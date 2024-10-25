Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 17:14 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laxxon Medical to Host a Fireside Chat at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Laxxon Medical Corp., a leading pharma technology company in oral drug delivery, today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 at 9:30 a.m PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Leading the Laxxon Medical fireside chat is the Company's Chief Executive Officer Helmut Kerschbaumer. Chief Strategy Officer Alexander Ruckdaeschel and Chief Financial Officer Lauren Chung will join Kerschbaumer, alongside a UBS moderator.

Laxxon Medical's UBS Global Health fireside chat will be recorded and available for viewing on the Company's website under the Investors page.

The UBS Global Health Conference brings together a premier group of C-Suite executives and institutional investors for one-on-one / small group meetings and thought-leading panels as well an opportunity to network with industry experts.

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a leading pharma-technology company and global leader of 3D screen printing (3DSP) in the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary 3DSP technology platform.

SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization.

With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EUR, which fast tracks product routes to market.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working-projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of > 230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims.

Learn more at www.laxxonmedical.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Frances Hoggard
frances.hoggard@laxxonmedical.com
Communications Manager

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.