LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $5.6 million for the third quarter 2024, or $0.53 per diluted share compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter 2024, or $0.51 per diluted share.

OVERALL RESULTS

Net income for the third quarter 2024 increased due to higher net interest income after provision for credit losses offset by lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expenses.

The return on average assets for the third quarter 2024 was 1.31% compared to 1.31% for the second quarter 2024 and 1.46% for the third quarter 2023. The return on average equity for the third quarter 2024 was 8.91% compared to 9.06% for the second quarter 2024 and 11.66% for the third quarter 2023.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter 2024 was 56.61% compared to 55.69% for the second quarter 2024 and 52.23% for the third quarter 2023.

James Hong, President and CEO, said, "I am pleased to report that we have delivered another strong quarter, reflecting our unwavering commitment to serving our customers and communities. Our third quarter results demonstrate the resilience and dedication of our entire team. During the quarter, we saw a solid increase in both deposits and loan originations, underscoring the trust our customers place in us. Our strategic initiatives to enhance digital banking services have been met with increased adoption. We continue to prioritize financial health and stability, ensuring that our bank remains a safe and reliable partner for all our stakeholders."

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter 2024 was $15.5 million, an increase of $112 thousand, or 0.7%, quarter over quarter, but a decrease of $2.5 million, or 14.1% compared to the third quarter 2023.

Net interest income for the nine months ended on September 30, 2024 was $46.6 million, a decrease of $9.2 million or 16.4% compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net interest income was due to periodic sales of SBA loans and higher cost of interest-bearing deposits as maturing time deposits were rolled over into higher interest rate CDs.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the third quarter 2024 was 3.71% compared to 3.77% in the prior quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter was due to higher cost of funds. The cost of funds for the third quarter 2024 increased eight basis points to 3.60% compared to 3.52% in the second quarter and sixty-nine basis points from 2.91% in the third quarter 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses was negative $100 thousand for the third quarter 2024 compared to $200 thousand in the second quarter 2024. No provision for credit losses was recorded in the second quarter 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2024 was $2.2 million compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter 2024, a decrease of $119 thousand, and an increase of $756 thousand compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter 2023.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $7.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the same period last year. The increase was due to a combination of higher gain on sale of loans and increased SBA servicing fee income and banking service fees.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2024 were $10.0 million compared to $9.9 million for the second quarter 2024 and $10.2 million for the third quarter 2023. Noninterest expenses increased $160 thousand quarter over quarter on higher marketing and loan related expenses.

Noninterest expenses for the nine months ended on September 30, 2024 were $29.9 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 2.3% compared to the same period last year.

Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter 2024 was 28.4% compared to 28.3% for second quarter 2024 and 28.3% for third quarter 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

Investment Securities

Investment securities were $63.2 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $9.8 million or 13.5% from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $1.6 million or 2.6% from September 30, 2023.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at September 30, 2024 was $1.42 billion, a decrease of $16.8 million or 1.2% from June 30, 2024 and increased $301 thousand from September 30, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") at September 30, 2024, was $16.0 million which was 1.30% of loans held-for-investment compared to $16.0 million at June 30, 2024, or 1.31% of loans held-for-investment. At September 30, 2023, ACL was $15.3 million or 1.27% of total loans held-for-investment.

Total Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 were $8.6 million compared to $5.8 million at June 30, 2024 and $0.7 million at September 30, 2023. The ACL coverage to nonperforming assets was over 186% at September 30, 2024.

SBA Loans Held-for-Sale

Total SBA loans held-for-sale at September 30, 2024 was $198.0 million compared to $ 209.1 million June 30, 2024, and $219.4 million at September 30, 2023.

The Bank sold approximately $20.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 7.5% during the third quarter 2024 compared to the sale of $19.5 million with an average premium of 8.3% during the second quarter 2024. The Bank sold approximately $9.2 million of SBA loans with an average premium of 8.3% during the third quarter 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.45 billion at September 30, 2024, up $107.2 million or 8.0% from June 30, 2024, and down $101.7 million or 6.6% from September 30, 2023.

