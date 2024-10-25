The F&M Bank Corp. Board of Directors Has Appointed Neil A. Houff As A Member of the Board

Houff is President of Houff Corporation, which is headquartered in Weyers Cave, Virginia.

The Board of Directors of F&M Bank Corp. (the "Company" or "F&M"), (OTCQX:FMBM), the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank ("F&M Bank" or the "Bank"), has appointed Neil A. Houff as a member of the Board.

Regarding the appointment, Mike Wilkerson, CEO of F&M Bank and a member of the F&M Bank Corp. Board of Directors, said, "Neil's expertise and years of experience in agriculture and as a business leader will be invaluable to our Board and to the Bank. He knows how important it is for businesses and individuals here to have a strong, local bank . . . a bank that understands both local opportunities and challenges. As that bank for the Shenandoah Valley, F&M Bank is working hard today and preparing for our next 115 years of service to the people here. We're excited that Neil will be part of that future."

Houff joined Weyer's Cave, VA-headquartered Houff Corporation in 1985 following his graduation from Virginia Tech and has served as its president since the early 1990's, leading the company through a period of growth and expansion. More recently, he added the role of transloading operations manager for the company to his resume. Founded in 1975 on a Shenandoah Valley family farm, Houff Corp. specializes in agronomy, supply chain solutions, transloading, and biosolids management, and provides agricultural and industrial services to clients across Virginia. The company is held by Railside Enterprises, an ESOP company, which also holds IDM Trucking. Mr. Houff has served the Commonwealth of Virginia as a member of the Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Chairman of the Board Michael Pugh said, "On behalf of my fellow board members, I am pleased to welcome Neil as a director. Our Board is comprised of experienced individuals who have set themselves apart in being part of and serving the Shenandoah Valley. Neil will fit right in and will be a help to us right from the start."

"It is an honor to join F&M Bank Corp.'s Board," Houff said. "This bank has its hands on the pulse of what is happening in the Valley and what matters to people here. Most importantly, they care. Because of that, joining the Board was an easy decision for me. I hope I can help them serve this area in the years ahead and be part of the growth I know they will experience."

Other members of the F&M Bank Corp. Board include Ray Burkholder, Hannah Hutman, Anne Keeler, Chris Runion, Daphyne Saunders Thomas, John Willingham, Dean Withers, and Peter Wray. On June 30, 2024, F&M had total assets of $1.31 billion, total loans of $826.3 million, and total deposits of $1.19 billion.

