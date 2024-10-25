Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 20:26 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Wimbish Law Firm: Griffin Pastor Cleared of False Imprisonment and Financial Misappropriation of Funds of Elderly

Moves Forward With $10Million Lawsuit of Defamation and Libel Against City of Griffin

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / The Wimbish Law Firm announced this morning that Pastor Curtis Bankston will enter a felony plea of operating an unlicensed personal care home during the pandemic. However, Attorney Dexter Wimbish further stated that: all other charges against Pastor Bankston have been dismissed and he was cleared of the false imprisonment of 6 elderly people who were living on the lower level of their home as part of a Christian based ministry of Second Chance Ministries. Pastor Curtis Bankston will serve five years of probation without jail time.

Bankston

Bankston
Pastor Curtis Bankston Signs Plea Deal That Clears Him of False Imprisonment and Fraud Charges

The case received international coverage, with one video featuring local law enforcement discussing allegations against Pastor Bankston and his wife Sophia Bankston having gone viral.

"It's important to note that the Bankstons were operating a Christian-based ministry that housed individuals during the pandemic," said Dexter Wimbish. "We stated from day one that it was about not having a license. The Bankstons' reputation has been severely damaged, but they are moving forward with a civil suit to seek justice and restore their good name."

Contact Information

Dexter Wimbish
CEO
dexterwimbish@bellsouth.net
17707076555

SOURCE: The Wimbish Law Firm