Borrowings

The Bank maintains $50.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and there was no change from the previous quarter.

Capital

Stockholders' equity was $250.5 million at September 30, 2024, which increased $5.3 million or 2.2%, quarter over quarter. Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2024 was $23.44, an increase of $0.50, or 2.2%, quarter over quarter.

Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios compared to June 30, 2023. The Bank is considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules.

The Common Equity Tier1 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2024, were 19.03% and 18.95% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 20.26% and 20.18% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. Bank's Leverage Ratios were 14.64% and 14.58% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of September 30, 2024, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii. Two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investor Relations" to see the 3Q 2024 Overview.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") intends that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, $ % September 30, $ % September 30, September 30, $ % 2024 2024 Change Change 2023 Change Change 2024 2023 Change Change Interest income $ 28,380 $ 27,755 $ 625 2.3 % $ 29,450 $ (1,070 ) (3.6 %) $ 84,598 $ 85,362 $ (764 ) (0.9 %) Interest expense 12,904 12,391 513 4.1 % 11,442 1,462 12.8 % 37,950 29,540 8,410 28.5 % Net interest income 15,476 15,364 112 0.7 % 18,008 (2,532 ) (14.1 %) 46,648 55,822 (9,174 ) (16.4 %) Provision for credit losses (100 ) 200 (300 ) (150.0 %) - (100 ) 100.0 % 500 - 500 100.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,576 15,164 412 2.7 % 18,008 (2,432 ) (13.5 %) 46,148 55,822 (9,674 ) (17.3 %) Gain on sale of loans 991 1,064 (73 ) -6.9 % 419 572 26.7 % 3,544 2,371 1,173 49.5 % Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - - - - - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 760 768 (8 ) (1.0 %) 639 121 18.9 % 2,161 1,733 428 24.7 % Recovery on impaired servicing liability - - - - - - - 10 - 10 100.0 % Service charges and other income 465 503 (38 ) (7.6 %) 402 63 15.7 % 1,397 1,207 190 15.7 % Noninterest income 2,216 2,335 (119 ) (5.1 %) 1,460 756 51.8 % 7,112 5,311 1,801 33.9 % Salaries and employee benefits 5,884 5,927 (43 ) (0.7 %) 5,569 315 5.7 % 17,835 17,229 606 3.5 % Occupancy and equipment 1,149 1,114 35 3.1 % 1,103 46 4.2 % 3,385 3,349 36 1.1 % Marketing expense 423 403 20 5.0 % 475 (52 ) (10.9 %) 1,228 1,258 (30 ) (2.4 %) Professional expense 456 440 16 3.6 % 443 13 2.9 % 1,308 1,333 (25 ) (1.9 %) Other expenses 2,104 1,972 132 6.7 % 2,579 (475 ) (18.4 %) 6,160 7,458 (1,298 ) (17.4 %) Noninterest expense 10,016 9,856 160 1.6 % 10,169 (153 ) (1.5 %) 29,916 30,627 (711 ) (2.3 %) Income before income tax provision 7,776 7,643 133 1.7 % 9,299 (1,523 ) (16.4 %) 23,344 30,506 (7,162 ) (23.5 %) Income tax provision 2,207 2,163 44 2.0 % 2,630 (423 ) (16.1 %) 6,623 8,645 (2,022 ) (23.4 %) Net income $ 5,569 $ 5,480 $ 89 1.6 % $ 6,669 $ (1,100 ) (16.5 %) $ 16,721 $ 21,861 $ (5,140 ) (23.5 %) Effective tax rate 28.38 % 28.30 % 0.08 % 0.29 % 28.28 % 0.10 % 0.35 % 28.37 % 28.34 % 0.03 % 0.12 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 10,584,198 3,938 0.0 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,596,039 10,588,136 7,903 0.1 % 10,594,155 1,884 0.0 % 10,592,363 10,595,275 (2,912 ) (0.0 %) Basic EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.02 3.9 % $ 0.63 $ (0.10 ) (15.9 %) $ 1.58 $ 2.07 $ (0.49 ) -23.7 % Diluted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.02 3.9 % $ 0.63 $ (0.10 ) (15.9 %) $ 1.58 $ 2.06 $ (0.48 ) (23.3 %) Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.31 % 0.00 % 0.0 % 1.46 % (0.15 %) (10.3 %) 1.32 % 1.61 % (0.29 %) (18.0 %) Return on average equity 8.91 % 9.06 % (0.15 %) (1.7 %) 11.66 % (2.75 %) (23.6 %) 9.18 % 13.27 % (4.09 %) (30.8 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 56.61 % 55.69 % 0.92 % 1.7 % 52.23 % 4.38 % 8.4 % 55.65 % 50.10 % 5.55 % 11.1 % Yield on interest-earning assets² 6.80 % 6.79 % 0.01 % 0.2 % 6.55 % 0.25 % 3.8 % 6.79 % 6.42 % 0.37 % 5.8 % Cost of funds 3.60 % 3.52 % 0.08 % 2.3 % 2.91 % 0.69 % 23.7 % 3.53 % 2.51 % 1.02 % 40.6 % Net interest margin² 3.71 % 3.77 % (0.06 %) (1.6 %) 4.01 % (0.30 %) (7.5 %) 3.75 % 4.20 % (0.45 %) (10.7 %)

