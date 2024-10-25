Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

25 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 622.652p. The highest price paid per share was 629.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 618.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,231,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,490,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

454

622.200

16:08:44

532

622.200

16:08:44

902

622.200

16:04:55

97

621.400

16:01:09

717

621.400

16:01:09

1104

620.200

16:00:00

1104

620.400

15:51:59

641

620.600

15:46:38

253

620.600

15:46:38

1050

621.400

15:40:08

522

622.800

15:35:14

967

623.200

15:31:50

997

623.600

15:23:31

963

624.400

15:18:25

929

624.200

15:13:30

893

624.200

15:09:46

1079

625.400

15:04:13

894

624.800

15:00:23

280

625.200

14:55:00

620

625.200

14:55:00

32

625.200

14:55:00

912

625.000

14:51:34

978

624.200

14:45:56

1105

624.400

14:42:48

1035

624.000

14:33:35

521

624.400

14:31:15

419

624.400

14:31:15

1035

623.800

14:24:34

76

624.600

14:18:49

602

624.600

14:18:49

297

624.600

14:18:49

340

624.600

14:18:49

351

624.200

14:13:19

215

624.200

14:13:19

1093

624.400

13:56:26

957

624.800

13:46:02

457

624.800

13:38:55

586

624.800

13:38:55

947

624.800

13:35:55

1015

623.200

13:20:02

1038

623.400

13:07:54

1045

623.400

13:02:50

968

622.400

12:47:26

1063

621.000

12:28:00

67

621.200

12:26:27

895

619.200

12:18:53

351

619.600

12:00:02

421

619.600

12:00:02

144

619.600

12:00:02

1062

620.400

11:48:19

1058

621.200

11:34:30

377

620.800

11:20:25

644

620.800

11:20:25

711

621.400

11:08:43

378

621.400

11:08:43

1067

622.000

10:58:44

670

621.800

10:55:18

337

621.800

10:55:18

280

622.000

10:51:45

909

622.000

10:45:29

439

621.800

10:36:41

664

621.800

10:36:41

1049

622.800

10:22:27

909

622.800

10:22:00

996

622.200

10:16:41

34

620.800

10:12:36

969

620.800

10:12:36

794

619.800

10:00:04

185

619.800

10:00:04

552

618.600

09:52:48

395

618.600

09:52:48

925

618.600

09:47:45

736

619.200

09:40:20

280

619.200

09:40:20

920

619.800

09:38:21

963

618.000

09:32:30

1026

618.400

09:27:16

990

618.600

09:22:34

1006

619.200

09:18:13

360

619.200

09:13:29

717

619.200

09:13:29

550

620.000

09:11:11

433

620.000

09:11:11

1104

621.800

09:05:01

1085

622.400

08:56:20

460

622.400

08:53:20

460

622.400

08:53:20

172

623.800

08:47:02

770

623.800

08:47:02

921

624.200

08:47:00

926

624.600

08:46:37

585

624.800

08:46:10

65

624.800

08:46:10

321

624.800

08:46:08

344

625.400

08:45:05

707

625.400

08:45:05

192

627.200

08:38:57

741

627.200

08:38:57

895

627.800

08:30:27

183

626.000

08:20:31

814

626.000

08:20:31

963

629.200

08:09:50

944

629.600

08:07:30


