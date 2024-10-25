Anzeige
Samstag, 26.10.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
25.10.24
14:54 Uhr
1,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.10.2024 18:46 Uhr
255 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Oct-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
25 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               25 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,000 
Highest price paid per share:         145.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          138.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 141.1844p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,187,672 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,187,672) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      141.1844p                    125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1696              145.00          08:05:56         00306942929TRLO1     XLON 
848              145.00          08:05:56         00306942930TRLO1     XLON 
508              145.00          08:17:37         00306951773TRLO1     XLON 
390              145.00          08:17:37         00306951774TRLO1     XLON 
881              145.00          08:30:08         00306960747TRLO1     XLON 
924              144.50          08:58:58         00306981561TRLO1     XLON 
7664              144.50          08:58:58         00306981563TRLO1     XLON 
275              144.00          08:59:00         00306981603TRLO1     XLON 
911              144.00          09:00:39         00306982858TRLO1     XLON 
4744              144.00          10:00:47         00307044266TRLO1     XLON 
763              144.00          10:00:47         00307044267TRLO1     XLON 
4510              144.50          10:01:25         00307045021TRLO1     XLON 
929              144.50          10:04:30         00307048715TRLO1     XLON 
929              144.00          10:09:51         00307054902TRLO1     XLON 
883              144.00          10:16:10         00307062920TRLO1     XLON 
550              144.00          10:42:23         00307090166TRLO1     XLON 
54               143.50          11:20:13         00307103016TRLO1     XLON 
816              143.50          11:20:13         00307103017TRLO1     XLON 
870              143.50          11:20:13         00307103018TRLO1     XLON 
1828              143.00          11:25:36         00307103160TRLO1     XLON 
914              143.00          11:25:36         00307103161TRLO1     XLON 
769              143.00          11:25:49         00307103171TRLO1     XLON 
855              142.50          11:25:49         00307103172TRLO1     XLON 
1794              142.50          11:25:49         00307103173TRLO1     XLON 
1180              142.50          11:25:57         00307103183TRLO1     XLON 
724              142.50          11:27:50         00307103232TRLO1     XLON 
201              142.50          11:27:50         00307103233TRLO1     XLON 
180              142.50          11:29:48         00307103390TRLO1     XLON 
1131              142.50          11:31:48         00307103463TRLO1     XLON 
388              142.50          11:34:43         00307103496TRLO1     XLON 
38               142.50          11:50:17         00307104297TRLO1     XLON 
503              142.50          11:50:17         00307104298TRLO1     XLON 
388              142.50          11:50:17         00307104299TRLO1     XLON 
1152              142.00          12:00:33         00307104674TRLO1     XLON 
88               141.50          12:33:24         00307105452TRLO1     XLON 
401              141.50          12:33:39         00307105455TRLO1     XLON 
408              141.50          12:33:39         00307105456TRLO1     XLON 
311              141.50          12:33:39         00307105457TRLO1     XLON 
586              141.50          12:33:39         00307105458TRLO1     XLON 
133              141.50          12:33:39         00307105459TRLO1     XLON 
764              141.50          12:33:39         00307105460TRLO1     XLON 
1748              141.50          12:35:25         00307105481TRLO1     XLON 
1820              141.00          14:03:06         00307107241TRLO1     XLON 
909              141.00          14:03:06         00307107242TRLO1     XLON 
910              141.00          14:03:06         00307107243TRLO1     XLON 
3666              140.50          14:03:06         00307107244TRLO1     XLON 
772              140.50          14:21:16         00307107781TRLO1     XLON 
3689              140.50          14:21:41         00307107786TRLO1     XLON 
1090              140.50          14:21:42         00307107787TRLO1     XLON 
761              140.50          14:21:42         00307107788TRLO1     XLON 
901              140.50          14:35:47         00307108207TRLO1     XLON 
1021              140.50          14:35:47         00307108208TRLO1     XLON 
860              140.00          15:14:08         00307109737TRLO1     XLON 
859              140.00          15:14:08         00307109738TRLO1     XLON 
859              140.00          15:14:08         00307109739TRLO1     XLON 
860              140.00          15:14:08         00307109740TRLO1     XLON 
14115             140.00          15:14:08         00307109741TRLO1     XLON 
167              140.00          15:14:08         00307109742TRLO1     XLON 
1393              140.00          15:14:08         00307109743TRLO1     XLON 
1206              140.00          15:14:24         00307109774TRLO1     XLON 
922              140.00          15:24:14         00307110101TRLO1     XLON 
1045              140.00          15:24:33         00307110110TRLO1     XLON 
604              140.50          15:45:22         00307111038TRLO1     XLON 
955              140.50          15:45:28         00307111042TRLO1     XLON 
580              140.50          15:45:28         00307111043TRLO1     XLON 
1046              140.50          15:45:29         00307111045TRLO1     XLON 
611              140.50          15:45:30         00307111046TRLO1     XLON 
1666              140.50          15:45:41         00307111048TRLO1     XLON 
2617              140.00          15:45:41         00307111049TRLO1     XLON 
1043              140.50          15:45:41         00307111050TRLO1     XLON 
1269              140.50          15:45:41         00307111051TRLO1     XLON 
129              140.50          15:45:41         00307111052TRLO1     XLON 
242              140.50          15:45:41         00307111053TRLO1     XLON 
1273              140.50          15:45:41         00307111054TRLO1     XLON 
2617              140.00          15:45:41         00307111055TRLO1     XLON 
1               140.00          15:45:41         00307111056TRLO1     XLON 
2554              139.50          15:45:49         00307111057TRLO1     XLON 
2551              139.00          15:50:03         00307111254TRLO1     XLON 
850              139.00          15:50:03         00307111255TRLO1     XLON 
1050              139.50          15:50:03         00307111256TRLO1     XLON 
450              139.50          15:50:03         00307111257TRLO1     XLON 
789              139.50          15:50:03         00307111258TRLO1     XLON 
450              139.50          15:50:03         00307111259TRLO1     XLON 
97               139.50          15:50:03         00307111260TRLO1     XLON 
367              139.50          15:50:03         00307111261TRLO1     XLON 
64               139.00          15:50:04         00307111262TRLO1     XLON 
1787              138.50          15:50:06         00307111266TRLO1     XLON 
893              138.50          15:50:06         00307111267TRLO1     XLON 
744              138.50          15:50:37         00307111324TRLO1     XLON 
35               138.50          15:53:43         00307111539TRLO1     XLON 
6328              138.50          16:13:24         00307112802TRLO1     XLON 
965              138.50          16:13:34         00307112817TRLO1     XLON 
800              138.00          16:14:43         00307112891TRLO1     XLON 
127              138.00          16:14:43         00307112892TRLO1     XLON 
927              138.00          16:14:43         00307112893TRLO1     XLON 
1424              139.00          16:21:41         00307113575TRLO1     XLON 
2510              139.00          16:21:41         00307113576TRLO1     XLON 
220              139.00          16:24:35         00307113818TRLO1     XLON 
911              139.00          16:24:50         00307113835TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  355297 
EQS News ID:  2016653 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2024 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)

