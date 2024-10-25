DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Oct-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 25 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,000 Highest price paid per share: 145.00p Lowest price paid per share: 138.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 141.1844p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,187,672 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,187,672) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 141.1844p 125,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1696 145.00 08:05:56 00306942929TRLO1 XLON 848 145.00 08:05:56 00306942930TRLO1 XLON 508 145.00 08:17:37 00306951773TRLO1 XLON 390 145.00 08:17:37 00306951774TRLO1 XLON 881 145.00 08:30:08 00306960747TRLO1 XLON 924 144.50 08:58:58 00306981561TRLO1 XLON 7664 144.50 08:58:58 00306981563TRLO1 XLON 275 144.00 08:59:00 00306981603TRLO1 XLON 911 144.00 09:00:39 00306982858TRLO1 XLON 4744 144.00 10:00:47 00307044266TRLO1 XLON 763 144.00 10:00:47 00307044267TRLO1 XLON 4510 144.50 10:01:25 00307045021TRLO1 XLON 929 144.50 10:04:30 00307048715TRLO1 XLON 929 144.00 10:09:51 00307054902TRLO1 XLON 883 144.00 10:16:10 00307062920TRLO1 XLON 550 144.00 10:42:23 00307090166TRLO1 XLON 54 143.50 11:20:13 00307103016TRLO1 XLON 816 143.50 11:20:13 00307103017TRLO1 XLON 870 143.50 11:20:13 00307103018TRLO1 XLON 1828 143.00 11:25:36 00307103160TRLO1 XLON 914 143.00 11:25:36 00307103161TRLO1 XLON 769 143.00 11:25:49 00307103171TRLO1 XLON 855 142.50 11:25:49 00307103172TRLO1 XLON 1794 142.50 11:25:49 00307103173TRLO1 XLON 1180 142.50 11:25:57 00307103183TRLO1 XLON 724 142.50 11:27:50 00307103232TRLO1 XLON 201 142.50 11:27:50 00307103233TRLO1 XLON 180 142.50 11:29:48 00307103390TRLO1 XLON 1131 142.50 11:31:48 00307103463TRLO1 XLON 388 142.50 11:34:43 00307103496TRLO1 XLON 38 142.50 11:50:17 00307104297TRLO1 XLON 503 142.50 11:50:17 00307104298TRLO1 XLON 388 142.50 11:50:17 00307104299TRLO1 XLON 1152 142.00 12:00:33 00307104674TRLO1 XLON 88 141.50 12:33:24 00307105452TRLO1 XLON 401 141.50 12:33:39 00307105455TRLO1 XLON 408 141.50 12:33:39 00307105456TRLO1 XLON 311 141.50 12:33:39 00307105457TRLO1 XLON 586 141.50 12:33:39 00307105458TRLO1 XLON 133 141.50 12:33:39 00307105459TRLO1 XLON 764 141.50 12:33:39 00307105460TRLO1 XLON 1748 141.50 12:35:25 00307105481TRLO1 XLON 1820 141.00 14:03:06 00307107241TRLO1 XLON 909 141.00 14:03:06 00307107242TRLO1 XLON 910 141.00 14:03:06 00307107243TRLO1 XLON 3666 140.50 14:03:06 00307107244TRLO1 XLON 772 140.50 14:21:16 00307107781TRLO1 XLON 3689 140.50 14:21:41 00307107786TRLO1 XLON 1090 140.50 14:21:42 00307107787TRLO1 XLON 761 140.50 14:21:42 00307107788TRLO1 XLON 901 140.50 14:35:47 00307108207TRLO1 XLON 1021 140.50 14:35:47 00307108208TRLO1 XLON 860 140.00 15:14:08 00307109737TRLO1 XLON 859 140.00 15:14:08 00307109738TRLO1 XLON 859 140.00 15:14:08 00307109739TRLO1 XLON 860 140.00 15:14:08 00307109740TRLO1 XLON 14115 140.00 15:14:08 00307109741TRLO1 XLON 167 140.00 15:14:08 00307109742TRLO1 XLON 1393 140.00 15:14:08 00307109743TRLO1 XLON 1206 140.00 15:14:24 00307109774TRLO1 XLON 922 140.00 15:24:14 00307110101TRLO1 XLON 1045 140.00 15:24:33 00307110110TRLO1 XLON 604 140.50 15:45:22 00307111038TRLO1 XLON 955 140.50 15:45:28 00307111042TRLO1 XLON 580 140.50 15:45:28 00307111043TRLO1 XLON 1046 140.50 15:45:29 00307111045TRLO1 XLON 611 140.50 15:45:30 00307111046TRLO1 XLON 1666 140.50 15:45:41 00307111048TRLO1 XLON 2617 140.00 15:45:41 00307111049TRLO1 XLON 1043 140.50 15:45:41 00307111050TRLO1 XLON 1269 140.50 15:45:41 00307111051TRLO1 XLON 129 140.50 15:45:41 00307111052TRLO1 XLON 242 140.50 15:45:41 00307111053TRLO1 XLON 1273 140.50 15:45:41 00307111054TRLO1 XLON 2617 140.00 15:45:41 00307111055TRLO1 XLON 1 140.00 15:45:41 00307111056TRLO1 XLON 2554 139.50 15:45:49 00307111057TRLO1 XLON 2551 139.00 15:50:03 00307111254TRLO1 XLON 850 139.00 15:50:03 00307111255TRLO1 XLON 1050 139.50 15:50:03 00307111256TRLO1 XLON 450 139.50 15:50:03 00307111257TRLO1 XLON 789 139.50 15:50:03 00307111258TRLO1 XLON 450 139.50 15:50:03 00307111259TRLO1 XLON 97 139.50 15:50:03 00307111260TRLO1 XLON 367 139.50 15:50:03 00307111261TRLO1 XLON 64 139.00 15:50:04 00307111262TRLO1 XLON 1787 138.50 15:50:06 00307111266TRLO1 XLON 893 138.50 15:50:06 00307111267TRLO1 XLON 744 138.50 15:50:37 00307111324TRLO1 XLON 35 138.50 15:53:43 00307111539TRLO1 XLON 6328 138.50 16:13:24 00307112802TRLO1 XLON 965 138.50 16:13:34 00307112817TRLO1 XLON 800 138.00 16:14:43 00307112891TRLO1 XLON 127 138.00 16:14:43 00307112892TRLO1 XLON 927 138.00 16:14:43 00307112893TRLO1 XLON 1424 139.00 16:21:41 00307113575TRLO1 XLON 2510 139.00 16:21:41 00307113576TRLO1 XLON 220 139.00 16:24:35 00307113818TRLO1 XLON 911 139.00 16:24:50 00307113835TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

