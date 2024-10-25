ODIOT HOLDING (EX WELL): Odiot Holding announces the reorganization of its management

Odiot Holding announces the reorganization of its management

Paris 10/25/2024 at 5:00 p.m.

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT), reference shareholder of the goldsmith ODIOT, announces changes within its management.

As part of this reorganization, the Board of Directors, which met on October 17, 2024, decided to combine the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, by appointing Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat , current Chairman of the Board of Directors, as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat will now assume the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for an indefinite period .

Mrs. Laetitia Maffei has been appointed Deputy Managing Director. In this new role, she is responsible for the day-to-day management of the company and will support the management of the company under the supervision of Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat .

Strengthening strategic coherence: By combining the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Odiot Holding strengthens the coherence between the strategy defined by the Board and its operational implementation. This structure will enable faster decision-making and close alignment of strategic objectives and daily operations .

Continuity of leadership: The appointment of Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat as Chairman and CEO ensures continuity in the vision and direction of the company. With his experience and in-depth knowledge of the sector and the challenges facing the company, he is ideally placed to lead Odiot Holding towards new growth opportunities .

Optimization of skills: The distribution of roles between the Deputy CEO and the Chairman and CEO will maximize the skills of each, with Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat focused on the overall strategy and Laetitia Maffei focused on operations and innovation .

Adaptation to a new phase of growth: This change comes at a key moment when Odiot Holding is entering a new phase of development. This new governance allows the company to better adapt to its growth ambitions.

About ODIOT HOLDING:

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690 and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths of the 18th and 19th centuries, a royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, renowned for its unique craftsmanship in creating exceptional pieces and cutlery in precious metals (gold, vermeil, solid silver, and others). ODIOT holds the label "Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®" (Living Heritage Company).

Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2mdaJuYam+YnmxwZMllZmdll5hqkmecaWjIxmFql5bHcJxplJqTl5uZZnFpmG5q

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88394-20241025_pr_odiotholding_gouvernance_en.pdf