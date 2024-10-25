Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Glen Lync, Chief Executive Officer, Volatus Aerospace Inc. ("Volatus Aerospace" or the "Company") (TSXV: FLT), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT)

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides solutions for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies.

To learn more, visit: www.volatusaerospace.com

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPmexVwuYRU

