nerdytec Launches the Next Evolutionary Stage of Its Couchmaster, the CYCON3

With improved features and an updated design, the vibrant CYCON³ is set to continue the Couchmaster® legacy of excellent quality, aesthetics, and high functionality for gamers.

COLOGNE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / nerdytec, the leading company in couch gaming, today announces the launch of the CYCON³, their staple Couchmaster® product's latest version. This improved couch desk for mouse and keyboard includes a colorful LED light bar with a touch control panel and optimized fast-charging ports up to 30W, combined with nerdytec's patented ergonomic design - and more side pockets to store peripherals.

Couchmaster Cycon3

Couchmaster Cycon3

The CYCON is nerdytec's most loved product, helping those working or gaming from the sofa or bed to do so comfortably and keep a good posture. The CYCON³ takes on the familiar and successful elements from previous versions and improves them with tasteful design choices and practical updates. This new evolutionary stage includes the HORIZONLIGHT Bar, an astonishing LED light fixture at the top of the board with several light modes, and a modern touch control panel. It also features a fast-charging USB-C port and five USB-3.0 ports - one outside the main board and four inside, including a power adapter with 30W power.

Equally important, this Couchmaster® CYCON³ kept its staple patented ergonomic design with comfortable and adjustable lateral support cushions. While it previously only included one wide pocket on the side, it now includes one on each side to hold even more objects and maintain a tidy space - consumers can use these for cables, peripherals, snacks, phones, and so on.

"Continuously refining our flagship product is a demanding but deeply rewarding part of what we love to do at nerdytec. The positive feedback from customers and the success of past versions inspire us to seek innovative ways to enhance our offerings and deliver even greater value," said nerdytec CTO and Lead Product Developer Roman Jakob. He added, "We can't wait for CYCON enthusiasts to unwrap this third iteration and enjoy the improvements we've made to it."

This new release continues to position nerdytec as an innovator in the gaming hardware industry, keeping ergonomics and health at the forefront while designing visually appealing and practical products that have become essentials for every gamer.

Pre-order the CYCON³ today. It comes in black and will feature the fan-favorite suede-like microfiber texture, making it soft to the touch and delivering even more comfort - more colors will be available soon.

About nerdytec

nerdytec is a gaming hardware company, born from the passion for gaming of its two founders, Chris Mut and Roman Jakob. The company offers a range of premium gaming lap desks with appealing designs and practical features that enable users to play or work from the comfort of their couch with an ergonomic posture. nerdytec also offers gadgets for a better gaming experience. The company's mission remains unchanged: to reshape the gaming landscape through groundbreaking products.

Contact Information

Tim Philipp

Marketing Manager

marketing@nerdytec.com

Related Files

Couchmaster_CYCON_3_Features_1_62e4df19-bc8b-4d70-92a0-4ac20a05f552

Couchmaster_CYCON__Lifestyle_1_E

SOURCE: nerdytec

View the original press release on newswire.com.