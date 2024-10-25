Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Payment date for dividend - Correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 25 October 2024

Payment date for dividend - Correction

The Company provides a correction of the payment date for the final dividend on ordinary shares stated in its Final Results for the year ended 30 June 2024 released on 26 September 2024.

The final dividend of 3.50p per share will be paid on 20 November 2024.

All other information in the Final Results announcement remains the same.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500