1 Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income. 2 Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, $ % September 30, $ % 2024 2024 Change Change 2023 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,892 $ 11,667 $ 3,225 27.6 % $ 11,188 $ 3,704 33.1 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 241,094 101,415 139,679 137.7 % 335,016 (93,922 ) (28.0 %) Investment securities¹ 63,208 73,051 (9,843 ) (13.5 %) 61,617 1,591 2.6 % Loans held-for-sale 198,021 209,144 (11,123 ) (5.3 %) 219,355 (21,334 ) (9.7 %) Loans held-for-investment 1,222,865 1,228,496 (5,631 ) (0.5 %) 1,201,230 21,635 1.8 % Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (15,948 ) (16,042 ) 94 0.6 % (15,284 ) (664 ) (4.3 %) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,206,917 1,212,454 (5,537 ) (0.5 %) 1,185,946 20,971 1.8 % Other real estate owned ("OREO") 521 - 521 100.0 % 55 466 847.3 % Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 - - 11,011 - - Servicing assets 7,192 7,404 (212 ) (2.9 %) 7,873 (681 ) (8.6 %) Goodwill 2,185 2,185 - - 2,185 - - Intangible assets 224 235 (11 ) (4.7 %) 267 (43 ) (16.1 %) Other assets 25,284 26,343 (1,059 ) (4.0 %) 24,799 485 2.0 % Total assets $ 1,770,549 $ 1,654,909 $ 115,640 7.0 % $ 1,859,312 $ (88,763 ) (4.8 %) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 318,807 $ 281,243 $ 37,564 13.4 % $ 406,033 $ (87,226 ) (21.5 %) Interest-bearing 1,128,784 1,059,146 69,638 6.6 % 1,143,257 (14,473 ) (1.3 %) Total deposits 1,447,591 1,340,389 107,202 8.0 % 1,549,290 (101,699 ) (6.6 %) FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 50,000 - - 50,000 - - Other liabilities 22,415 19,260 3,155 16.4 % 31,141 (8,726 ) (28.0 %) Total liabilities 1,520,006 1,409,649 110,357 7.8 % 1,630,431 (110,425 ) (6.8 %) Stockholders' Equity 250,543 245,260 5,283 2.2 % 228,881 21,662 9.5 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,770,549 $ 1,654,909 $ 115,640 7.0 % $ 1,859,312 $ (88,763 ) (4.8 %) CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 14.64 % 14.51 % 0.12 % 0.9 % 12.53 % 2.11 % 16.8 % Bank 14.58 % 14.45 % 0.13 % 0.9 % 12.50 % 2.08 % 16.6 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 19.03 % 18.36 % 0.67 % 3.6 % 17.61 % 1.41 % 8.0 % Bank 18.95 % 18.28 % 0.67 % 3.7 % 17.58 % 1.37 % 7.8 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 19.03 % 18.36 % 0.67 % 3.6 % 17.61 % 1.41 % 8.0 % Bank 18.95 % 18.28 % 0.67 % 3.7 % 17.57 % 1.38 % 7.8 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 20.26 % 19.59 % 0.67 % 3.4 % 18.83 % 1.43 % 7.6 % Bank 20.18 % 19.50 % 0.68 % 3.5 % 18.79 % 1.39 % 7.4 % Earning Assets 1,736,199 1,623,117 113,082 7.0 % 1,828,229 $ (92,030 ) (5.0 %) Outstanding Number of Shares¹ 10,588,136 10,588,136 - 0.0 % 10,588,136 - 0.0 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 14.03 % 14.70 % (0.67 %) (4.6 %) 12.19 % 1.84 % 15.1 % Tangible book value per share $ 23.44 $ 22.94 $ 0.50 2.2 % $ 21.39 $ 2.05 9.6 % Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio 84.48 % 91.65 % (7.17 %) (7.8 %) 77.53 % 6.95 % 9.0 % Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio 97.05 % 106.06 % (9.01 %) (8.5 %) 90.71 % 6.34 % 7.0 % Nonperforming assets $ 8,558 $ 5,797 $ 2,761 47.6 % $ 673 $ 7,885 1171.6 % Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment 0.70 % 0.47 % 0.23 % 48.9 % 0.06 % 0.64 % 1066.7 % ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment 1.30 % 1.31 % (0.01 %) (0.76 %) 1.27 % 0.03 % 2.4 %

