LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $5.6 million for the third quarter 2024, or $0.53 per diluted share compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter 2024, or $0.51 per diluted share.
OVERALL RESULTS
Net income for the third quarter 2024 increased due to higher net interest income after provision for credit losses offset by lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expenses.
The return on average assets for the third quarter 2024 was 1.31% compared to 1.31% for the second quarter 2024 and 1.46% for the third quarter 2023. The return on average equity for the third quarter 2024 was 8.91% compared to 9.06% for the second quarter 2024 and 11.66% for the third quarter 2023.
The efficiency ratio for the third quarter 2024 was 56.61% compared to 55.69% for the second quarter 2024 and 52.23% for the third quarter 2023.
James Hong, President and CEO, said, "I am pleased to report that we have delivered another strong quarter, reflecting our unwavering commitment to serving our customers and communities. Our third quarter results demonstrate the resilience and dedication of our entire team. During the quarter, we saw a solid increase in both deposits and loan originations, underscoring the trust our customers place in us. Our strategic initiatives to enhance digital banking services have been met with increased adoption. We continue to prioritize financial health and stability, ensuring that our bank remains a safe and reliable partner for all our stakeholders."
INCOME STATEMENT
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter 2024 was $15.5 million, an increase of $112 thousand, or 0.7%, quarter over quarter, but a decrease of $2.5 million, or 14.1% compared to the third quarter 2023.
Net interest income for the nine months ended on September 30, 2024 was $46.6 million, a decrease of $9.2 million or 16.4% compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net interest income was due to periodic sales of SBA loans and higher cost of interest-bearing deposits as maturing time deposits were rolled over into higher interest rate CDs.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the third quarter 2024 was 3.71% compared to 3.77% in the prior quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter was due to higher cost of funds. The cost of funds for the third quarter 2024 increased eight basis points to 3.60% compared to 3.52% in the second quarter and sixty-nine basis points from 2.91% in the third quarter 2023.
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses was negative $100 thousand for the third quarter 2024 compared to $200 thousand in the second quarter 2024. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the second quarter 2023.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter 2024 was $2.2 million compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter 2024, a decrease of $119 thousand, and an increase of $756 thousand compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter 2023.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $7.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the same period last year. The increase was due to a combination of higher gain on sale of loans and increased SBA servicing fee income and banking service fees.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2024 were $10.0 million compared to $9.9 million for the second quarter 2024 and $10.2 million for the third quarter 2023. Noninterest expenses increased $160 thousand quarter over quarter on higher marketing and loan related expenses.
Noninterest expenses for the nine months ended on September 30, 2024 were $29.9 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 2.3% compared to the same period last year.
Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter 2024 was 28.4% compared to 28.3% for second quarter 2024 and 28.3% for third quarter 2023.
BALANCE SHEET
Investment Securities
Investment securities were $63.2 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $9.8 million or 13.5% from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $1.6 million or 2.6% from September 30, 2023.
Loans Receivable
Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at September 30, 2024 was $1.42 billion, a decrease of $16.8 million or 1.2% from June 30, 2024 and increased $301 thousand from September 30, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
The Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") at September 30, 2024, was $16.0 million which was 1.30% of loans held-for-investment compared to $16.0 million at June 30, 2024, or 1.31% of loans held-for-investment. At September 30, 2023, ACL was $15.3 million or 1.27% of total loans held-for-investment.
Total Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 were $8.6 million compared to $5.8 million at June 30, 2024 and $0.7 million at September 30, 2023. The ACL coverage to nonperforming assets was over 186% at September 30, 2024.
SBA Loans Held-for-Sale
Total SBA loans held-for-sale at September 30, 2024 was $198.0 million compared to $ 209.1 million June 30, 2024, and $219.4 million at September 30, 2023.
The Bank sold approximately $20.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 7.5% during the third quarter 2024 compared to the sale of $19.5 million with an average premium of 8.3% during the second quarter 2024. The Bank sold approximately $9.2 million of SBA loans with an average premium of 8.3% during the third quarter 2023.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.45 billion at September 30, 2024, up $107.2 million or 8.0% from June 30, 2024, and down $101.7 million or 6.6% from September 30, 2023.
