YoungHeartValve, Inc. Announces Significant Additional Funding Secured for Further Development of the Rejuvenate Valve

Transcatheter aortic valve is developed with next-generation polymer to improve both durability and biocompatibility

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Todd Tomba, president and CEO, YoungHeartValve, Inc., announced today that the company has received $2.8 million in additional National Institutes of Health SBIR grant funding to continue to test its product in development, The Rejuvenate Valve. This most recent grant award brings the technology's total non-dilutive funding to $6.5 million.





This unique trans-catheter valve technology features novel, molecular-level, engineered polymeric leaflets with natural biomolecules, making it durable and highly hydrophilic with proven resistance to blood clotting and calcification. In addition to freedom from reliance on animal tissue, the technology promises ease of mass production.

"Our technology will provide both next-level durability and unprecedented hemocompatibility, compared to the gold standard heart valves on the market today," said Tomba. "We're making incredible progress toward a long-lasting transcatheter valve that is free from animal tissue and does not require life-long anticoagulation therapy."

YoungHeartValve's technology features a unique, patented, polymer-based leaflet and a 'built for purpose' stent. Rather than tediously sewing the leaflets to the stent, a proprietary system is used to mount the leaflets.

"The Rejuvenate Valve is the only polymeric heart valve that physically incorporates a biomolecule present in human blood vessels and the natural valve leaflet, hyaluronan," said Co-founder and COO Susan James, Ph.D. This unique interpenetrating network between the durable engineering plastic and the natural polymer prevents blood clotting and prevents calcification.

"Our valves are engineered for lifetime patient care that is truly designed for the world with the capability of mass production and simply a better device from the standpoint of performance, best-in-class features, and durability. Fixed animal tissue-based valves may be a thing of the past, " said Co-Founder and CTO Lakshmi Prasad Dasi, Ph.D.

The company is currently in the preclinical design verification and validation phase of development.

Note: YoungHeartValve will be featured at TCT 2024 on Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m., as part of the Innovation in TAVR Systems and New Clinical Updates presentations. The event will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Lower Level, Innovation & Exhibit Hall, Innovation Theater.

About YoungHeartValve, Inc.

YoungHeartValve, Inc. is developing the next generation of heart valve technology, inspired by nature and perfected by engineers. Founded in 2020 by Lakshmi Prasad Dasi, Ph.D., and Susan James, Ph.D., the company has executives and medical advisors from prestigious institutions throughout the United States. The transcatheter heart valve replacement rate worldwide is expected to grow to be an $11.63 billion market by 2027, attributed to a growing aged population and the 2019 FDA approval for low-risk (younger) patients. The company's product in development - The Rejuvenate Valve - is designed to be more durable, biocompatible, and eliminate the need for anticoagulation therapy to improve outcomes and lower costs. For more information, visit youngheartvalve.com.

