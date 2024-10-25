Historic Hotels Worldwide, a prestigious collection of more than 300 authentic historic hotels in more than 40 countries, is pleased to announce The 2024 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Afternoon Tea Experiences list. The hotels selected for recognition in this list offer heritage and cultural travelers a chance to immerse themselves in a tradition from Victorian England that is being preserved and revived around the world: Afternoon Tea. While the custom of tea ceremonies dates back millennia around the world, the tradition of Afternoon Tea-a light meal served in the mid-afternoon with tea or sparkling wine-is traced to the English aristocrat Anna Russell, the 7th Duchess of Bedford and Queen Victoria's Lady of the Bedchamber. Her household served dinner fashionably late, around 8 p.m., but the Duchess did not want to wait so long between luncheon and supper. Being regularly hungry at 3 or 4 p.m., she instituted a new meal in the early 1840s. The influential Duchess of Bedford became a trendsetter when her "Afternoon Tea" became popular among British women of means during the late-19th and early-20th centuries, a time when social and cultural mores were rapidly changing for many women. The pursuit of activities away from one's home became socially acceptable, even fashionable, and Afternoon Tea became increasingly popular. Many of the historic hotels selected for this list are in the British Isles, but other luxurious historic hotels with Afternoon Tea experiences can be found in China, Norway, Singapore, Cambodia, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and beyond. Many of the hotels selected for this list make the history of tea and tea rituals part of the cultural experiences that they offer their visitors. A perfect fit for historic hotels, the tradition of Afternoon Tea symbolizes hospitality, tradition, indulgence, and community. Several of the Afternoon Teas selected for this list serve guests tea with a twist, making literature, regional cuisine, art, and dancing part of the dining experience. The 25 hotels selected for this list offer visitors opportunities to discover the history of tea, indulge in Afternoon Tea, and experience the romance of meticulously restored historic settings, including elegant castles, refined manor homes, and luxury hotels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241025819425/en/

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (1924) Singapore. Credit: Historic Hotels Worldwide and The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

Dromoland Castle (1014) Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare, Ireland

The enchanting Dromoland Castle has been welcoming guests since the 16th century. It is the ancestral home of the O'Briens of Dromoland, with a lineage that dates back over 1,000 years to one of the last High Kings of Ireland, Brian Boru. The castle was updated and renovated in the 1820s, with additions, carvings, and priceless art added to the castle, and little has changed since then. A long-standing tradition at Dromoland Castle, the hotel aims to impress with a fun and indulgent Afternoon Tea ritual. Named for a long-standing member of the hotel's staff, Mrs. White's Afternoon Tea is a feast fit for royalty. Guests enjoy the prettiest selection of treats: scrumptious finger sandwiches, warm scones with clotted cream and homemade jams, delicate pastries, a signature tea rack, and sweet confections. Loose-leaf teas from around the world are served in sparkling silver teapots, alongside beautiful fine china. Mrs. White's Afternoon Tea is served from 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. daily. Reservations are recommended. Dromoland Castle was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011, and is the recipient of the Historic Hotels Worldwide Sustainability Champion award for the 2022 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence, for its commitment to protecting the environment for future generations. The hotel is a gateway to Ireland's history and culture, close to the Aran Islands, Ennis, and the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark.

Castlemartyr Resort(1210) Cork, County Cork, Ireland

Once a sprawling medieval fortress of the Normans in the 13th century, Castlemartyr Resort is a magnificent holiday retreat just outside the city of Cork, in County Cork, Ireland. The resort debuted in 2008 following years of extensive renovations, and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2022. Among the many outstanding services offered at the resort, Castlemartyr Resort serves Afternoon Tea in the Knights Bar in the historic Manor House. Guests are invited to enjoy Afternoon Tea beneath the Lafranchini-designed, Rococo-style ceiling, overlooking the formal gardens of Castlemartyr Resort, while indulging in the classic tea service. The Knights Bar is one of the Manor House's architectural gems, with its famous Rococo-style stucco ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplace, and beautiful decorative elements. Castlemartyr Resort's Afternoon Tea features a pot of tea or specialty coffee accompanied by dainty finger sandwiches, tea breads, pastries, and scones with clotted cream and preserves. Gluten-free, children's tea, and sparkling wine options are available. Afternoon Tea is served Wednesday through Sunday, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam (1578) Amsterdam, Netherlands

When the Dutch East India Company brought the first recorded shipment of tea leaves to trade in Europe in 1610, Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam-which was established in 1578, originally to house a religious order-was serving as lodgings for the royal and upper-class men of Amsterdam. Inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018, Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam continues its centuries-long tradition of hospitality through its contemporary Afternoon Tea service. The current Afternoon Tea experience was developed by Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam's official Tea Sommelier, who was inspired by the strong and resilient character of Mulan, a Chinese folk heroine. Unlike typical Afternoon Teas that serve only a pot of tea, the Tea Sommelier introduces a modern twist, combining the classic tea service with creative, contemporary elements. Guests can elevate their experience with upgrades, such as a glass of champagne, or a tea pairing with wine or whisky. Guests can purchase the special tea blends crafted by the Tea Sommelier to enjoy at home, as a delightful memento of their visit. The hotel offers special touches for holidays like Mother's Day and Valentine's Day, when guests receive a chocolate heart, flowers, or a special price for Afternoon Tea, making their visit even more memorable. Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam's Afternoon Tea tradition is not just a reflection of the hotel's history and character, but is an evolving experience that combines the best of both worlds-honoring the past while embracing the present.

Sopwell House(1603) St Albans, England, United Kingdom

Located in the peaceful countryside of Hertfordshire, England, Sopwell House is a historic Georgian-style hotel that dates back over 300 years, as the earliest known record of the location is a deed from 1603. Just a 20-minute train ride from London, Afternoon Tea at Sopwell House is served in the hotel's refurbished restaurant, Omboo, and the experience is not to be missed. Guests enjoy treats from a beautiful, tiered stand filled with delicious seasonal delicacies and pastries, homemade scones with Devonshire clotted cream and strawberry preserves, and traditional finger sandwiches. There is an option to add a glass of champagne along with the accompanying loose-leaf Newby Teas or coffee. Vegan, vegetarian, and allergen-free options are also available. Specialty and themed Afternoon Teas are also available throughout the year, including Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Christmas. During these holidays, only the Afternoon Tea offering for that occasion will be available. Sopwell House was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015.

Carton House Hotel, A Fairmont Managed Hotel(1739) Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland

Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel is a classic Georgian-style manor house, set on an estate founded in 1739, and offers guests Afternoon Tea in a storied setting. In fact, guests have the option to coordinate their teatime with a history tour of the resort. The menu playfully pays tribute to some of the iconic guests who have stayed at the resort over the years. For example, Queen Victoria stayed at the hotel in 1849 and 1897, and a classic Victoria sponge cake with fresh strawberries and cream filling is served at Afternoon Tea in her honor. Also featured on the menu are carrot cake (Dame Julie Andrews's special recipe), a peanut butter ganache chocolate replica of the Hermès Kelly handbag (named after Princess Grace of Monaco, who stayed at the hotel with her family in 1963), and the Ruby Tuesday Velvet Cake (named after The Rolling Stones song, as Mick Jagger was once a frequent visitor), and orange chocolate cheesecake (Stanley Kubrick, A Clockwork Orange [1972] director, stayed here twice). Served Thursday through Sunday every week, the iconic Afternoon Tea menu faithfully follows the traditional combination of sweet and savory treats. Reservations must be made in advance. Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023.

The K Club (1832) Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland

On an estate dating to 550, with buildings that date to 1832, The K Club is a luxury Irish resort within the quaint County Kildare and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014. The resort offers a variety of dining options, including Afternoon Tea in the Drawing Room-one of the most refined and elegant spaces at The K Club. The Drawing Room boasts hand-painted wallpaper, picture windows, a magnificent fireplace, oversized antique vases, and offers visitors a sense of genteel refinement. Visitors can experience both classic and festively themed Afternoon Teas in this historic setting. The K Club invites visitors to experience this indulgent occasion, created for pure enjoyment. The Drawing Room serves a menu featuring an assortment of scones and Irish-themed sandwiches, including Quinlan's Smoked Irish Salmon, mature cheddar and baked ham, and free-range eggs. A wide variety of pastries and cakes are served, including chocolate, blueberry tart, carrot cake, and Battenberg Cake. Gluten-free and vegan options are available, as is a dedicated children's menu. Guests may add wine to their tea service, including sparkling wine. Afternoon tea is served daily from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort Spa (1852) St Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

Afternoon Tea at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort Spa is the perfect way for a golfer to celebrate a special occasion, or for a visitor to enjoy "just because." The resort near St Andrews, Scotland, borders the renowned 17th Road Hole of the historic Old Course golf course, which is celebrated throughout the world for its contributions to the international history of golf. For centuries, golfers have traveled to this majestic destination to play on its prestigious fairways. The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort Spa overlooks the famous course and is only a short stroll from the historic university town of St Andrews. Its refined Afternoon tea is served either in the Conservatory or on the fourth floor of the hotel. The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort Spa was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and dates to 1852. Guests can take in the stunning views across the Old Course while they enjoy sandwiches, scones, cakes, pastries, and a wide selection of teas-or perhaps a glass or two of sparkling wine. Special themed Afternoon Teas throughout the year celebrate holidays, such as Halloween and Christmas. Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort Spa was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017.

Britannia Hotel(1870) Trondheim, Norway

Britannia Hotel in Trondheim, Norway, boasts luxurious dining experiences like Afternoon Tea, as well as an impressive history, with connections to polar expeditions and royal receptions. Guests can pair a day exploring local history and breathtaking landscapes with the historic hotel's seasonally inspired Afternoon Tea. Served in the historic Palmehaven dining room, Britannia Hotel's Afternoon Teas are crafted in collaboration with Norway's Master Tea Blender, Hanne Charlotte Heggberget of the Gravraak Teateliér. Whole leaf Camellia sinensis tea is blended with local herbs, and the blend is made specially for Britannia Hotel, where the tea brewers are trained by the Master Tea Blender herself. Sweets and savories are served on tiered cake stands alongside a wide range of signature teas and bubbly. Palmehaven has seen its share of celebrities over the past century, perhaps the most illustrious being Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who dined there in 1969. The Afternoon Tea menu is served from 1-4:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-4:00 p.m. on Sundays. A children's menu is available. Reservations are recommended. Britannia Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwidein 2024 and dates to 1870.

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney (1874) Sydney, Australia

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney is located within Sydney, Australia's beautiful former General Post Office (GPO) building, a landmark that has been a cornerstone of Sydney's history since the 1870s. The building was recently transformed into a luxury hotel where history and the present blend together beautifully. The hotel's signature Afternoon Tea is served daily in the light-filled atrium of The Bar, from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., and at the hotel's restaurant, The Place, on Sundays this October as part of its Pink Afternoon Tea in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink Afternoon Tea features delicious, pink-hued sweets and savories, such as pink lemonade jelly with strawberry pearls, and beetroot ravioli with smoked salmon tartare. Bites are served with a selection of premium teas, specialty beverages, and bubbly. For the Pink Afternoon Tea, the hotel recommends Moët Chandon Rosé Impérial or the Hibiscus Fizz cocktail. Allergy-friendly menus are available, and reservations are recommended. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024 and dates to 1874.

Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin(1885) Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands

Located along the North Sea coastline, halfway between The Hague and Amsterdam, Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin offers visitors Afternoon Tea with a view in its La Terrasse restaurant. With its long stretch of white sandy beach, the resort regularly welcomed the royal families of the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as international celebrities. Members of the House of Orange and members of the Belgian royal family were regular guests, charmed by the intimate service and distinctive accommodations. The hotel's Victorian past, and the history of Afternoon Tea and Anna Russell, the 7th Duchess of Bedford, inspired the hotel's chef de cuisine to create a contemporary interpretation of High Tea. In the warm, stylish atmosphere of the brasserie La Terrasse, guests and visitors enjoy fresh ingredients and an international selection of teas, giving a relaxing Afternoon Tea a royal touch. While serving tea, the restaurant host speaks to guests about the origin of the teas and the sweet and savory treats that it is paired with. Afternoon Tea is served daily between 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Throughout the year, Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin hosts special themed Afternoon Teas, including a festive Christmas Tea and a floral-inspired Spring Tea. These events feature unique seasonal decorations and menus tailored to the theme, providing guests with a memorable experience. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance. Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011 and dates to 1885.

The Savoy London(1889) London, England, United Kingdom

For over 130 years, The Savoy London has served an award-winning traditional Afternoon Tea, the quintessential Afternoon Tea that set the standard for the experience around the world. When it was established in 1889 in Victorian London, The Savoy was, for a time, the only public place where it was respectable for upper-class and aristocratic women to dine. Until then, these ladies were expected to dine in their own homes or at the homes of their friends. Norms began to change when Lady de Grey, the wife of one of the Prince of Wales's racing friends, hosted a luncheon for a select number of her friends, and these aristocratic ladies dined, unchaperoned, in The Savoy's main dining room. In 1895, Princess Alexandra attended a wedding breakfast at The Savoy without her husband. If the future Queen could dine at The Savoy without her husband in the same room, then any woman could. When other women saw that it was now acceptable for them to dine in public, they followed her lead., and ladies enjoyed Afternoon Tea with their friends. In the evenings, these ladies would still come to The Savoy with their husbands, for as the famous General Manager of The Savoy London, César Ritz, said "Where the wives go, their husbands will follow." All dining primarily took place in The Savoy Restaurant at the time (now the River Restaurant). While The Savoy's Afternoon Tea has evolved over the years, the essential components remain the same: tea, sandwiches, and pastries, all made with the creativity of the hotel's pastry chefs. The traditional Afternoon Tea comes with savory and sweet delights, with tea and options for champagne, English sparkling wine, sparkling tea, and non-alcoholic sparkling wine. The Savoy serves guests on fine china exclusively designed for the hotel. Special menus are available for special occasions, such as Valentine's Day, coronations, Christmas, and New Year's Eve. Please note that Afternoon Tea is not available in October while the Thames Foyer is being renovated and transformed into the Savoy Lounge. Afternoon Tea will return and be served in the Savoy Lounge in time for the festive season. The Savoy London was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011.

The Landmark London(1899) London, England, United Kingdom

The perfect balance of classic British elegance and modern luxury, The Landmark London is a perfect place for visitors to experience Afternoon Tea in London. Established in 1899 as a railroad hotel for the Great Central Railway, this historic landmark hotel is close to the numerous attractions that have made London's West End an international destination. The Landmark London has served-while perfecting and refining-the art of traditional Afternoon Tea for over a century. At The Landmark London, visitors enjoy Afternoon Tea beneath the high palms of the hotel's magnificent Victorian Winter Garden atrium and is named the High Palms High Tea. The setting is serene, and the atmosphere is refined, with the soft melody of piano music echoing through the atrium. Guests indulge in an assortment of finger sandwiches including Lapsang souchong smoked Scottish salmon with black truffle and chives, freshly baked scones served with rich Cornish clotted cream and preserves, along with a selection of cakes and pastries. The tea selection is extensive, and includes oolong, green, white, herbal, fruit, and black tea options. The hotel even offers two house blends: Winter Garden blend and the Landmark London blend. This fall, the hotel is serving a 125th anniversary-themed Afternoon Tea, in honor of the hotel's 125th anniversary, created by Executive Pastry Chef Mauro Di Lieto, winner of Bake Off: The Professionals 2023. The Landmark London was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2014.

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi (1901) Hanoi, Vietnam

Afternoon Tea is a historic tradition at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi's Le Club Bar, where locals and visitors alike have enjoyed this tradition for over a century. This luxury historic hotel invites guests to awaken their senses with Vietnamese lotus, authentic Earl Grey, brisk and energizing Assam, and tropical artisan tea blends, along with herbal infusions and coffees. Visitors can pair a beverage of their choice with impeccable seasonal delicacies: finger sandwiches filled with delicate smoked salmon or creamy egg mayonnaise, freshly baked scones and madeleines, and sweet and savory tartlets. Specialty beverages include Vietnamese coffee, non-alcoholic sparkling tea, and metropole chocolate. Located within the quaint French Quarter neighborhood of the bustling metropolis of Hanoi, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi's dates to 1901, during the French Colonial Era in Vietnamese history, when a French entrepreneur named Gustave-Émile Dumoutier petitioned Hanoi's local government to develop a magnificent hotel on the corner of Henri-Rivière Boulevard. The hotel has a rich and intriguing history, hosting guests from British author Graham Greene to revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh, who used the hotel as a covert meeting spot during the nation's struggles against the Japanese in World War II, and against the French during the First Indochina War. Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

The Caledonian Edinburgh (1903) Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom

Afternoon Tea at The Caledonian Edinburgh in the Scottish capital is a time-honored tradition, and a favorite among Edinburgh locals and visitors alike. As a staple of both the hotel and British culture, Afternoon Tea has been served since the early days of The Caledonian Edinburgh, which opened in 1903 as a railway hotel. Today, Afternoon Tea is served in The Lounge, which was formerly the station concourse and ticket office of the grand Caledonian Railway station. Afternoon Tea is served daily from 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. The hotel's award-winning pastry team is dedicated to creating unique themes that reflect their Scottish surroundings, local flavors, and support their community and suppliers throughout Edinburgh, and even further afield. This fall, the hotel is offering the Travels of a Chocolatier Afternoon Tea menu, featuring flavors from Haiti, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Peru, Madagascar, and Indonesia. The menu rotates every six weeks. Past themes have included British Summer Sports, Bright Beautiful, Fairytale, and even an Aladdin-themed tea offered through a partnership with the Edinburgh Playhouse and Disney. Other special Afternoon Teas offered at The Caledonian Edinburgh include Champagne Afternoon Tea and a Children's Afternoon Tea. Throughout the year, sweet and savory bites are served with a wide selection of fine loose-leaf teas, including green, fruit, and black teas, as well as the hotel's own signature Caledonian blend that honors the heritage of the building, with rich, smoky notes of whisky. A hint of Lapsang souchong is also added as a nod to the steam engines of the Caledonian Railway, as well as some light floral notes to celebrate the stunning natural landscape of Scotland. Guests can purchase the loose-leaf teas, including the Caledonian blend, to take home from The Lounge. The Caledonian Edinburgh was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

Omni King Edward(1903) Toronto, Ontario, Canada

In the heart of Toronto's Financial District lies the city's first luxury hotel, the Omni King Edward. The hotel, known as "the King Eddy," opened in 1903 and its Afternoon Tea service began soon after. The Omni King Edward captures the spirit of the city's charm and vibrancy in a classic Afternoon Tea experience boasting a variety of delectable offerings. Afternoon Tea was originally served on the second-floor rotunda, where guests could look out over the hotel's lobby. It is now served in the Victoria Café on the main floor, with windows that open out to the lobby. The hotel's traditional British tea service was, and remains, popular with locals and visiting royalty alike. During the 1989 Queen's Plate horse race, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was in attendance, and fancied some tea with scones and shortbread. Omni King Edward's executive chef at the time, John Higgins, had worked at Buckingham Palace and was summoned to prepare her scones and shortbread. To his surprise, the "Queen Mum" popped into the kitchen and started chatting with him while he baked! Today, Afternoon Tea is only served on weekends throughout the year. Tea times are more frequent during the festive season when the hotel offers a Nutcracker Afternoon Tea. Menus change often, but Afternoon Tea at the Omni King Edward is always served on classic Wedgwood fine bone china and comes with a menu of seasonal cakes, scones, and sandwiches. Visitors can enjoy British classics such as Battenberg Cake, Victoria Sponge Cake, Coronation Chicken, and Beef Wellington. The hotel serves a vegetarian menu, as well as a Jester's Tea menu for children ages 12 and under. Omni King Edward was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2013.

The Grand York(1906) York, England, United Kingdom

The Grand York was built in 1906 as a "Palace of Business" for the North Eastern Railway, which was one of the most powerful businesses in England at the time. This stunning headquarters was renovated and restored to its original splendor in May 2010, when it debuted as a luxury hotel with fine dining restaurants and lounges. The Grand York was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018. Today, Afternoon Tea is served at The Rise Restaurant Terrace Bar. Located at the highest point of the hotel, visitors can enjoy Afternoon Tea with views of the city's historic defensive walls on one side, and with an open kitchen and floor-to-ceiling glass windows on the other side. The hotel's Head Pastry Chef, Devin Jones, designs menus for Afternoon Tea that combine the history and character of the hotel's past with a modern twist. The restaurant pays homage to the building's past with architectural quirks and colors dating back to the Edwardian Era, and the marble throughout mixes tradition with modernity. The structured, gold-tone Afternoon Tea stand-as opposed to the classic delicate and silver design-is an homage to the industrial heritage of the hotel. The hotel serves Newby Teas and offers upgrades for guests to enjoy a glass of prosecco or champagne, or a cocktail. Sausage rolls, a staple on the savory section of the menu, alongside sandwiches, are a nod to the region. The Afternoon Tea menu at The Grand York changes seasonally. Special menus are available for holidays including Valentine's Day, and during the Christmas season, with optional mulled wine and Christmas cocktail add-ons. Families with little ones are welcome year-round. Afternoon Tea is offered daily from 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Featured Recipe: The Grand York's Honey Madeleines.

