Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Justin Sansoucy, President, HEC Montreal Student Investment Fund (FPHEC), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market and celebrate a student-run investment fund managing approximately $1.2M in North American equities. This year marks the 30th anniversary of HEC Montreal Student Investment Fund (FPHEC), and they recently surpassed $1M assets under management.





Launched in 1994, the HEC Montreal Student Investment Fund (FPHEC) is an investment club that actively manages over $1,000,000. Its mission is to train the next generation of finance leaders in Montreal while serving as the premier finance association for undergraduates. This year, the FPHEC is celebrating 30 years of operations and the milestone of $1,000,000 in assets under management.

