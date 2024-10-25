Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YI
Stuttgart
25.10.24
08:06 Uhr
8,660 Euro
+0,100
+1,17 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYXOAH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYXOAH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7209,10022:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 22:34 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyxoah: Publication relating to transparency notifications

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), October 25, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Vestal Point Capital

On October 23, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Vestal Point Capital following an acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Based on the notification, Vestal Point Capital holds 3,000,688 voting rights, representing 8.03% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).

The notification dated October 22, 2024 contains the following information:

  • Reason for thenotification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Vestal Point Capital, LLC (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
    • Vestal Point Capital, LP (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
    • Ryan Wilder (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 9, 2024
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 37,389,015
  • Notifieddetails:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Ryan Wilder0000.00%0.00%
Vestal Point Capital, LLC0000.00%0.00%
Vestal Point Capital, LP3,000,6883,000,68808.03%0.00%
Subtotal3,000,6883,000,688 8.03%
TOTAL3,000,68808.03%0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member).
  • Additional information: Vestal Point Capital, LP is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instruction.

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • 2024 10 25 PR Transparency notifications 2024 10 (Vestal Point) (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5e4a8332-3d84-4d87-868a-f4ad1c5059e7)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.