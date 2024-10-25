Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSTH | ISIN: FI4000496716 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LF
Frankfurt
25.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,055 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOIVO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOIVO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0651,23518:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 16:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toivo Group Oyj: Profit warning: Toivo Group Plc is lowering its guidance for 2024 due to a delay in the launch of construction projects

Company release, inside information, 25 October 2024 at 5 p.m.

Toivo Group Plc (hereinafter referred to as "Toivo" or "the Company") has lowered its guidance for 2024.

Delays in certain property sales have postponed the start and revenue recognition of new construction projects. Not all construction projects have been able to start according to the initially estimated schedule and scope.

Previous guidance for the year 2024

  • The Company's expects that the operating profit for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2024, excluding the change in fair values, is approximately EUR 6-12 million
  • The Company expects the operating profit for the financial year of 1 January-31 December 2024 to be EUR 8-14 million.

New guidance for the year 2024

  • The Company's expects that the operating profit for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2024, excluding the change in fair values, is approximately EUR 4-7 million.
  • The Company expects the operating profit for the financial year of 1 January-31 December 2024 to be EUR 4-10 million.

Toivo Group Plc

Board of Directors

Further information

Markus Myllymäki
CEO
Toivo Group Plc
Tel. +358 (0)40 847 6206
markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

Certified Adviser: Nordic certified adviser

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company that was founded in 2015. Its business consists of project development and long-term ownership of apartments. The Company's business model is unique as Toivo's business combines the value chain of real estate business from development and construction to ownership, management and rental of a completed property. Toivo manages the entire life cycle of properties with its own team, from raw land development to tenancy agreement negotiations and property maintenance. This way Toivo is able to generate additional value to its customers, shareholders and stakeholders.

Toivo's strategy is to develop properties in accordance with the Toivo concept. The properties aim for a strong development margin and a stable and attractive return, and in this way enable long-term ownership and the generation of higher additional value to Toivo's customers. Toivo has a knowledgeable and experienced team of experts with strong merits in the real estate business. The members of Toivo's team have been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments, and they have an average of ten years of experience in the real estate business.

Toivo's revenue in 2023 was EUR 43.7 million and its operating profit was EUR -0.3 million.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.