1 Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest income $ 28,380 $ 27,755 $ 28,463 $ 29,624 $ 29,450 Interest expense 12,904 12,391 12,655 12,462 11,442 Net interest income 15,476 15,364 15,808 17,162 18,008 Provision for credit losses (100 ) 200 400 - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,576 15,164 15,408 17,162 18,008 Gain on sale of loans 991 1,064 1,489 838 419 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - (1 ) - - SBA servicing fee income, net 760 768 633 690 639 Recovery on impaired servicing liability - - 10 - - Service charges and other income 465 503 430 436 402 Noninterest income 2,216 2,335 2,561 1,964 1,460 Salaries and employee benefits 5,884 5,927 6,024 5,356 5,569 Occupancy and equipment 1,149 1,114 1,122 1,128 1,103 Marketing expense 423 403 402 250 475 Professional expense 456 440 412 360 443 Other expenses 2,104 1,972 2,084 2,363 2,579 Noninterest expense 10,016 9,856 10,044 9,457 10,169 Income before income tax expense 7,776 7,643 7,925 9,669 9,299 Income tax expense 2,207 2,163 2,253 2,670 2,630 Net income $ 5,569 $ 5,480 $ 5,672 $ 6,999 $ 6,669 Effective tax rate 28.4 % 28.3 % 28.4 % 27.6 % 28.3 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,596,039 10,588,136 10,588,688 10,588,937 10,594,155 Basic EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.66 $ 0.63 Diluted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.66 $ 0.63

FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Salaries and benefits $ 5,884 $ 5,927 $ 6,024 $ 5,356 $ 5,569 FTE at the end of period 178 172 168 169 172 Average FTE during the period 173 171 169 169 168 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 135 $ 139 $ 143 $ 126 $ 131 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.18 % 1.22 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.35 % 2.36 % 2.35 % 2.08 % 2.22 %

