Clariant International Ltd: Ben van Beurden proposed as new Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors of Clariant AG

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED | OCTOBER 2024

Muttenz, 25 October 2024

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today announced that the Board of Directors of Clariant AG has nominated Ben van Beurden as a candidate for the position of Chairman and as a member of the Board of Directors. The nomination follows a thorough selection process conducted by the Board's Nomination Committee. Shareholders will vote on this nomination at the regular Annual General Meeting scheduled for 1 April 2025. If elected, Ben van Beurden would succeed Günter von Au, who would step down after serving as board member since 2012 and as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2021.

Ben van Beurden, a Dutch national, would join Clariant's Board with an extensive background in the energy and chemicals sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO of Shell plc from 2014 to 2023, where he led the company through significant transformations, including the development of Shell's comprehensive net-zero strategy. In 2024, Ben van Beurden joined KKR as Senior Advisor for their Climate Fund, with a focus on energy transition investments. Ben van Beurden holds a master's degree in chemical engineering from Delft University of Technology.

Günter von Au, Chairman of Clariant, said: "We are delighted that Ben van Beurden has accepted the nomination as candidate for the new Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors. His wealth of experience in leading a global organization makes him an ideal choice to guide Clariant's future direction. Ben's strong background in chemicals and his commitment to sustainability align perfectly with Clariant's purpose-led growth strategy."

Ben van Beurden commented on his nomination: "I am honored to be nominated as a candidate for the position of Chairman at Clariant, a company with a rich history of innovation in specialty chemicals. Should the shareholders approve my nomination, I look forward to working closely with the Board and the management team to drive Clariant's profitable growth, sustainability initiatives, and shareholder value."

Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant, added: "Ben's nomination comes at a crucial time for our industry. His proven track record and his deep understanding of the chemicals sector will be invaluable as we continue to position Clariant as a leader in innovation and sustainable solutions. We are excited to benefit from his insights and leadership."

The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Günter von Au for his dedicated service and significant contributions to Clariant during his tenure as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors. Under his leadership the company has developed and successfully implemented a new purpose-led strategy to strengthen the focus on sustainable specialty chemicals. This strategy includes a portfolio transformation, a stronger governance, and a new operating model. With the strengthened culture, accelerated decision making and enhanced innovation and customer centricity, Clariant is well positioned for profitable growth.





Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of 'Greater chemistry - between people and planet'. By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2023, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 481 and recorded sales of CHF 4.377 billion in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. As of January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

