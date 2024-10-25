Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: A3DAJT | ISIN: BMG1466R1732 | Ticker-Symbol: B2W
Tradegate
25.10.24
10:58 Uhr
4,372 Euro
-0,002
-0,05 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2024 17:22 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Borr Drilling due to delisting proposal (292/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 263/24, The Board of Borr Drilling Limited
(Borr Drilling) has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
approves the delisting of the company's common shares from the Oslo Stock
Exchange. 

EGM, held on October 1, 2024, approved the delisting. On October 2, 2024 Oslo
Stock Exchange announced it has received an application from Borr Drilling for
the delisting of the company's shares from Oslo Stock Exchange, last trading
date is yet to be determined. 

As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
A.3.4.8 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the
de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying
share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The
new expiration day for derivatives has been set to October 30, 2024 and it will
be reflected in the system from October 30, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
will calculate the fair value for options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Borr Drilling (BORR) according to the information provided
in the attached file.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