Fairmont Empress(1908) Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

The Fairmont Empress has been home to Victoria, British Columbia's grandest traditional Afternoon Tea experience since 1908. The experience takes place in the reimagined Lobby Lounge, where guests sip tea surrounded by history, two fireplaces, and a view of Victoria's picturesque Inner Harbour. Inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and designated as a National Historic Site of Canada, the Fairmont Empress has welcomed celebrities in both politics and entertainment, as well as royalty. King Edward VIII, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have all stayed at this luxury hotel. For its resplendent Afternoon Tea, the culinary team at Fairmont Empress creates decadent pastries and sandwiches that celebrate the history and character of the hotel, presented with a flourish on a tiered fine china tea service. The design of The Empress china was commissioned shortly after the hotel first opened in 1908. Afternoon Tea had quickly become an extremely popular activity at Victoria's new hotel, so it made sense to source a design as regal as the hotel in which it would be used. The crown in the design is believed to be symbolic of Queen Victoria, the Empress of India, and the namesake of both the Fairmont Empress and Victoria, British Columbia. The Empress china continues to be used daily in the Lobby Lounge for Tea at the Empress. It is also available for purchase from the hotel's gift shop. Fairmont hotels serve LoT 35 teas, a collection of sustainably farmed and ethically sourced whole-leaf teas. Additionally, the Empress blend is a selection of seasonal, quality teas, created exclusively for the Fairmont Empress by The Metropolitan Tea Company, containing elements of different tea varieties, including assam (thick, malty, and full-bodied), Kenya (floral-like, with a golden coppery infusion), South India (superb, fruity, and sprightly), Ceylon (airy, almost piquant), and China (burgundy depth with light, oaky notes). Guests can upgrade their Afternoon Tea with a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne. The Fairmont Empress offers a Festive Afternoon Tea during December, and a Prince and Princess Afternoon Tea throughout the year for children ages 5-12. Featured Recipe: Fairmont Empress Signature Raisin Scones.

The Waldorf Hilton, London (1908) London, England, United Kingdom

The Waldorf Hilton, London opened with a glamorous champagne reception in 1908 and, within just a few years, it was famous for its revelry. It began serving Afternoon Tea in 1913 as part of the hotel's famous Tango Tea, one of the exhilarating dance parties that happened regularly at the Waldorf Hotel's Palm Court ballroom. Soon, a young musician named Howard Godfrey began coordinating the festivities at the hotel with his famous orchestra, The Waldorfians. Together, Howard Godfrey and The Waldorfians helped transform the Waldorf Hotel into a premier entertainment establishment in London. Today, the hotel serves both a classic and a thematic Afternoon Tea in its Homage Restaurant, with its stunning Edwardian Era columns and sparkling chandeliers. The hotel's award-winning Be Our Guest: The Enchanted Rose Afternoon Tea experience, inspired by Walt Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)is perfect for all ages. Tables are laid with white tablecloths, red napkins folded into roses, decorative rose lights, and dynamic fairytale table entertainment. A live harpist plays songs from the film. For the hotel's traditional Afternoon Tea, the place settings feature Waldorf-branded fine china, but due to the theme, tea is currently served in Mrs. Potts and Chip porcelain teapots and cups. Guests can enjoy an array of open-faced and finger sandwiches, such as pastrami, gherkin, and horseradish cream on pumpernickel bread, and smoked salmon, caviar, and pink grapefruit Crème fraîche on Viennese bread. Classic scones are served with a selection of preserves and Devonshire clotted cream, and a selection of hand-made desserts are designed to share features of the characters from Beauty and the Beast. Afternoon tea is served Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. The Waldorf Hilton, London was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

Rosewood London (1914) London, England, United Kingdom

The Rosewood London's award-winning, contemporary, and artistic Afternoon Tea is served in the Mirror Room of the 1914 Belle Époque hotel, a tranquil setting for locals and cultural travelers alike. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by an ornate archway leading to an enchanting Edwardian-Era courtyard that embodies the opulence of this lavish hotel. The Rosewood London still possesses many of its original architectural features, such as the beautiful grand staircase and its breathtaking Cuban mahogany woodwork. The Rosewood London's Executive Pastry Chef Mark Perkins has incorporated his artistic talents into the tradition of Afternoon Tea, and is constantly pushing creative boundaries, with unique art-inspired Afternoon Teas. The latest Art Afternoon Tea experience is the result of collaboration between concept-forward Perkins and John Booth, a London-based multidisciplinary artist. Perkins and Booth worked together in Booth's studio and Perkin's kitchen to create this season's menu. The colorful bites on the menu include The Twins two-sided cake, the Tropical Tulip sponge-biscuit-mousse-jelly delight, and Painter's Palette cheesecake with a crunchy cookie base-all references to Booth's life, work, and favorite motifs. The menu comes with options to add cocktails, a selection of bubbly, and premium non-alcoholic wine. The tea selection is a delightful surprise and includes uncommon blends like a Truffle Pistachio black tea, along with other black, white, green, and herbal teas. This contemporary twist on tradition is served daily from 12:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Rosewood London was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore(1924) Singapore

