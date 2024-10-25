Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: A114T5 | ISIN: US87876P2011 | Ticker-Symbol: 2T1
Stuttgart
25.10.24
08:04 Uhr
0,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 18:50 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Q3 2024 Results

BILLERICA, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN) will release Q3 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 14th. The earnings press release and supplemental earnings call slides will be available on the Company's website at www.Tecogen.com in the "Investor Relations" section under "Financial Results." Members of Tecogen's senior management will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 9:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial performance for Q3 2024.

The conference call will be available live via telephone and webcast. To listen to the audio portion, dial 877-407-7186 within the US and Canada or 201-689-8052from other international locations. Participants should ask to join the Tecogen earnings call. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. Alternately, to register for and listen to the webcast, go to Webcast.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback dial (877) 660-6853 within the US and Canada or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations. Use Conference Call ID #: 13672659. The webcast will be archived for 7 days following the call.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower and Ultera, are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh, CEO
P: (781) 466-6487
E: Abinand.rangesh@Tecogen.com

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
