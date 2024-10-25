Novartis shares demonstrated resilience in a volatile market, edging up 0.3% to 98.50 CHF on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The pharmaceutical giant's stock showcased robust trading volume, with 866,096 shares changing hands, underscoring continued investor interest. Despite this positive trend, the current price remains 4.11% below its 52-week high of 102.72 CHF, achieved on September 2, 2024. Novartis's recent quarterly results have bolstered investor confidence, with earnings per share reaching 1.44 CHF and revenue climbing 8.72% to 11.32 billion CHF, surpassing expectations.

Dividend Prospects and Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, analysts project a full-year 2024 earnings per share of 7.49 USD for Novartis. Shareholders can anticipate a promising dividend payout of 3.80 USD, representing an increase from the previous year. This attractive dividend yield of 3.76% further enhances the stock's appeal to investors. With a current price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a price-to-cash flow ratio of 14.95, Novartis presents itself as a solid investment opportunity in the pharmaceutical sector, potentially fueling further stock momentum.

Ad

Fresh Novartis information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Novartis analysis...