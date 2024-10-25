Karat Home Inc. Unveils Exclusive Nikki Chu Collection at High Point Market Fall 2024

Industry Trailblazer Continues to Redefine Furniture with Innovative Designs and Unparalleled Functionality

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Karat Home Inc., a vanguard in the global furniture industry and recently named one of the "50 Companies to Watch for in 2024," is set to revolutionize the market once again. The company proudly announces an exclusive partnership with celebrity designer Nikki Chu, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in cutting-edge, on-trend designs with exceptional functionality.

A Game-Changing Collaboration

The highly anticipated Nikki Chu collection will make its grand debut at the Karat Home showroom during High Point Market Fall 2024. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Karat Home, showcasing the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of furniture design and manufacturing by marrying it with Nikki's "Modern Globalism" aesthetic inspired by her worldly travels.

Nikki Chu is renowned for her bold and distinctive design aesthetic, and she is thrilled to partner with Karat Home to launch a collection that beautifully reflects her philosophy of creating personalized, comfortable, and stylish spaces-infused with touches of glamour.

Scarlett Fan, CEO at Karat Home Inc., expressed her enthusiasm: "Our partnership with Nikki Chu represents a fusion of visionary design and practical innovation. This collection embodies our dedication to creating furniture that not only captivates but also enhances the lives of modern consumers."

"Building on my successful product ranges in rugs, tile, wall art, home décor, and wallpaper, the line I'm designing with Karat Home will act as an additional layer that elevates a living space with fabulous pattern and texture," said Chu. "Personalizing your surroundings with a touch of glamour is what it's all about and I'm so excited to work with Karat Home to bring my vision to life."

Exclusive Preview for Trade Partners

Trade partners and resellers attending High Point Market Fall 2024 will have the unique opportunity to experience live samples of the Nikki Chu Collection before its official launch in Q1 2025. This exclusive preview underscores Karat Home's commitment to its partners, offering them first-hand insight into the next big trend in furniture design.

Beyond Aesthetics: The Karat Home Advantage

The Nikki Chu Collection is more than just a line of furniture; it's a testament to Karat Home's ongoing innovation initiatives. Each piece in the collection seamlessly blends:

Trendsetting style

Unmatched functionality

Superior quality

Practical features for modern living

This combination of elements reflects Karat Home's deep understanding of consumer needs and market trends, providing trade partners with a competitive edge in the retail landscape.

Seize the Opportunity

For those looking to stay ahead of the curve and offer customers the latest in furniture innovation, the Nikki Chu Collection by Karat Home presents an unparalleled opportunity. Experience the future of furniture design firsthand by visiting the Karat Home showroom at High Point Market Fall 2024.

For more information about Karat Home Inc. and the exclusive Nikki Chu Collection, please contact Tony Yang at bizdev@karathome.com or visit our showroom at High Point Market Fall 2024.

About Karat Home Inc.

Karat Home Inc. is an award-winning, vertically integrated furniture company at the forefront of innovative, on-trend designs with unique functionality. Recognized as one of the "50 Companies to Watch for in 2024," Karat Home manufactures and sells high-quality furniture in the U.S. and internationally. With a growing presence on top U.S. retail platforms such as Wayfair, Karat Home is dedicated to redefining the furniture industry by offering products that combine style, comfort, and practicality. For more information, visit www.karathome.com .

About Nikki Chu

Nikki Chu is a celebrity interior designer, author, artist and entrepreneur, with over 20 years of experience running her own design company. Chu has accomplished a vast range of interior projects and licensing deals. She has worked on several branded collaborations with some of the most accredited names in the industry including Kohler, Architectural Digest, Home Depot, Pier One, and Jenn Air to name a few. Nikki is a lifestyle and design expert for several TV networks such as HGTV, E!, Oxygen, OWN Network, and starred in her own makeover show called "UNBOXED with Nikki Chu" on the Aspire network. During her career, Chu has been awarded several honors and awards for her outstanding accomplishments in the world of art and design. Follow @nikkichuhome on Instagram to learn more.

Trade partners: Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to be among the first to offer the Nikki Chu Collection. Contact Karat Home today to secure your spot at the forefront of furniture innovation.

