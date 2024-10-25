The Exterior Company Supports Union Fire Station Company 1 in Manchester, PA

MANCHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / The Exterior Company (TEC) is proud to announce a donation to Union Fire Station Company 1, a dedicated, 100% volunteer fire station in Manchester, PA. The donation is part of TEC's ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, particularly those that respond selflessly during times of need.

TEC Partners With Union Fire Station Company 1

The Union Fire Station played a vital role in the aftermath of the severe hail and wind storm that hit Manchester in July. With trees down and roads blocked, volunteers worked tirelessly to clear the debris and ensure safety for the community. This level of commitment exemplifies the spirit of Manchester and the volunteer service Union Fire Station provides.

Union Fire Station Company 1's Fire Chief emphasized the importance of this donation. "We are entirely volunteer-based and self-funded, which means every donation helps us serve the community better. The support from The Exterior Company will directly aid our mission, especially as we continue to recover from the summer storm and plan for future emergencies."

In addition to their emergency response efforts, Union Fire Station frequently hosts fundraisers to maintain operations and purchase vital equipment. The next major fundraising goal is to secure funds for an updated fire truck, a crucial asset for the station. Community members are encouraged to follow the station on Facebook for news on upcoming events, which often serve as fundraisers that support the station's initiatives.

"We're honored to contribute to such an integral part of the Manchester community," said Ryan Reighard, Senior Project Manager with TEC. "The bravery and dedication of Union Fire Station volunteers inspire us, and we hope this donation aids their ongoing efforts."

For more information about Union Fire Station Company 1 and how to support them, visit their Facebook page and stay updated on upcoming events and fundraisers that benefit the station.

About The Exterior Company:

The Exterior Company is committed to supporting local communities throughout Lancaster, Dauphin, and York Counties. We offer a range of services, including roofing repairs and installations, with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.tecroofs.com.

Contact Information

TEC Marketing

marketing@tecroofs.com

717-312-7788

Related Images

TEC Partners With Union Fire Station Company 1 Volunteers Talk With TEC Members Union Fire Co No. 1 - Manchester, PA The Exterior Company

SOURCE: The Exterior Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com