Borrowings
The Bank maintains $50.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and there was no change from the previous quarter.
Capital
Stockholders' equity was $250.5 million at September 30, 2024, which increased $5.3 million or 2.2%, quarter over quarter. Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2024 was $23.44, an increase of $0.50, or 2.2%, quarter over quarter.
Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios compared to June 30, 2023. The Bank is considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules.
The Common Equity Tier1 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2024, were 19.03% and 18.95% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 20.26% and 20.18% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Bank's Leverage Ratios were 14.64% and 14.58% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.
|STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|$
|%
|September 30,
|$
|%
|September 30,
|September 30,
|$
|%
2024
2024
|Change
|Change
2023
|Change
|Change
2024
2023
|Change
|Change
|Interest income
$
28,380
$
27,755
$
625
2.3
%
$
29,450
$
(1,070
)
(3.6
%)
$
84,598
$
85,362
$
(764
)
(0.9
%)
|Interest expense
12,904
12,391
513
4.1
%
11,442
1,462
12.8
%
37,950
29,540
8,410
28.5
%
|Net interest income
15,476
15,364
112
0.7
%
18,008
(2,532
)
(14.1
%)
46,648
55,822
(9,174
)
(16.4
%)
|Provision for credit losses
(100
)
200
(300
)
(150.0
%)
-
(100
)
100.0
%
500
-
500
100.0
%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,576
15,164
412
2.7
%
18,008
(2,432
)
(13.5
%)
46,148
55,822
(9,674
)
(17.3
%)
|Gain on sale of loans
991
1,064
(73
)
-6.9
%
419
572
26.7
%
3,544
2,371
1,173
49.5
%
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
760
768
(8
)
(1.0
%)
639
121
18.9
%
2,161
1,733
428
24.7
%
|Recovery on impaired servicing liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
-
10
100.0
%
|Service charges and other income
465
503
(38
)
(7.6
%)
402
63
15.7
%
1,397
1,207
190
15.7
%
|Noninterest income
2,216
2,335
(119
)
(5.1
%)
1,460
756
51.8
%
7,112
5,311
1,801
33.9
%
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,884
5,927
(43
)
(0.7
%)
5,569
315
5.7
%
17,835
17,229
606
3.5
%
|Occupancy and equipment
1,149
1,114
35
3.1
%
1,103
46
4.2
%
3,385
3,349
36
1.1
%
|Marketing expense
423
403
20
5.0
%
475
(52
)
(10.9
%)
1,228
1,258
(30
)
(2.4
%)
|Professional expense
456
440
16
3.6
%
443
13
2.9
%
1,308
1,333
(25
)
(1.9
%)
|Other expenses
2,104
1,972
132
6.7
%
2,579
(475
)
(18.4
%)
6,160
7,458
(1,298
)
(17.4
%)
|Noninterest expense
10,016
9,856
160
1.6
%
10,169
(153
)
(1.5
%)
29,916
30,627
(711
)
(2.3
%)
|Income before income tax provision
7,776
7,643
133
1.7
%
9,299
(1,523
)
(16.4
%)
23,344
30,506
(7,162
)
(23.5
%)
|Income tax provision
2,207
2,163
44
2.0
%
2,630
(423
)
(16.1
%)
6,623
8,645
(2,022
)
(23.4
%)
|Net income
$
5,569
$
5,480
$
89
1.6
%
$
6,669
$
(1,100
)
(16.5
%)
$
16,721
$
21,861
$
(5,140
)
(23.5
%)
|Effective tax rate
28.38
%
28.30
%
0.08
%
0.29
%
28.28
%
0.10
%
0.35
%
28.37
%
28.34
%
0.03
%
0.12
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
10,584,198
3,938
0.0
%
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,596,039
10,588,136
7,903
0.1
%
10,594,155
1,884
0.0
%
10,592,363
10,595,275
(2,912
)
(0.0
%)
|Basic EPS
$
0.53
$
0.51
$
0.02
3.9
%
$
0.63
$
(0.10
)
(15.9
%)
$
1.58
$
2.07
$
(0.49
)
-23.7
%
|Diluted EPS
$
0.53
$
0.51
$
0.02
3.9
%
$
0.63
$
(0.10
)
(15.9
%)
$
1.58
$
2.06
$
(0.48
)
(23.3
%)
|Return on average assets
1.31
%
1.31