Established as a historic post office dating to 1924, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore has offered nothing but the best in luxurious accommodations since it was converted into a hotel in the 1990s. From 1928 to 1961, one of the core tenants of the Fullerton Building was the exclusive Singapore Club, which occupied the upper floors of the building. Known for its exclusivity, the club was a gathering place for British officers and tycoons to dine and lounge. Central to its appeal among cultural travelers today is the hotel's traditional Afternoon Tea. Afternoon Tea is served in The Courtyard, the hotel's sunlit atrium lobby at the heart of this historic national monument. Afternoon Tea is a lively affair in a timeless, elegant setting for a leisurely dining experience, with delicious local and international specials and the traditional three-tier English Afternoon Tea. The Afternoon Tea experience stays true to the British ritual, with a classic assortment of finely cut sandwiches and delicate pastries. On select days, a harpist fills the high-ceiling atrium with melodious music. Visitors can enjoy a round of storied teatime staples, from the simple, yet elegant, cucumber sandwich, favored by aristocrats in the Victorian Era, to the distinctive Battenberg Cake, a quintessentially British dessert that was purportedly created in 1884 as the royal wedding cake for Princess Victoria, granddaughter of Queen Victoria, and her husband Prince Louis of Battenberg. Through November 14, 2024, the Afternoon Tea menu is chocolate-themed: For the Love of Chocolate Afternoon Tea, featuring chocolate-themed pastries, such as Morello cherry with Guanaja chocolate crème, and dark chocolate choux pastry filled with hazelnut praline. Savory items include roasted prime beef with Manjari cacao nibs, and marinated sea prawns with yuzu pearls. A festive Afternoon Tea menu will be available in time for the holiday season, and other themed menus are featured throughout the year. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011.

Fairmont Peace Hotel (1929) Shanghai, China

A cherished local landmark on Shanghai, China's historic Bund for almost a century, inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and dates to 1929, the Fairmont Peace Hotel is well-known for its traditional High Tea. The hotel's Jasmine Lounge offers all sorts of delightful savories, including freshly baked buttermilk scones with homemade fruit preserves and clotted cream, tea sandwiches, and French pastries, presented on tiered silver tea stands. This historic hotel serves a celebrated classic Afternoon Tea daily, but it is most famous for its Sunday Tea Dance. During tea dances, a live orchestra plays, and professional dance instructors are present to provide guests with entertainment and capable dance partners. The instructors offer informal ballroom dancing lessons, enabling everyone to participate in this elegant Sunday afternoon social gathering, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The tea dance hails back to Shanghai's Golden Age of the 1930s, and is a revival of the tea dances hosted at the hotel in its early years. At a Sunday Tea Dance, guests can dip and sway, waltz, and foxtrot on the marble floors of the Jasmine Lounge, as orchestral music cascades down from the balcony above. The hotel's Peace Museum also offers a High Tea Tour, with a guide showing guests up to nine designated heritage sites, and ending with tea in the Jasmine Lounge. Reservations are recommended. Fairmont Peace Hotel dates to 1929.

Raffles Grand Hotel D'Angkor (1932) Siem Reap, Cambodia

Raffles Grand Hotel D'Angkor has been at the heart of fashionable society in Siem Reap, Cambodia, ever since the French Art Deco-style Grande Dame opened its doors in 1932. While many visitors and guests are drawn to the hotel's famous Elephant Bar, they should not miss Raffles Afternoon Tea in The Conservatory. This tranquil space overlooks the hotel's swimming pool and gardens, and live piano music is provided on most evenings. Afternoon Tea at The Conservatory is served daily from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The hotel offers the Khmer Afternoon Tea menu, as well as a classic menu-though the latter still features regional flavors, including mango, papaya, curried egg, and passion fruit. The Khmer Afternoon Tea menu comes with sweets and savories in the style of Cambodia's cuisine, offering guests a taste of spring rolls, glutinous roasted rice cakes, yellow bean cakes, taro and sago coconut pudding, and coconut and spring onion rice pancakes with coconut sauce. A champagne option is available. Reservations are strongly recommended. Raffles Grand Hotel D'Angkor was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018.

The Phoenicia Malta (1936) Floriana, Malta

The Phoenicia Malta, a historic Art Deco-style luxury hotel in the heart of the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, opened in 1936 to serve illustrious guests visiting the former British protectorate. After becoming an independent nation in the 1960s, British ties to Malta remained strong. In fact, this luxury historic hotel was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, and they stayed here several times. Consequently, Afternoon Tea is a longstanding tradition. Today, guests can enjoy Afternoon Tea in the comfortable and welcoming Palm Court Lounge, where guests can order from the classic Afternoon Tea menu-or from the gluten-free menu or the vegan menu-featuring finger sandwiches, baked scones with Devonshire clotted cream and strawberry preserves, along with a selection of pastries and teacakes. Guests can choose from a selection of 14 different types of loose-leaf teas, including black, green, white, oolong, and herbal options, as well as a beautiful flowering green jasmine tea. Guests can add champagne for some extra sparkle. The Phoenicia Malta was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024.

