urquhart Burson Buchanan (PR Adviser to BCPT) +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Helen Tarbet / Henry Wilson / George Beale

APPENDIX

Expected timetable of principal events

The following dates and times are indicative only and are subject to change(1) Event Time and/or date Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, BCPT Shares 14 November 2024(2) Scheme Record Time 6.00 p.m. on 14 November 2024 Suspension of listing of BCPT Shares on the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List and from trading on the Main Market 7.30 a.m. on 15 November 2024 Court hearing to sanction the Scheme 15 November 2024(3) Effective Date of the Scheme 15 November 2024(3) Cancellation of listing of, and trading in, BCPT Shares by not later than 8.00 a.m. on 18 November 2024 CREST accounts of Scheme Shareholders credited with Cash Consideration due in respect of Scheme Shares held in uncertificated form within 14 calendar days of the Effective Date Despatch of cheques and release of electronic payments for the Cash Consideration due to Scheme Shareholders in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form within 14 calendar days of the Effective Date Long Stop Date 3 March 2025(4) Notes: These dates and times are indicative only, may be subject to change (including as a result of changes to the Court timetable and, in particular, if an earlier date becomes available for the Court hearing to sanction the Scheme) and will depend, amongst other matters, on the date upon which: (i) the Conditions are satisfied or (where applicable) waived; and (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme. BCPT will give notice of any change(s) to this indicative timetable by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and, if required by the Panel, posting notice(s) of the change(s) to BCPT Shareholders and persons with information rights. All Scheme Shareholders have the right to attend the Sanction Hearing. BCPT Shares will be disabled in CREST from 6.00 p.m. on such date. A copy of the Court Order which sanctions the Scheme must be filed with the Guernsey Registry within seven days after the date on which it is made. The Scheme will become Effective on the date prescribed in the Court Order. This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become Effective unless (i) BCPT and Bidco agree a later date with the Panel's consent; or (ii) (in a competitive situation) Bidco specifies a later date with the consent of the Panel, and in each case (if required) as the Court may allow.