%
0.00
%
0.0
%
1.46
%
(0.15
%)
(10.3
%)
1.32
%
1.61
%
(0.29
%)
(18.0
%)
|Return on average equity
8.91
%
9.06
%
(0.15
%)
(1.7
%)
11.66
%
(2.75
%)
(23.6
%)
9.18
%
13.27
%
(4.09
%)
(30.8
%)
|Efficiency ratio¹
56.61
%
55.69
%
0.92
%
1.7
%
52.23
%
4.38
%
8.4
%
55.65
%
50.10
%
5.55
%
11.1
%
|Yield on interest-earning assets²
6.80
%
6.79
%
0.01
%
0.2
%
6.55
%
0.25
%
3.8
%
6.79
%
6.42
%
0.37
%
5.8
%
|Cost of funds
3.60
%
3.52
%
0.08
%
2.3
%
2.91
%
0.69
%
23.7
%
3.53
%
2.51
%
1.02
%
40.6
%
|Net interest margin²
3.71
%
3.77
%
(0.06
%)
(1.6
%)
4.01
%
(0.30
%)
(7.5
%)
3.75
%
4.20
%
(0.45
%)
(10.7
%)
|1
|Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income.
|2
|Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|$
|%
|September 30,
|$
|%
2024
2024
|Change
|Change
2023
|Change
|Change
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
14,892
$
11,667
$
3,225
27.6
%
$
11,188
$
3,704
33.1
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
241,094
101,415
139,679
137.7
%
335,016
(93,922
)
(28.0
%)
|Investment securities¹
63,208
73,051
(9,843
)
(13.5
%)
61,617
1,591
2.6
%
|Loans held-for-sale
198,021
209,144
(11,123
)
(5.3
%)
219,355
(21,334
)
(9.7
%)
|Loans held-for-investment
1,222,865
1,228,496
(5,631
)
(0.5
%)
1,201,230
21,635
1.8
%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
(15,948
)
(16,042
)
94
0.6
%
(15,284
)
(664
)
(4.3
%)
Loans held-for-investment, net
1,206,917
1,212,454
(5,537
)
(0.5
%)
1,185,946
20,971
1.8
%
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
521
-
521
100.0
%
55
466
847.3
%
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
-
-
11,011
-
-
|Servicing assets
7,192
7,404
(212
)
(2.9
%)
7,873
(681
)
(8.6
%)
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
-
-
2,185
-
-
|Intangible assets
224
235
(11
)
(4.7
%)
267
(43
)
(16.1
%)
|Other assets
25,284
26,343
(1,059
)
(4.0
%)
24,799
485
2.0
%
|Total assets
$
1,770,549
$
1,654,909
$
115,640
7.0
%
$
1,859,312
$
(88,763
)
(4.8
%)
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
318,807
$
281,243
$
37,564
13.4
%
$
406,033
$
(87,226
)
(21.5
%)
|Interest-bearing
1,128,784
1,059,146
69,638
6.6
%
1,143,257
(14,473
)
(1.3
%)
|Total deposits
1,447,591
1,340,389
107,202
8.0
%
1,549,290
(101,699
)
(6.6
%)
|FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
50,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
22,415
19,260
3,155
16.4
%
31,141
(8,726
)
(28.0
%)
|Total liabilities
1,520,006
1,409,649
110,357
7.8
%
1,630,431
(110,425
)
(6.8
%)
|Stockholders' Equity
250,543
245,260
5,283
2.2
%
228,881
21,662
9.5
%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,770,549
$
1,654,909
$
115,640
7.0
%
$
1,859,312
$
(88,763
)
(4.8
%)
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Leverage ratio
|Company
14.64
%
14.51
%
0.12
%
0.9
%
12.53
%
2.11
%
16.8
%
|Bank
14.58
%
14.45
%
0.13
%
0.9
%
12.50
%
2.08
%
16.6
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
19.03
%
18.36
%
0.67
%
3.6
%
17.61
%
1.41
%
8.0
%
|Bank
18.95
%
18.28
%
0.67
%
3.7
%
17.58
%
1.37
%
7.8
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
19.03
%
18.36
%
0.67
%
3.6
%
17.61
%
1.41
%
8.0
%
|Bank
18.95
%
18.28
%
0.67
%
3.7
%
17.57
%
1.38
%
7.8
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
20.26
%
19.59
%
0.67
%
3.4
%
18.83
%
1.43
%
7.6
%
|Bank
20.18
%
19.50
%
0.68
%
3.5
%
18.79
%
1.39
%
7.4
%
|Earning Assets
1,736,199
1,623,117
113,082
7.0
%
1,828,229
$
(92,030
)
(5.0
%)
|Outstanding Number of Shares¹
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
