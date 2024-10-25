KS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024 and cash dividend.

The Company reported net income of $1.5 million or $1.32 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $1.29 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $5.5 million, compared to $5.0 million at September 30, 2023. Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $881,000, compared to $812,000 for the comparable period ended September 30, 2023. Non-interest expense was $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.8 million in the comparable period in 2023.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2024, there was a 5.1% increase in the net interest income before the provision for credit losses. On September 30, 2024, it was $16.0 million, compared to $15.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2023. Non-interest income was $2.6 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to $2.4 million for the same period ended September 30, 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to the continued growth of the Wealth and Trust Services. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expenses were $12.3 million, compared to $11.4 million for the same period ending September 30, 2023.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased 11.9% or $72.9 million to $686.5 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $613.6 million on December 31, 2023. Net loan balances increased 9.5% or $45.0 million to $517.9 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $472.9 million on December 31, 2023. The Company's investment securities totaled $101.2 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $98.0 million on December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased 14.3% or $78.2 million to $623.2 million on September 30, 2024, compared to $545.0 million on December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits included a $71.7 million increase or 14.3% in core deposits. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, short-term borrowings decreased $12.0 million. Total stockholders' equity increased $6.1 million to $46.6 million on September 30, 2024, from $40.5 million on December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholder's equity is primarily attributable to the change in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.4 million and the increase in retained earnings of $3.7 million.

On September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans of $603,000, representing less than 0.10% of the Company's total assets. No foreclosed real estate was owned on September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on September 30, 2024, totaled $4.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We're proud of the strong growth KS Bank has achieved during the third quarter and throughout the first nine months of 2024. Year-to-date, our total assets have grown by 11.9% to $686.5 million, and loan balances have increased by 9.5%, or $45 million, since the start of the year. Additionally, deposits have risen by 14.3%, with core deposits contributing significantly to this growth. This consistent performance across the year reflects the trust our customers place in us, and positions us well to continue supporting the communities we serve through these changing economic conditions."

Worley continued, "As we approach the end of 2024, our focus is on carefully managing the impact of potential interest rate changes. While we are encouraged by our strong year-to-date performance, we recognize that the Federal Reserve's next moves will influence our margins and lending environment. Our goal is to remain agile, ensuring we continue to deliver value to our shareholders while navigating the challenges ahead."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share for stockholders of record as of November 4, with payment to be made on November 14, 2024.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.28% on September 30, 2024, compared to 9.67% on December 31, 2023.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Ten full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, and Dunn, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

September 30, 2024

(unaudited) December 31,

2023* ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 37,396 $ 15,962 Noninterest-earning 5,547 2,983 Time Deposit 513 500 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 101,154 98,047 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 469 978 Loans 522,140 476,679 Less allowance for loan losses (4,212 ) (3,766 ) Net loans 517,928 472,913 Accrued interest receivable 2,566 2,389 Property and equipment, net 13,118 11,050 Other assets 7,812 8,774 Total assets $ 686,503 $ 613,596 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 623,226 $ 545,038 Short-term borrowings $ - $ 12,000 Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 317 432 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,132 4,401 Total liabilities 639,923 573,119 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 51,310 47,659 Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss) (6,089 ) (8,541 ) Total stockholders' equity 46,580 40,477 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 686,503 $ 613,596 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 30-Sep 30-Sep 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 8,283 $ 6,615 $ 23,520 $ 18,653 Investment securities Taxable 561 484 1,574 1445 Tax-exempt 185 203 589 612 Dividends 6 5 18 15 Interest-bearing deposits 325 271 722 814 Total interest and dividend income 9,360 7,578 $ 26,423 21,539 Interest expense: Deposits 3,690 2,395 9,628 5,713 Borrowings 185 187 750 565 Total interest expense 3,875 2,582 10,378 6,278 Net interest income 5,485 4,996 16,045 15,261 Provision for loan losses 171 180 454 290 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,314 4,816 15,591 14,971 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 340 330 974 985 Fees from trust services 372 312 1,023 894 Other income 169 170 576 500 Total noninterest income 881 812 2,573 2,379 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,532 2,374 7,547 7,096 Occupancy and equipment 631 553 1,784 1,591 Data processing & outside service fees 253 220 732 633 Advertising 62 63 172 178 Other 706 622 2,060 1,899 Total noninterest expenses 4,184 3,832 12,295 11,397 Income before income taxes 2,011 1,796 5,869 5,953 Income tax 550 365 1,365 1,244 Net income $ 1,461 $ 1,431 $ 4,504 $ 4,709 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.29 $ 4.07 $ 4.25

Contact:

Earl W. Worley, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

(919) 938-3101

or

Regina J Smith

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 938-3101

SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com