Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Payment date for dividend - Correction
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25
From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC
Date: 25 October 2024
Payment date for dividend - Correction
The Company provides a correction of the payment date for the final dividend on ordinary shares stated in its Final Results for the year ended 30 June 2024 released on 26 September 2024.
The final dividend of 3.50p per share will be paid on 20 November 2024.
All other information in the Final Results announcement remains the same.
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
