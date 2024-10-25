Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
25.10.2024 18:00 Uhr
NeoMab Bio: NeoMab Fully Human Antibody Discovery Platform: A New Flexible Mouse Purchase Model Leading a New Trend in Antibody Drug Development

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, NeoMab Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (referred to as "NeoMab") launched the innovative NeoMab-IgG Ease model, based on its next-generation fully human antibody transgenic mouse model-NeoMab. This advancement marks another significant breakthrough for NeoMab in the field of antibody drug development. The NeoMab-IgG Ease model simplifies the antibody drug development process significantly with its unique "milestone-free, live mouse provision" approach, making commercial collaboration more efficient and convenient.

What are the Features of NeoMab?

NeoMab mice utilize human V(D)J gene-encoded antibodies, exhibiting gene usage frequency and sequence diversity similar to humans, making them suitable for fully human antibody development. Their competent immune system is capable of efficiently performing antigen presentation, antibody production, and affinity maturation. The unique BALB/c genetic background and antigen presentation system enhance the ability to present antigens, with serum titers reaching 10^5 to 10^6 after 3-4 rounds of immunizations, promoting the generation of high-affinity antibodies. SPR testing shows that the antibody affinities of NeoMab mice range from 10^-8 to 10^-10, meeting various needs for fully humanized antibody development.

Features of NeoMab. (PRNewsfoto/NeoMab Bio)

Features of NeoMab. (PRNewsfoto/NeoMab Bio)

How is NeoMab's Collaboration Model Innovative?

NeoMab is committed to providing convenient one-stop services for its clients. The NeoMab-IgG Ease model employs a "milestone-free, live mouse provision" business model, eliminating lengthy negotiations and milestone payment processes. Clients can directly obtain live mice for immunization, allowing for the rapid development of fully human therapeutic antibodies. This streamlined collaboration enhances flexibility and optimizes the complex payment and agreement processes typical of traditional business models.

NeoMab Mouse model that produces fully human antibodies. (PRNewsfoto/NeoMab Bio)

What are the Advantages of Partnering with NeoMab?

Through the NeoMab platform, clients can access the NeoMab models and have the opportunity to obtain a variety of fully human building blocks such as IgG, ScFv, and Fab, catering to the development of various drug types and cell therapies, including ADCs, AOCs, and mono/bi/multispecific antibodies and nanobodies. NeoMab provides a comprehensive range of services from target validation to IND filing, ensuring a seamless experimental process. By integrating antibody screening with in vivo experimental animal models, NeoMab significantly accelerates the in vivo animal study process and eliminates the costs associated with humanization, helping clients shorten drug development timelines by up to 1.5 years. Partners have expressed their recognition and affirmation of NeoMab's services in accelerating the research and development process.

Advantages of Partnering with NeoMab. (PRNewsfoto/NeoMab Bio)

About NeoMab

NeoMab Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GemPharmatech, is based in the Suzhou Biomedicine Industry Park (BioBAY). The company specializes in efficient antibody drug discovery services and aims to be a trusted partner for clients. With an experienced team and advanced laboratories, NeoMab provides comprehensive services, including target validation, antibody production, screening, and preclinical research. It also offers flexible collaboration models, such as mouse licensing, fully human antibody development, and molecule licensing.

For more information, please contact BD at BD@neomab-bio.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540569/Features_NeoMab.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540570/Features_NeoMab.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540571/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540572/2.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neomab-fully-human-antibody-discovery-platform-a-new-flexible-mouse-purchase-model-leading-a-new-trend-in-antibody-drug-development-302287448.html

