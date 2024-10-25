GPD Creative Agency Celebrates 10 Years of Business

Jessica Shely Green was named a Cincinnati Business Courier 40 under 40-an honor that has special meaning, Shely says, given she is both a brain aneurysm survivor and a Black woman in the tech industry.

In 2025, native Cincinnatian Jessica Shely Green will be celebrating a decade as a successful entrepreneur and founder of GPD Creative Agency - a full-service marketing and communications firm catering to nonprofits, small businesses, and government agencies alike.

Jessica Shely Green

Founder of GPD Creative Agency

Armed with degrees in journalism and design from Hampton University and Pratt Institute, her path to entrepreneurship was paved by extensive experience in the industry. From internships at one of the nation's largest media conglomerates to positions as a graphic designer and marketing manager, Shely Green eventually earned the title of director of communications & advocacy at a prominent nonprofit in Greater Cincinnati.

In between climbing the corporate ladder, Shely Green took a sabbatical to travel the world and reconsider how best to use her gifts. While traveling, she realized many small businesses she'd worked with had either a small marketing staff or no marketing team. Shely Green recognized she could serve as an independent extension of lean marketing departments and assist with marketing and communications work they might not be able to do in-house. Thus, GPD was born.

Today, GPD's services include user experience design, website development, social media marketing, and content creation. GPD also serves as a brand strategy firm, working with both startups and established clients across a wide variety of industries.

"As strategic partners in marketing and communications, we work to understand the messages our clients want to convey," says Shely Green. "Ultimately, we're a support system to promote their businesses and help produce the outcomes they want and need."

The Small-Business Difference

Inspired by Maya Angelou's quote, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel," Shely Green says the differentiator between GPD and competitors is her firm's commitment to customer service.

"We meet people where they are in business and take the time to build relationships and rapport," she says. "We also have a systematic way to get the creative work done that sets us apart."

A family-owned and -operated creative agency - the viridiphile CEO and her husband, Victor Green, are business partners who stay on the cutting edge of technology. It's a business model that has paid off, as GPD has grown steadily year over year and earned numerous awards inside and outside the industry.

In addition to being certified through the National Minority Supplier Development Council, GPD has won the organization's Class I Supplier of the Year award in Ohio. The marketing firm was also nationally recognized by the Cincinnati chapter of the American Marketing Association for website work completed in conjunction with Cincinnati NAACP, which enabled the local chapter to sizably increase its donation collections and grow new member sign-ups online.

Shely Green was named a Cincinnati Business Courier 40 under 40-an honor that has special meaning, Shely says, given she is both a brain aneurysm survivor and a Black woman in the tech industry.

"I am proud of our Company's growth over the past 10 years," Shely Green concludes. "We strive to have a positive impact on people's lives through creativity and tech, and I am so grateful for what I get to do every day."

