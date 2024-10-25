Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RX5 | ISIN: IE00BWT6H894 | Ticker-Symbol: PPB
Stuttgart
25.10.24
08:06 Uhr
208,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
207,40210,2018:03
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 17:14 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flutter Entertainment PLC Announces Notice of Q3 Earnings Release

Flutter Entertainment to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 12, 2024

DUBLIN, IRELAND and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT)(LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET (9:05 p.m. GMT). The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Flutter website at www.flutter.com.

Flutter management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. GMT) to review the results and be available for questions, with access via webcast and telephone.

A public audio webcast of management's call and the related Q&A can be accessed by registering here or via www.flutter.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call.

Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call must do so by dialling any of the numbers below and using conference ID 20251. Please dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

+1 888 500 3691 (North America)
+44 800 358 0970 (United Kingdom)
+353 1800 943926 (Ireland)
+61 1800 519 630 (Australia)
+1 646 307 1951 (International)

About Flutter Entertainment plc

Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with leading positions in markets across the world, including the US. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.

Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet.

To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at www.flutter.com.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations: Investor.relations@flutter.com
Media Relations: corporatecomms@flutter.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Flutter Entertainment



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.