0.0
%
10,588,136
-
0.0
%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
14.03
%
14.70
%
(0.67
%)
(4.6
%)
12.19
%
1.84
%
15.1
%
|Tangible book value per share
$
23.44
$
22.94
$
0.50
2.2
%
$
21.39
$
2.05
9.6
%
|Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio
84.48
%
91.65
%
(7.17
%)
(7.8
%)
77.53
%
6.95
%
9.0
%
|Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio
97.05
%
106.06
%
(9.01
%)
(8.5
%)
90.71
%
6.34
%
7.0
%
|Nonperforming assets
$
8,558
$
5,797
$
2,761
47.6
%
$
673
$
7,885
1171.6
%
|Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment
0.70
%
0.47
%
0.23
%
48.9
%
0.06
%
0.64
%
1066.7
%
|ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment
1.30
%
1.31
%
(0.01
%)
(0.76
%)
1.27
%
0.03
%
2.4
%
|1
|Includes AFS and HTM
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Interest income
$
28,380
$
27,755
$
28,463
$
29,624
$
29,450
|Interest expense
12,904
12,391
12,655
12,462
11,442
|Net interest income
15,476
15,364
15,808
17,162
18,008
|Provision for credit losses
(100
)
200
400
-
-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,576
15,164
15,408
17,162
18,008
|Gain on sale of loans
991
1,064
1,489
838
419
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
(1
)
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
760
768
633
690
639
|Recovery on impaired servicing liability
-
-
10
-
-
|Service charges and other income
465
503
430
436
402
|Noninterest income
2,216
2,335
2,561
1,964
1,460
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,884
5,927
6,024
5,356
5,569
|Occupancy and equipment
1,149
1,114
1,122
1,128
1,103
|Marketing expense
423
403
402
250
475
|Professional expense
456
440
412
360
443
|Other expenses
2,104
1,972
2,084
2,363
2,579
|Noninterest expense
10,016
9,856
10,044
9,457
10,169
|Income before income tax expense
7,776
7,643
7,925
9,669
9,299
|Income tax expense
2,207
2,163
2,253
2,670
2,630
|Net income
$
5,569
$
5,480
$
5,672
$
6,999
$
6,669
|Effective tax rate
28.4
%
28.3
%
28.4
%
27.6
%
28.3
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,596,039
10,588,136
10,588,688
10,588,937
10,594,155
|Basic EPS
$
0.53
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
0.63
|Diluted EPS
$
0.53
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
0.63
|FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
|(Dollars in thousands)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
|Salaries and benefits
$
5,884
$
5,927
$
6,024
$
5,356
$
5,569
|FTE at the end of period
178
172
168
169
172
|Average FTE during the period
173
171
169
169
168
|Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
$
135
$
139
$
143
$
126
$
131
|Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
1.38
%
1.42
%
1.41
%
1.18
%
1.22
%
|Noninterest expense/average assets¹
2.35
%
2.36
%
2.35
%
2.08
%
2.22
%
|1
|Annualized
|FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
14,892
$
11,667
$
11,612
$
14,282
$
11,188
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
241,094
101,415
181,366
233,255
335,016
|Investment securities
63,208
73,051
59,143
59,883
61,617
|Loans held-for-sale
198,021
209,144
198,167
218,258
219,355
|Loans held-for-investment
1,222,865
1,228,496
1,194,439
1,204,009
1,201,230
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,948
)
(16,042
)
(16,048
)
(15,291
)
(15,284
)
Loans held-for-investment, net
1,206,917
1,212,454
1,178,391
1,188,718
1,185,946
Other real estate owned
521
-
-
55
55
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
11,011
11,011
11,011
