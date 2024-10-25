NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Borr Drilling due to delisting proposal (292/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 263/24, The Board of Borr Drilling Limited (Borr Drilling) has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) approves the delisting of the company's common shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange. EGM, held on October 1, 2024, approved the delisting. On October 2, 2024 Oslo Stock Exchange announced it has received an application from Borr Drilling for the delisting of the company's shares from Oslo Stock Exchange, last trading date is yet to be determined. As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets A.3.4.8 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The new expiration day for derivatives has been set to October 30, 2024 and it will be reflected in the system from October 30, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the fair value for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Borr Drilling (BORR) according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1254866