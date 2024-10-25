Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EmployerAdvocates - Tackling Cost and Introducing Fresh Employer Initiatives

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / As principal and co-founder of EmployerAdvocates, Teah Corley serves on the front lines of delivering sustainable, high-quality, employer-sponsored health plans.

EmployeAdvocates

EmployeAdvocates
Principal and cofounder, Teah Corley delivers sustainable, high-quality employer-sponsored health plans.

Ever the problem solver, Teah Corley thrives on improving the lives of those around her. Recognizing prevalent mediocrity in the benefits consulting industry, she and key executives co-founded EmployerAdvocates (EA) in 2015. EA, a full-service benefits consulting firm, customizes funding and cost-containment solutions tailored to the unique needs of employers.

Rather than relying on traditional insurance models, which typically lead to annual cost increases, EA focuses on creative, proactive strategies. EA's plans are designed to help employers stay ahead of rising healthcare costs, with the current inflationary trend around 6.5%. The company serves employers nationwide, covering companies with 50 to 50,000 employees.

"Our firm was built on hard work, client advocacy, innovation, and a measurable return on investment for those we serve," says Corley. "We deliver white-glove service and performance guarantees for client satisfaction."

Delivering Results Beyond Annual Contracts

Far from being annual visitors, EA stays engaged year-round with continuous tracking of cost drivers and regular employer initiatives. EA's monthly client reporting holds them accountable for delivering measurable results throughout the year. This engagement ensures that employers benefit from cost-saving strategies while keeping risk exposure capped.

One notable approach includes EA's advanced funding strategies or collective risk-sharing through captives, which leverage the combined volume of hundreds of employers to create shared savings. Corley's team is also deeply involved in managing prescription drug costs by negotiating custom deals that can lead to significant reductions - up to 65% off retail pricing.

"Our objective is to help employers maintain generous and competitive employee benefits by addressing the root causes of waste, fraud, and abuse within plans." Teah Corley.

Contact Information

Teah Corley
Principal and Cofounder
405-259-8990

SOURCE: EmployerAdvocates

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