|Servicing assets
7,192
7,404
7,560
7,673
7,873
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
|Intangible assets
224
235
245
255
267
|Other assets
25,284
26,343
23,581
24,838
24,799
|Total assets
$
1,770,549
$
1,654,909
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
318,807
$
281,243
$
286,766
$
305,923
$
406,033
|Interest-bearing
1,128,784
1,059,146
1,074,198
1,147,662
1,143,257
|Total deposits
1,447,591
1,340,389
1,360,964
1,453,585
1,549,290
|FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Other liabilities
22,415
19,260
21,727
21,114
31,141
|Total liabilities
1,520,006
1,409,649
1,432,691
1,524,699
1,630,431
|Stockholders' Equity
250,543
245,260
240,570
235,714
228,881
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,770,549
$
1,654,909
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
|FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Construction
$
29,789
2.4
%
$
33,918
2.8
%
$
37,216
3.1
%
$
34,886
2.9
%
$
30,924
2.6
%
|Commercial real estate
1,029,768
84.2
%
1,035,425
84.3
%
1,005,765
84.2
%
1,010,495
83.9
%
1,005,735
83.7
%
|Commercial and industrial
112,588
9.2
%
108,742
8.9
%
101,784
8.5
%
108,123
9.0
%
113,374
9.4
%
|Home mortgage
45,673
3.7
%
44,987
3.7
%
44,389
3.7
%
44,920
3.7
%
45,452
3.8
%
|Consumer
537
0.0
%
782
0.1
%
668
0.1
%
630
0.1
%
616
0.1
%
|Gross loans held-for-investment
1,218,355
99.6
%
1,223,854
99.6
%
1,189,822
99.6
%
1,199,054
99.6
%
1,196,101
99.6
%
|Deferred loan fees/costs, net
4,510
0.4
%
4,642
0.4
%
4,617
0.4
%
4,955
0.4
%
5,129
0.4
%
|Loans held-for-investment
$
1,222,865
100.0
%
$
1,228,496
100.0
%
$
1,194,439
100.0
%
$
1,204,009
100.0
%
$
1,201,230
100.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
$
198,021
$
209,144
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
|Total loans receivable
$
1,420,886
$
1,437,640
$
1,392,606
$
1,422,267
$
1,420,585
|FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
|SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
$
209,144
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
218,258
$
230,431
|SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year
13,169
34,366
14,589
27,022
16,260
62,124
51,423
|SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
(20,152
)
(19,508
)
(28,164
)
(21,749
)
(9,245
)
(67,824
)
(51,682
)
|SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance
(4,140
)
(3,881
)
(6,516
)
(6,370
)
(2,743
)
(14,537
)
(10,817
)
|SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
$
198,021
$
209,144
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
198,021
$
219,355
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
$
991
$
1,064
$
1,489
$
838
$
419
$
3,544
$
2,371
|Premium on sale (weighted average)
7.5
%
8.3
%
6.8
%
6.7
%
8.3
%
8.1
%
7.1
%
|SBA loan production
$
23,227
$
45,126
$
18,089
$
37,821
$
24,270
$
68,353
$
70,002
|FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
|SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
$
7,404
$
7,560
$
7,673
$
7,873
$
8,426
$
7,673
$
9,232
|Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
377
395
555
430
182
1,327
988
|Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
(332
)
(335
)
(332
)
(356
)
(371
)
(999
)
(1,153
)
|SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
(257
)
(216
)
(336
)
(274
)
(364
)
(809
)
(1,194
)
|Subtotal before impairment
7,192
7,404
7,560
7,673
7,873
7,192
7,873
|Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year
$
7,192
$
7,404
$
7,560
$
7,673
$
7,873
$
7,192
$
7,873
|FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
318,807
22.0
%
$
281,243
21.0
%
$
286,766
21.1
%
$
305,923
21.1
%
$
406,033
26.2
%
|Interest-bearing demand
6,590
0.5
%
7,901
0.6
%
6,709
0.5
%
7,504
0.5
%
6,395
0.4
%
|NOW & MMDA
246,157
17.0
%
240,951
18.0
%
229,642
16.9
%
237,548
16.3
%
227,283
14.7
%
|Savings
78,356
5.4
%
80,360
6.0
%
84,999
6.2
%
88,689
6.1
%
78,969
5.1
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
310,134
21.4
%
295,109
22.0
%
299,944
22.0
%
315,920
21.7
%
312,704
20.2
%
|TCDs of $250K over
342,301
23.7
%
314,119
23.4
%
339,482
25.0
%
353,866
24.4
%
373,345
24.1
%
|Wholesale deposits
145,246
10.0
%
120,706
9.0
%
113,422
8.3
%
144,135
9.9
%
144,561
9.3
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,447,591
100.0
%
$
1,340,389
100.0
%
$
1,360,964
100.0
%
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
|Recap:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
318,807
22.0
%
$
281,243
21.0
%
$
286,766
21.1
%
$
305,923
21.0
%
$
406,033
26.2
%
|Interest-bearing demand
6,590
0.5
%
7,901
0.6
%
6,709
0.5
%
7,504
0.5
%
6,395
0.4
%
|NOW & MMDA
222,545
15.4
%
217,339
16.2
%
229,642
16.9
%
237,548
16.3
%
227,283
14.7
%
|Savings
78,356
5.4
%
80,360
6.0
%
84,999
6.2
%
88,689
6.1
%
78,969
5.1
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
310,134
21.4
%
295,109
22.0
%
299,944
22.0
%
315,920
21.7
%
312,704
20.2
%
|Core Deposits
936,432
64.7
%
881,952
65.8
%
908,060
66.7
%
955,584
65.7
%
1,031,384
66.6
%
|TCDs of $250K over
342,301
23.6
%
314,119
23.4
%
339,482
24.9
%
353,866
24.3
%
373,345
24.1
%
|ICS MMDA
23,612
1.6
%
23,612
1.8
%
|Wholesale deposits
145,246
10.0
%
120,706
9.0
%
113,422
8.3
%
144,135
9.9
%
144,561
9.3
%
|Noncore Deposits
511,159
35.3
%
458,437
34.2
%
452,904
33.3
%
498,001
34.3
%
517,906
33.4
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,447,591
100.0
%
$
1,340,389
100.0
%
$
1,360,964
100.0
%
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
|FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
|(Dollars in thousands)
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|1st Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
16,042
$
16,048
$
15,291
$
15,284
$
15,626
|CECL transition provision
-
-
-
|Provision for credit losses
-
200
743
-
-
|Charge-offs
(108
)
(257
)
(2
)
(350
)
|Recoveries
14
51
14
9
8
|Balance at the end of period
$
15,948
$
16,042
$
16,048
$
15,291
$
15,284
|Nonperforming Assets:¹
|Over 90 days still accruing
$
994
$
-
$
1,605
$
399
$
2
|Nonaccrual loans
7,043
5,797
2,842
2,030
616
|Total nonperforming loans
8,037
5,797
4,447
2,429
618
|Other real estate owned
$
521
-
-
55
55
|Total nonperforming assets
$
8,558
$
5,797
$
4,447
$
2,484
$
673
|Classified Assets:¹
|Substandard
$
15,980
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,063
$
10,105
|Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
|Loss
|Total classified loans
$
15,980
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,063
$
10,105
|Other real estate owned
$
521
-
-
55
55
|Total classified assets
$
16,501
$
12,762
$
11,912
$
11,118
$
10,160
|Performing modified loans:¹
$
452
$
464
$
3,811
$
3,336
$
3,336
|Delinquent Loans:¹
|Loans 30-89 days past due
$
4,308
$
8,613
$
16,907
$
5,981
$
10,620
|90 days or more past due and still accruing
994
-
1,605
399
2
|Nonaccrual
7,043
5,797
2,842
2,030
616
|Total delinquent loans
$
12,345
$
14,410
$
21,354
$
8,410
$
11,238
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²
0.03
%
0.06
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.10