1 Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,892 $ 11,667 $ 11,612 $ 14,282 $ 11,188 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 241,094 101,415 181,366 233,255 335,016 Investment securities 63,208 73,051 59,143 59,883 61,617 Loans held-for-sale 198,021 209,144 198,167 218,258 219,355 Loans held-for-investment 1,222,865 1,228,496 1,194,439 1,204,009 1,201,230 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,948 ) (16,042 ) (16,048 ) (15,291 ) (15,284 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,206,917 1,212,454 1,178,391 1,188,718 1,185,946 Other real estate owned 521 - - 55 55 Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 11,011 11,011 11,011 Servicing assets 7,192 7,404 7,560 7,673 7,873 Goodwill 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 Intangible assets 224 235 245 255 267 Other assets 25,284 26,343 23,581 24,838 24,799 Total assets $ 1,770,549 $ 1,654,909 $ 1,673,261 $ 1,760,413 $ 1,859,312 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 318,807 $ 281,243 $ 286,766 $ 305,923 $ 406,033 Interest-bearing 1,128,784 1,059,146 1,074,198 1,147,662 1,143,257 Total deposits 1,447,591 1,340,389 1,360,964 1,453,585 1,549,290 FHLB advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 22,415 19,260 21,727 21,114 31,141 Total liabilities 1,520,006 1,409,649 1,432,691 1,524,699 1,630,431 Stockholders' Equity 250,543 245,260 240,570 235,714 228,881 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,770,549 $ 1,654,909 $ 1,673,261 $ 1,760,413 $ 1,859,312

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 29,789 2.4 % $ 33,918 2.8 % $ 37,216 3.1 % $ 34,886 2.9 % $ 30,924 2.6 % Commercial real estate 1,029,768 84.2 % 1,035,425 84.3 % 1,005,765 84.2 % 1,010,495 83.9 % 1,005,735 83.7 % Commercial and industrial 112,588 9.2 % 108,742 8.9 % 101,784 8.5 % 108,123 9.0 % 113,374 9.4 % Home mortgage 45,673 3.7 % 44,987 3.7 % 44,389 3.7 % 44,920 3.7 % 45,452 3.8 % Consumer 537 0.0 % 782 0.1 % 668 0.1 % 630 0.1 % 616 0.1 % Gross loans held-for-investment 1,218,355 99.6 % 1,223,854 99.6 % 1,189,822 99.6 % 1,199,054 99.6 % 1,196,101 99.6 % Deferred loan fees/costs, net 4,510 0.4 % 4,642 0.4 % 4,617 0.4 % 4,955 0.4 % 5,129 0.4 % Loans held-for-investment $ 1,222,865 100.0 % $ 1,228,496 100.0 % $ 1,194,439 100.0 % $ 1,204,009 100.0 % $ 1,201,230 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 198,021 $ 209,144 $ 198,167 $ 218,258 $ 219,355 Total loans receivable $ 1,420,886 $ 1,437,640 $ 1,392,606 $ 1,422,267 $ 1,420,585

FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 209,144 $ 198,167 $ 218,258 $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 218,258 $ 230,431 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year 13,169 34,366 14,589 27,022 16,260 62,124 51,423 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (20,152 ) (19,508 ) (28,164 ) (21,749 ) (9,245 ) (67,824 ) (51,682 ) SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance (4,140 ) (3,881 ) (6,516 ) (6,370 ) (2,743 ) (14,537 ) (10,817 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 198,021 $ 209,144 $ 198,167 $ 218,258 $ 219,355 $ 198,021 $ 219,355 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 991 $ 1,064 $ 1,489 $ 838 $ 419 $ 3,544 $ 2,371 Premium on sale (weighted average) 7.5 % 8.3 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 8.3 % 8.1 % 7.1 % SBA loan production $ 23,227 $ 45,126 $ 18,089 $ 37,821 $ 24,270 $ 68,353 $ 70,002

FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 7,404 $ 7,560 $ 7,673 $ 7,873 $ 8,426 $ 7,673 $ 9,232 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 377 395 555 430 182 1,327 988 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (332 ) (335 ) (332 ) (356 ) (371 ) (999 ) (1,153 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (257 ) (216 ) (336 ) (274 ) (364 ) (809 ) (1,194 ) Subtotal before impairment 7,192 7,404 7,560 7,673 7,873 7,192 7,873 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 7,192 $ 7,404 $ 7,560 $ 7,673 $ 7,873 $ 7,192 $ 7,873

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 318,807 22.0 % $ 281,243 21.0 % $ 286,766 21.1 % $ 305,923 21.1 % $ 406,033 26.2 % Interest-bearing demand 6,590 0.5 % 7,901 0.6 % 6,709 0.5 % 7,504 0.5 % 6,395 0.4 % NOW & MMDA 246,157 17.0 % 240,951 18.0 % 229,642 16.9 % 237,548 16.3 % 227,283 14.7 % Savings 78,356 5.4 % 80,360 6.0 % 84,999 6.2 % 88,689 6.1 % 78,969 5.1 % TCDs of $250K and under 310,134 21.4 % 295,109 22.0 % 299,944 22.0 % 315,920 21.7 % 312,704 20.2 % TCDs of $250K over 342,301 23.7 % 314,119 23.4 % 339,482 25.0 % 353,866 24.4 % 373,345 24.1 % Wholesale deposits 145,246 10.0 % 120,706 9.0 % 113,422 8.3 % 144,135 9.9 % 144,561 9.3 % Total Deposits $ 1,447,591 100.0 % $ 1,340,389 100.0 % $ 1,360,964 100.0 % $ 1,453,585 100.0 % $ 1,549,290 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 318,807 22.0 % $ 281,243 21.0 % $ 286,766 21.1 % $ 305,923 21.0 % $ 406,033 26.2 % Interest-bearing demand 6,590 0.5 % 7,901 0.6 % 6,709 0.5 % 7,504 0.5 % 6,395 0.4 % NOW & MMDA 222,545 15.4 % 217,339 16.2 % 229,642 16.9 % 237,548 16.3 % 227,283 14.7 % Savings 78,356 5.4 % 80,360 6.0 % 84,999 6.2 % 88,689 6.1 % 78,969 5.1 % TCDs of $250K and under 310,134 21.4 % 295,109 22.0 % 299,944 22.0 % 315,920 21.7 % 312,704 20.2 % Core Deposits 936,432 64.7 % 881,952 65.8 % 908,060 66.7 % 955,584 65.7 % 1,031,384 66.6 % TCDs of $250K over 342,301 23.6 % 314,119 23.4 % 339,482 24.9 % 353,866 24.3 % 373,345 24.1 % ICS MMDA 23,612 1.6 % 23,612 1.8 % Wholesale deposits 145,246 10.0 % 120,706 9.0 % 113,422 8.3 % 144,135 9.9 % 144,561 9.3 % Noncore Deposits 511,159 35.3 % 458,437 34.2 % 452,904 33.3 % 498,001 34.3 % 517,906 33.4 % Total Deposits $ 1,447,591 100.0 % $ 1,340,389 100.0 % $ 1,360,964 100.0 % $ 1,453,585 100.0 % $ 1,549,290 100.0 %

FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 16,042 $ 16,048 $ 15,291 $ 15,284 $ 15,626 CECL transition provision - - - Provision for credit losses - 200 743 - - Charge-offs (108 ) (257 ) (2 ) (350 ) Recoveries 14 51 14 9 8 Balance at the end of period $ 15,948 $ 16,042 $ 16,048 $ 15,291 $ 15,284 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 994 $ - $ 1,605 $ 399 $ 2 Nonaccrual loans 7,043 5,797 2,842 2,030 616 Total nonperforming loans 8,037 5,797 4,447 2,429 618 Other real estate owned $ 521 - - 55 55 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,558 $ 5,797 $ 4,447 $ 2,484 $ 673 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 15,980 $ 12,762 $ 11,912 $ 11,063 $ 10,105 Doubtful - - - - - Loss Total classified loans $ 15,980 $ 12,762 $ 11,912 $ 11,063 $ 10,105 Other real estate owned $ 521 - - 55 55 Total classified assets $ 16,501 $ 12,762 $ 11,912 $ 11,118 $ 10,160 Performing modified loans:¹ $ 452 $ 464 $ 3,811 $ 3,336 $ 3,336 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 4,308 $ 8,613 $ 16,907 $ 5,981 $ 10,620 90 days or more past due and still accruing 994 - 1,605 399 2 Nonaccrual 7,043 5,797 2,842 2,030 616 Total delinquent loans $ 12,345 $ 14,410 $ 21,354 $ 8,410 $ 11,238 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.10 % Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment 0.58 % 0.47 % 0.24 % 0.17 % 0.05 % Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment 0.66 % 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.20 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48 % 0.35 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.04 % Classified loans to loans held-for-investment 1.31 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.92 % 0.84 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL 6.05 % 4.93 % 4.69 % 4.45 % 4.18 % Classified assets to total assets 0.93 % 0.77 % 0.71 % 0.63 % 0.55 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL 6.25 % 4.93 % 4.69 % 4.47 % 4.20 % ACL to loans held-for-investment 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.34 % 1.27 % 1.27 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 226.44 % 276.73 % 564.67 % 753.25 % 2481.17 % ACL to nonperforming loans 198.43 % 276.73 % 360.87 % 629.52 % 2473.14 % ACL to nonperforming assets 186.35 % 276.73 % 360.87 % 615.58 % 2271.03 % Texas ratio ³ 3.24 % 2.24 % 1.75 % 1.00 % 0.28 %

1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 14.64 % 14.51 % 13.85 % 12.98 % 12.53 % Bank 5.00 % 4.00 % 14.58 % 14.45 % 13.84 % 12.96 % 12.50 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 19.03 % 18.36 % 18.67 % 18.08 % 17.61 % Bank 6.50 % 7.00 % 18.95 % 18.28 % 18.65 % 18.05 % 17.58 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 19.03 % 18.36 % 18.67 % 18.08 % 17.61 % Bank 8.00 % 8.50 % 18.95 % 18.28 % 18.65 % 18.05 % 17.57 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 20.26 % 19.59 % 19.92 % 19.30 % 18.83 % Bank 10.00 % 10.50 % 20.18 % 19.50 % 19.91 % 19.27 % 18.79 % Tangible common equity/total assets 14.03 % 14.70 % 14.25 % 13.27 % 12.19 % Tangible common equity per share $ 23.44 $ 22.94 $ 22.49 $ 22.03 $ 21.39

FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Number of Days in the Period Checked INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans Receivable¹ $ 1,427,123 $ 25,357 7.07 % $ 1,418,458 $ 24,887 7.06 % $ 1,415,924 $ 24,906 7.07 % $ 1,410,971 $ 24,926 7.01 % $ 1,417,148 $ 24,734 6.92 % Investment securities ² 68,198 734 4.28 % 70,052 723 4.15 % 59,554 575 3.88 % 60,094 563 3.72 % 64,587 577 3.54 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 158,127 2,139 5.38 % 146,956 1,995 5.46 % 207,155 2,817 5.47 % 288,769 3,973 5.46 % 293,081 3,994 5.41 % Other earning assets 11,011 200 7.23 % 11,011 200 7.31 % 11,011 214 7.82 % 11,011 212 7.64 % 11,011 196 7.06 % Total interest-earning assets ² 1,664,459 28,430 6.80 % 1,646,477 27,805 6.79 % 1,693,644 28,512 6.77 % 1,770,845 29,674 6.65 % 1,785,827 29,501 6.55 % NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 12,527 12,907 12,172 12,567 13,045 Other noninterest-earning assets 34,395 33,263 31,967 32,985 33,331 Total noninterest-earning assets 46,922 46,170 44,139 45,552 46,376 Less: Allowance for credit losses (16,024 ) (16,058 ) (15,322 ) (15,291 ) (15,622 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,695,357 $ 1,676,589 $ 1,722,461 $ 1,801,106 $ 1,816,581 INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS Interest-bearing demand $ 11,007 $ 6 0.22 % $ 11,864 $ 6 0.20 % $ 12,680 $ 6 0.19 % $ 12,657 $ 7 0.22 % $ 12,347 $ 6 0.19 % Money market 236,834 2,555 4.29 % 230,261 2,272 3.97 % 229,441 2,285 4.01 % 222,289 2,158 3.85 % 211,152 1,907 3.58 % Savings 79,289 689 3.46 % 82,215 700 3.42 % 84,854 724 3.43 % 82,403 664 3.20 % 70,579 494 2.78 % Time deposits 767,607 9,536 4.94 % 759,954 9,296 4.92 % 801,122 9,523 4.78 % 824,900 9,515 4.58 % 820,335 8,916 4.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,094,737 12,786 4.65 % 1,084,294 12,274 4.55 % 1,128,097 12,538 4.47 % 1,142,249 12,344 4.29 % 1,114,413 11,323 4.03 % Borrowings 50,000 118 0.94 % 50,013 117 0.94 % 50,000 117 0.94 % 50,001 118 0.94 % 50,001 119 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,144,737 12,904 4.48 % 1,134,307 12,391 4.39 % 1,178,097 12,655 4.32 % 1,192,250 12,462 4.15 % 1,164,414 11,442 3.90 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 280,670 279,765 284,867 350,656 397,791 Other liabilities 21,376 19,287 21,112 25,602 27,519 Stockholders' equity 248,574 243,230 238,385 232,598 226,857 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,695,357 $ 1,676,589 $ 1,722,461 $ 1,801,106 $ 1,816,581 Net interest income² $ 15,526 $ 15,414 $ 15,857 $ 17,212 $ 18,059 Net interest spread 2.32 % 2.40 % 2.45 % 2.50 % 2.65 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.36 % Net interest margin² 3.71 % 3.77 % 3.77 % 3.86 % 4.01 % Cost of deposits $ 1,375,407 $ 12,786 3.70 % $ 1,364,059 $ 12,274 3.62 % $ 1,412,964 $ 12,538 3.57 % $ 1,492,905 $ 12,344 3.28 % $ 1,512,204 $ 11,323 2.97 % Cost of funds $ 1,425,407 $ 12,904 3.60 % $ 1,414,072 $ 12,391 3.52 % $ 1,462,964 $ 12,655 3.48 % $ 1,542,906 $ 12,462 3.20 % $ 1,562,205 $ 11,442 2.91 %

1 Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale 2 Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Contractual yield $ 24,544 6.84 % $ 24,271 6.88 % $ 24,138 6.86 % $ 24,235 6.81 % $ 23,932 6.70 % SBA discount accretion 806 0.23 % 736 0.21 % 926 0.26 % 845 0.24 % 921 0.25 % Prepayment penalties and late fees 184 0.05 % 36 0.01 % 67 0.01 % 40 0.01 % 18 0.01 % Amortization of net deferred costs (177 ) -0.05 % (156 ) -0.04 % (225 ) -0.06 % (194 ) -0.05 % (137 ) -0.04 % As reported yield on loans $ 25,357 7.07 % $ 24,887 7.06 % $ 24,906 7.07 % $ 24,926 7.01 % $ 24,734 6.92 %