Lysebu(1946) Oslo, Norway

One of Norway's most celebrated Afternoon Teas can be enjoyed at historic Lysebu in Oslo. This small conference and meeting center is an ideal base for guests exploring Norway's natural wonders. The forested rolling hills and magnificent views create a serene atmosphere that is perfect for enjoying Afternoon Tea during a break from outdoor activities. Lysebu dates to 1946, around the end of World War II, when the land it is located on was given to the Danish-Norwegian Cooperation Fund. The organization expanded and modernized Lysebu, using it as an educational and community center, and owns the hotel to this day. Generosity, gratitude, and mindfulness are guiding values for both the hotel and the organization, which complement the Afternoon Tea tradition. At Lysebu, the Afternoon Tea menu describes its three-tier menu in no uncertain terms. The top tier comes with "heavenly heights of flavor," with tastes of chocolate, spices, cream, and citrus. The middle tier "harmonizes contrasts and complex taste profiles," with both sweet fruit scones and savory scones. The bottom tier is a "paradise of taste," with lobster salad on brioche, a truffle tart, and Danish rye bread topped with blue cheese and marinated pears. Bubbly options are also available. This Afternoon Tea menu is served Fridays and Saturdays, with seatings at 1:00 p.m. and2:00 p.m. Idyllically situated at the top of Holmenkollen, Lysebu was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011.

The Murray Hong Kong(1969) Hong Kong, China

A fashionable historic hotel, The Murray Hong Kong dates to 1969, and is a wonderful example of Midcentury Modern-style architecture located in Hong Kong, China's Central District. The recipient of the Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in Asia/Pacific for the 2022 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence, The Murray Hong Kong boasts some of the city's best restaurants, offering guests some of the most memorable dining experiences in the city. Afternoon Tea in the Garden Lounge of The Murray Hong Kong offers guests an elegant and relaxing atmosphere, where guests can enjoy views of the city, including St. John's Cathedral, which can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The signature Afternoon Tea is served with a tea stand featuring both sweet and savory bites. Two other venues at The Murray Hong Kong serve Afternoon Tea: Popinjays and Murray Lane. Popinjays is a contemporary rooftop bar and restaurant serving modern European gastronomy, where Afternoon Tea is served daily. Guests can visit the adjoining bar and outdoor terrace for a world-class selection of classic cocktails, bespoke creations, and specialty spirits. Murray Lane, a lounge located in the hotel's lofty and light-filled lobby, offers guests a contemporary environment to enjoy the best selection of premium artisanal spirits, wines, and craft beers, as well as Afternoon Tea. In addition to traditional Afternoon Tea menus, The Murray Hong Kong adds variety to its Afternoon Tea service throughout the year, offering experiences elevated through local partnerships and creative themes. The Murray Hong Kong was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019.

"For unique, enjoyable, and unforgettable experiences, consider indulging in The 2024 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Afternoon Tea Experiences. We hope this list will inspire readers looking for an authentic setting and unique experience to celebrate love, friendship, and special occasions any time of the year," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "Many historic hotels and resorts have served guests Afternoon Tea since it became fashionable during the Victorian Era, or have recently revived the stylish meal for guests. An uncommon tradition, Afternoon Tea is an experience to share."

About Historic Hotels Worldwide

Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious and distinctive collection of historic treasures, including luxury historic hotels built in former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide represents the finest and most distinctive global collection of more than 320 historic hotels in over 40 countries. Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide are authentic historic treasures, demonstrate historic preservation, and celebrate historic significance. Eligibility for induction into Historic Hotels Worldwide is limited to those distinctive historic hotels that adhere to the following criteria: minimum age for the building is 75 years or older; historically relevant as a significant location within a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of a historic event, former home of a famous person, or historic city center; hotel celebrates its history by showcasing memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance; recognized by national preservation or heritage buildings organization or located within UNESCO World Heritage Site; and presently used as a historic hotel. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241025819425/en/

Contacts:

Katherine Orr

Director, Marketing Strategy Communications

Historic Hotels of America Historic Hotels Worldwide

korr@HistoricHotels.org