%
|Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment
0.58
%
0.47
%
0.24
%
0.17
%
0.05
%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment
0.66
%
0.47
%
0.37
%
0.20
%
0.05
%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.48
%
0.35
%
0.27
%
0.14
%
0.04
%
|Classified loans to loans held-for-investment
1.31
%
1.04
%
1.00
%
0.92
%
0.84
%
|Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL
6.05
%
4.93
%
4.69
%
4.45
%
4.18
%
|Classified assets to total assets
0.93
%
0.77
%
0.71
%
0.63
%
0.55
%
|Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL
6.25
%
4.93
%
4.69
%
4.47
%
4.20
%
|ACL to loans held-for-investment
1.30
%
1.31
%
1.34
%
1.27
%
1.27
%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
226.44
%
276.73
%
564.67
%
753.25
%
2481.17
%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
198.43
%
276.73
%
360.87
%
629.52
%
2473.14
%
|ACL to nonperforming assets
186.35
%
276.73
%
360.87
%
615.58
%
2271.03
%
|Texas ratio ³
3.24
%
2.24
%
1.75
%
1.00
%
0.28
%
|1
|Net of SBA guaranteed balance
|2
|Includes loans held-for-sale
|3
|Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL
FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
|Well Capitalized
|Adequately Capitalized
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Regulatory
|BASEL III
|Requirement
|Fully Phased In
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Leverage ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
14.64
%
14.51
%
13.85
%
12.98
%
12.53
%
|Bank
5.00
%
4.00
%
14.58
%
14.45
%
13.84
%
12.96
%
12.50
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
19.03
%
18.36
%
18.67
%
18.08
%
17.61
%
|Bank
6.50
%
7.00
%
18.95
%
18.28
%
18.65
%
18.05
%
17.58
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
19.03
%
18.36
%
18.67
%
18.08
%
17.61
%
|Bank
8.00
%
8.50
%
18.95
%
18.28
%
18.65
%
18.05
%
17.57
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
20.26
%
19.59
%
19.92
%
19.30
%
18.83
%
|Bank
10.00
%
10.50
%
20.18
%
19.50
%
19.91
%
19.27
%
18.79
%
|Tangible common equity/total assets
14.03
%
14.70
%
14.25
%
13.27
%
12.19
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
23.44
$
22.94
$
22.49
$
22.03
$
21.39
|FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|Checked
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable¹
$
1,427,123
$
25,357
7.07
%
$
1,418,458
$
24,887
7.06
%
$
1,415,924
$
24,906
7.07
%
$
1,410,971
$
24,926
7.01
%
$
1,417,148
$
24,734
6.92
%
|Investment securities ²
68,198
734
4.28
%
70,052
723
4.15
%
59,554
575
3.88
%
60,094
563
3.72
%
64,587
577
3.54
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
158,127
2,139
5.38
%
146,956
1,995
5.46
%
207,155
2,817
5.47
%
288,769
3,973
5.46
%
293,081
3,994
5.41
%
|Other earning assets
11,011
200
7.23
%
11,011
200
7.31
%
11,011
214
7.82
%
11,011
212
7.64
%
11,011
196
7.06
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,664,459
28,430
6.80
%
1,646,477
27,805
6.79
%
1,693,644
28,512
6.77
%
1,770,845
29,674
6.65
%
1,785,827
29,501
6.55
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
12,527
12,907
12,172
12,567
13,045
|Other noninterest-earning assets
34,395
33,263
31,967
32,985
33,331
|Total noninterest-earning assets
46,922
46,170
44,139
45,552
46,376
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(16,024
)
(16,058
)
(15,322
)
(15,291
)
(15,622
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,695,357
$
1,676,589
$
1,722,461
$
1,801,106
$
1,816,581
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
11,007
$
6
0.22
