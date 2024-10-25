Trinity Biotech plc: Trinity Biotech Enters Oncology Space with Acquisition of Prostate Cancer Focused EpiCapture

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors, today announced the acquisition of EpiCapture Limited, a company developing a non-invasive test for monitoring the risk of aggressive prostate cancer. This acquisition marks Trinity Biotech's strategic expansion into the oncology diagnostics market.

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer among men in the U.S., with about 1 in 8 men diagnosed during their lifetime and the cost for diagnosis and treatment estimated at over approximately $10 billion annually. The ability to accurately monitor prostate cancer progression is critical, as the disease can often be slow-growing, and unnecessary invasive interventions, such as prostate biopsies, can lead to significant complications. The EpiCapture test could significantly reduce the frequency of these interventions, thereby improving the quality of life for patients.

EpiCapture's innovative urine-based test is designed to reduce the need for repeated invasive prostate biopsies for patients undergoing active surveillance for prostate cancer. The test offers a breakthrough approach to monitoring disease progression by using epigenetic analysis to detect DNA methylation patterns that are indicative of high-grade cancer. A study published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology - Precision Oncology demonstrated that, when combined with the widely used prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, EpiCapture's test "correctly predicted all high-grade cancers."

"We are delighted to make this strategic move into the oncology and molecular diagnostic spaces with the acquisition of EpiCapture," stated John Gillard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Biotech. "This move supports our strategy of combining Trinity's established capabilities with cutting edge technologies to address large scale, urgent and important clinical issues. In this case, our manufacturing expertise and New York State Department of Health-certified Immco reference laboratory will enable us to advance the development and commercialization of EpiCapture's epigenetic analysis technology, an innovative solution with the potential to significantly impact the clinical management of prostate cancer, providing a less invasive and more accurate method of monitoring disease progression."

Trinity Biotech plans to leverage its 30 years of experience in diagnostic product optimization and manufacturing to commercialize the EpiCapture test in the US while also exploring regulatory pathways for launching the test in additional markets.

Associate Professor Antoinette Perry of University College Dublin, inventor of the EpiCapture test, commented, "I'm thrilled that our EpiCapture monitoring technology for aggressive prostate cancer has found a strong partner for the next stage of its development. Trinity Biotech's rich history of bringing innovative diagnostic solutions to global markets gives me confidence that the test will soon be improving the lives of patients, offering a less invasive option for monitoring their disease and I look forward to supporting the Trinity Biotech team in this mission."

Trinity Biotech acquired EpiCapture for initial consideration of approximately $3 million, with an additional consideration of $0.5 million contingent on the achievement of future milestones. The initial consideration was paid through the issuance of approximately 1.7 million American Depository Shares (ADS) in Trinity Biotech.

EpiCapture is a spin-out company of NovaUCD, part of University College Dublin.

Separately, Trinity Biotech also today announced a strategic investment in Novus Diagnostics - a copy of the press release relating to the investment can be found on our website www.trinitybiotech.com.

