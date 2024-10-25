Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of SDR (SedraCoin) on October 23, 2024. The SDR/USDT trading pair has been available to users of LBank Exchange.





SEDRA introduces a visionary digital ecosystem designed to redefine collaboration, co-ownership and interaction within a revolutionary AI metaverse called SEDRAX. SedraCoin, operating on the GHOSTDAG protocol and employing the kHeavyHash algorithm, ensures secure and efficient digital transactions. With instant confirmations and sub-second block times, SedraCoin offers lightning-fast transactions. The SedraCoin platform revolves around Crypto Tokenized Assets (CTAs), a modern take on traditional NFTs. Exclusively available on the SEDRA blockchain, CTAs provide fresh opportunities for ownership, customization, and value creation. Each CTA embodies the endless potential of the Sedra ecosystem, where creativity flourishes.

Introducing SEDRA: A Cosmic Blend of Realms and Technologies

Immersed in SEDRAX, a lifelike virtual world created through AI automation and 3D Builder Technology, users can explore, collaborate, and shape the future through AI Vehicles (V-CTAs) for exploring and gathering resources, Co-owned Businesses (C-CTAs) for investing and managing virtual businesses, Guilds (G-CTAs) for collaborating with like-minded users, and the Global Bank Marketplace (M-CTAs) for trading and investing in the metaverse. The Regime (R-CTAs) allows users to co-own SEDRAX and influence its future. SEDRAX is built on the pillars of solidarity and innovation, redefining digital interaction, exploration, and ownership within the Web3 ecosystem.

SedraHub serves as the central hub where Sedrians can communicate, share ideas, and team up to build SEDRAX. Inspired by the Sedra tree's cosmic principles, SedraHub encourages collaboration and innovation. It uses the latest web and blockchain technologies to make collaboration easy and secure, rewarding contributors and fostering community engagement. The Marketplace (M-CTA) acts as the vibrant trading center within the SEDRAX ecosystem, offering a dynamic platform for buying and selling a wide range of virtual assets. From virtual properties to digital commodities, the Marketplace fuels the growth and prosperity of the SEDRAX economy. Together, SedraHub and the Marketplace provide the tools and platforms necessary for Sedrians to build a fully customizable, AI-powered world rooted in nature and human values.

SDR token serves as the digital currency and store of value to facilitate transactions within the SEDRAX metaverse.

SDR Tokenomics

The total supply of SDR tokens is 28.7 billion, with team funds allocated to support key initiatives, while the tokens are generated daily. This balanced distribution ensures the project team contributes to the ecosystem's growth.

Team funds are allocated as follows:

Development Incentives - Supports ongoing platform innovation and improvements.

Treasury - Aims for long-term financial stability and supports strategic growth.

Marketing - Drives user adoption and enhances market presence.

Liquidity & Exchanges - Enhances liquidity and facilitates trading activities.

Supporters & Enthusiasts - fosters community engagement.

Ecosystem Growth - Fuels the continued development and expansion of the platform.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

