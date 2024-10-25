ArmorPoint Interim CRO, Ashley Capps, Wins B2B Innovator Award for C-Suite Strategy

B2B Marketing Exchange Honors Capps for Outstanding Leadership in Performance Marketing and Revenue Growth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / ArmorPoint (armorpoint.com), a leading provider of managed cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that Interim Chief Revenue Officer, Ashley Capps, has been awarded the B2B Innovator Award in the C-Suite Strategy category by B2B Marketing Exchange. The award recognizes Capps' pivotal role in launching ArmorPoint's new Cybersecurity Program Management ecosystem and her transformative leadership in driving the company's strategic growth.

The B2B Innovator Awards were created to celebrate the most progressive marketing and sales practitioners pushing the envelope to effectively engage prospective customers and meet their buyers' needs in the age of digital transformation.

Though the competition was stiff, 23 top practitioners were recognized at the 2024 B2B Marketing Exchange East in Alpharetta, Georgia, with Capps being one of only two executives honored in the C-Suite Strategy category. This award category celebrates C-level leaders who demonstrate a deep understanding of performance marketing and revenue marketing.

Under Capps' leadership, ArmorPoint has expanded its market share while enhancing its reputation as an industry innovator. Her vision and hands-on approach have been instrumental in positioning ArmorPoint as a leader in cybersecurity, offering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the complex needs of modern organizations.

"If I am fortunate enough to be recognized by my industry peers for my leadership, it is only because I am surrounded by a team of incredibly talented creatives that I am lucky enough to work with day in and day out," said Capps. "This award is a reflection of our collective effort and shared vision at ArmorPoint. Together, we are transforming how companies approach cybersecurity, ensuring they have the tools and strategies needed to stay ahead of emerging threats and risks."

About Ashley Capps

Ashley Capps is an award-winning B2B marketing executive with over a decade of experience in driving growth for enterprise-level SaaS, cybersecurity, and technology-managed services brands. With extensive knowledge of the IT and cybersecurity services industries, she crafts and executes custom growth strategies across business operations, brand building, and omnichannel sales.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC provides proactive solutions for cyber resilience. Specializing in integrated cybersecurity program management, ArmorPoint delivers deep expertise fused with their innovative technology to continuously assess and mature your security posture, transforming cybersecurity from a defensive necessity to a strategic asset driving competitive advantage. To learn more, visit armorpoint.com.

About B2B Marketing Exchange

The B2B Marketing Exchange (B2BMX) is the premier event series for marketing and sales practitioners looking to reimagine their approaches to revenue generation. For more than a decade, B2BMX has been the go-to destination for professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of modern marketing, providing them with actionable strategies to drive growth.

