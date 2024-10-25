Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - SVARIAN has introduced the Voyager Convertible Mini shoulder bag, a new shoulder bag designed for versatility. Made in Italy, the bag features a plant-based leather exterior, two detachable straps for customised styling, and practical details like an anti-stain lining.

The brand made its debut with this bag. Seen on the arms of it-girl celebrity stylists and A-list models like Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin, this shoulder bag is rapidly becoming the season's must-have accessory.

Handcrafted in Italy with meticulous attention to detail, the Voyager is the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Available in stunning shades of onyx (black), cocoa (brown), and botanical (green), it features a water-repellent exterior made in Italian plant-leather and an anti-stain interior, ensuring that it can withstand the demands of a busy lifestyle.





Voyager Convertible Mini Botanical





Celebrity Stylist KJ Moody with Botanical Voyager

"At SVARIAN, we believe in crafting more than just vegan handbags. We're creating companions for the modern woman - shoulder bags, crossbody bags, tote bags that effortlessly adapt to her every move. The Voyager, with its timeless design and commitment to sustainability, embodies this vision. We source the finest plant leather in Italy and pour our hearts into every detail, ensuring that each bag is as ethical as it is beautiful." - Antonella Petrecca, Head of Design and Product Development Studio, Rome.





Barbara Palvin in Onyx Voyager

But the Voyager is more than just a pretty face. Its clever design allows it to transform from a shoulder bag to a crossbody bag or a sling bag with ease. This versatility makes it the perfect companion for any occasion, whether one is gracing a red carpet or navigating the city streets.

SVARIAN is committed to creating vegan handbags that are as kind to the planet as they are chic. Crafted from the finest vegan leather, the Voyager is a testament to the brand's dedication to sustainability. If searching for vegan purses, vegan shoulder bags, or vegan leather handbags that exude sophistication, look no further than the Voyager Convertible.

With its impeccable craftsmanship, innovative design, and A-list approval, SVARIAN's Voyager Convertible is more than just a bag; it's an investment in style and sustainability.

For more information about The Voyager Convertible Mini and SVARIAN's other innovative products, visit their official website at https://www.svarian.com.





Celebrity Stylist Dani Michell with Onyx Voyager Shoulder Bag

About SVARIAN

SVARIAN is redefining handbags and travel-bags, inspired by the spirit of adventure and the dreams of the impossible. SVARIAN believes that women deserve more from designer bags - bags that blend beauty with purpose, and transparency with responsibility.

