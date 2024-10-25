ERP Advisors Group & KnowBe4 Break Down the Cybersecurity Risks of AI

On Wednesday, October 30th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to senior executives, Shawn Windle, will be joined by KnowBe4's cybersecurity expert, James McQuiggan, to explore the cybersecurity risks of AI to enterprises.

Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and James McQuiggan, Cybersecurity Expert for KnowBe4, candidly discuss the cybersecurity risks of AI while diving deep into the real benefits of implementing AI tools throughout your organization. Take advantage of this special Cybersecurity Awareness Month event to develop your own organizational cybersecurity strategies.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

