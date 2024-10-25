Marshfield, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Nelson-Jameson, a leading distributor in the food processing industry, has announced that its Marshfield, Turlock, and Amarillo strategic distribution centers have each earned a 100% score in their recent Safe Quality Food (SQF) audits. An SQF-registered site indicates a company's commitment to providing quality products that are safely received, handled, stored, and delivered. A 100% score represents the highest level of safety and quality.

The score is the eighth straight 100% perfect rating at the Nelson-Jameson Turlock, Calif. strategic distribution center and the second 100% in the two audits of Amarillo, Texas. The Marshfield, Wis. distribution center score brings its average to more than 98.6% over the past 13 years.

"Our most recent SQF certifications are a perfect demonstration of our dedication to food safety both inside and outside of our facilities," says Mike Rindy, President of Nelson-Jameson. "We thank everyone at our distribution centers for earning these three perfect scores during our audits and for their ongoing commitment to maintaining such a high standard for safety."

The SQF program motto is: "Say what you do, do what you say." SQF has a code for each company to follow, and each individual company writes the policies and procedures pertaining to the code. Maintaining these procedures is a continuous process, as documentation must be reviewed, monitored, verified, and validated throughout the year.

Nelson-Jameson plans to have its newest strategic distribution center in Jerome, Idaho participate in the SQF audit in 2025.

"As we've proven with our 100% scores in the past, safety is a throughline for our entire organization," says Rindy. "We're equally committed as our customers, suppliers, and partners are to our role in ensuring consumers stay protected."

The Eagle Certification Group, an independent certification company authorized by the SQF Institute, conducts the audits in adherence to the globally acknowledged industry standards set by SQF. Learn more about the SQF program at https://www.sqfi.com/ and learn more about Nelson-Jameson at https://nelsonjameson.com/.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10937/227646_5d6a7ba044440a9c_002full.jpg

Photo Caption (Courtesy of Nelson Jameson): Nelson-Jameson has announced that its Marshfield, Turlock, and Amarillo strategic distribution centers have each earned a 100% score in their recent Safe Quality Food (SQF) audits.

About Nelson-Jameson

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the food processing industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, food safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 1,000 vendors, distributes more than 79,000 curated products, and employs more than 300 people nationwide. The food processing industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

Since 1947, Nelson-Jameson has supported food, beverage, and dairy processors with innovative products and a comprehensive set of solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company values delivering the exceptional for its customers by leading with the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect. Nelson-Jameson is a supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets.

For more information, please visit www.nelsonjameson.com.

