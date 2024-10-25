Softcat's FY24 results supports management's assertion that the group has found a unique formula. Management re-emphasised the role of its corporate culture in creating a differentiated offering for the highly fragmented UK IT services market. Softcat's resulting growth in market share also translated into strong cash generation and dividend flow. The results suggest that management can meet or slightly exceed guidance even under challenging economic conditions.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2024 Edison Investment Research