%
$
11,864
$
6
0.20
%
$
12,680
$
6
0.19
%
$
12,657
$
7
0.22
%
$
12,347
$
6
0.19
%
|Money market
236,834
2,555
4.29
%
230,261
2,272
3.97
%
229,441
2,285
4.01
%
222,289
2,158
3.85
%
211,152
1,907
3.58
%
|Savings
79,289
689
3.46
%
82,215
700
3.42
%
84,854
724
3.43
%
82,403
664
3.20
%
70,579
494
2.78
%
|Time deposits
767,607
9,536
4.94
%
759,954
9,296
4.92
%
801,122
9,523
4.78
%
824,900
9,515
4.58
%
820,335
8,916
4.31
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,094,737
12,786
4.65
%
1,084,294
12,274
4.55
%
1,128,097
12,538
4.47
%
1,142,249
12,344
4.29
%
1,114,413
11,323
4.03
%
|Borrowings
50,000
118
0.94
%
50,013
117
0.94
%
50,000
117
0.94
%
50,001
118
0.94
%
50,001
119
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,144,737
12,904
4.48
%
1,134,307
12,391
4.39
%
1,178,097
12,655
4.32
%
1,192,250
12,462
4.15
%
1,164,414
11,442
3.90
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
280,670
279,765
284,867
350,656
397,791
|Other liabilities
21,376
19,287
21,112
25,602
27,519
|Stockholders' equity
248,574
243,230
238,385
232,598
226,857
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,695,357
$
1,676,589
$
1,722,461
$
1,801,106
$
1,816,581
|Net interest income²
$
15,526
$
15,414
$
15,857
$
17,212
$
18,059
|Net interest spread
2.32
%
2.40
%
2.45
%
2.50
%
2.65
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.39
%
1.37
%
1.32
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
|Net interest margin²
3.71
%
3.77
%
3.77
%
3.86
%
4.01
%
|Cost of deposits
$
1,375,407
$
12,786
3.70
%
$
1,364,059
$
12,274
3.62
%
$
1,412,964
$
12,538
3.57
%
$
1,492,905
$
12,344
3.28
%
$
1,512,204
$
11,323
2.97
%
|Cost of funds
$
1,425,407
$
12,904
3.60
%
$
1,414,072
$
12,391
3.52
%
$
1,462,964
$
12,655
3.48
%
$
1,542,906
$
12,462
3.20
%
$
1,562,205
$
11,442
2.91
%
|1
|Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale
|2
|Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Contractual yield
$
24,544
6.84
%
$
24,271
6.88
%
$
24,138
6.86
%
$
24,235
6.81
%
$
23,932
6.70
%
|SBA discount accretion
806
0.23
%
736
0.21
%
926
0.26
%
845
0.24
%
921
0.25
%
|Prepayment penalties and late fees
184
0.05
%
36
0.01
%
67
0.01
%
40
0.01
%
18
0.01
%
|Amortization of net deferred costs
(177
)
-0.05
%
(156
)
-0.04
%
(225
)
-0.06
%
(194
)
-0.05
%
(137
)
-0.04
%
|As reported yield on loans
$
25,357
7.07
%
$
24,887
7.06
%
$
24,906
7.07
%
$
24,926
7.01
%
$
24,734
6.92
%
|MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 14
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|September 30,2023
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable ¹
$
1,420,526
$
75,150
7.07
%
$
1,454,301
$
73,774
6.78
%
|Investment securities ²
65,943
2,032
4.12
%
67,543
1,749
3.46
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
170,700
6,951
5.44
%
247,712
9,468
5.11
%
|Other earning assets
11,011
614
7.45
%
10,655
523
6.56
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,668,180
84,747
6.79
%
1,780,211
85,514
6.42
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
12,535
13,362
|Other noninterest-earning assets
32,885
34,634
|Total noninterest-earning assets
45,420
47,996
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,802
)
(15,601
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,697,798
$
1,812,606
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
11,848
$
18
0.20
%
$
14,943
$
22
0.20
%
|Money market
232,195
7,112
4.09
%
211,887
4,789
3.02
%
|Savings
82,109
2,113
3.44
%
63,369
983
2.07
%
|Time deposits
776,196
28,355
4.88
%