Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25
25 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 622.652p. The highest price paid per share was 629.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 618.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,231,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,490,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
454
622.200
16:08:44
532
622.200
16:08:44
902
622.200
16:04:55
97
621.400
16:01:09
717
621.400
16:01:09
1104
620.200
16:00:00
1104
620.400
15:51:59
641
620.600
15:46:38
253
620.600
15:46:38
1050
621.400
15:40:08
522
622.800
15:35:14
967
623.200
15:31:50
997
623.600
15:23:31
963
624.400
15:18:25
929
624.200
15:13:30
893
624.200
15:09:46
1079
625.400
15:04:13
894
624.800
15:00:23
280
625.200
14:55:00
620
625.200
14:55:00
32
625.200
14:55:00
912
625.000
14:51:34
978
624.200
14:45:56
1105
624.400
14:42:48
1035
624.000
14:33:35
521
624.400
14:31:15
419
624.400
14:31:15
1035
623.800
14:24:34
76
624.600
14:18:49
602
624.600
14:18:49
297
624.600
14:18:49
340
624.600
14:18:49
351
624.200
14:13:19
215
624.200
14:13:19
1093
624.400
13:56:26
957
624.800
13:46:02
457
624.800
13:38:55
586
624.800
13:38:55
947
624.800
13:35:55
1015
623.200
13:20:02
1038
623.400
13:07:54
1045
623.400
13:02:50
968
622.400
12:47:26
1063
621.000
12:28:00
67
621.200
12:26:27
895
619.200
12:18:53
351
619.600
12:00:02
421
619.600
12:00:02
144
619.600
12:00:02
1062
620.400
11:48:19
1058
621.200
11:34:30
377
620.800
11:20:25
644
620.800
11:20:25
711
621.400
11:08:43
378
621.400
11:08:43
1067
622.000
10:58:44
670
621.800
10:55:18
337
621.800
10:55:18
280
622.000
10:51:45
909
622.000
10:45:29
439
621.800
10:36:41
664
621.800
10:36:41
1049
622.800
10:22:27
909
622.800
10:22:00
996
622.200
10:16:41
34
620.800
10:12:36
969
620.800
10:12:36
794
619.800
10:00:04
185
619.800
10:00:04
552
618.600
09:52:48
395
618.600
09:52:48
925
618.600
09:47:45
736
619.200
09:40:20
280
619.200
09:40:20
920
619.800
09:38:21
963
618.000
09:32:30
1026
618.400
09:27:16
990
618.600
09:22:34
1006
619.200
09:18:13
360
619.200
09:13:29
717
619.200
09:13:29
550
620.000
09:11:11
433
620.000
09:11:11
1104
621.800
09:05:01
1085
622.400
08:56:20
460
622.400
08:53:20
460
622.400
08:53:20
172
623.800
08:47:02
770
623.800
08:47:02
921
624.200
08:47:00
926
624.600
08:46:37
585
624.800
08:46:10
65
624.800
08:46:10
321
624.800
08:46:08
344
625.400
08:45:05
707
625.400
08:45:05
192
627.200
08:38:57
741
627.200
08:38:57
895
627.800
08:30:27
183
626.000
08:20:31
814
626.000
08:20:31
963
629.200
08:09:50
944
629.600
08:07:30