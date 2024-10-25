Global Sensor Market Set to Exceed US $250B by 2035, Finds New IDTechEx Report

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / The global sensor market is well established, with hundreds of millions of sensors produced yearly. Yet the market remains in flux, with trends in future mobility, edge computing, AI, and digital healthcare continuously evolving and reshaping sensor technology requirements. A new report from market intelligence firm IDTechEx, "Sensor Market 2025-2035: Technologies, Trends, Players, Forecasts", finds that the global sensor market will be worth US $253B by 2035, with emerging sensor technology innovations within photonics, quantum sensing, edge sensing, and IoT representing the fastest growing sensor market segments.

Ten-year global sensor market forecast (2025-2035), segmented by sensor technology. Source: IDTechEx

IDTechEx Technology Analyst Dr Jack Howley, one of the report's co-authors, advises: "Sensor technology is ubiquitously applied within modern electronic equipment and devices. The ability to detect and convert physical input into an electrical signal for processing sees sensors routinely employed in communications, transport, industry, healthcare, energy, consumer, and agriculture applications."

While sensors contribute just a fraction of the annual revenue generated by major electronics companies, sensor technology nevertheless represents a multi-billion-dollar global market. In 2025, commoditized sensor technology, such as semiconductor, optical, and conventional transducers (electromechanical, electrochemical), command the majority of market share by revenue.

Report co-author Dr Tess Skyrme, IDTechEx Senior Analyst, adds: "Within these established sensor markets, design trends focus on improved integration and performance within products and applications. Emerging sensor technologies must compete through reduced size and power, offer the ability to measure more metrics, for longer, with greater sensitivity and accuracy, and be integrated into new form-factors."

Looking beyond established sensor markets, emerging global technology mega-trends are reshaping sensor technology requirements, presenting renewed growth opportunities to original equipment manufacturers. Future mobility (autonomy, electrification, and driver monitoring), Internet of Things (IoT) expansion, growing AI integration, wearable technology adoption, and the commercialization of 6G all demand unique sensing requirements.

The new sensors market report from IDTechEx, "Sensor Market 2025-2035: Technologies, Trends, Players, Forecasts", offers a comprehensive overview of the global sensor technology market, with insights and critical analyses drawn from 14 related IDTechEx reports. The report characterizes and evaluates emerging sensor application markets in future mobility, IoT, wearable technology, printed electronics, and edge computing. It also provides 10-year global market forecasts (2025-2035) for sensor technologies, including semiconductor sensors, gas sensors, automotive and aerospace sensors, biosensors, sensors for next-generation mobility, image sensors, and silicon photonic sensors.

