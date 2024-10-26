Perpetual Industries Inc.: Perpetual Industries Announces Reorganization Plans and Director Resignations

Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTCMARKETS:PRPI) a company dedicated to energy-efficient innovations and technologies, today announced a strategic reorganization to concentrate on the growth and market expansion of its subsidiary, Worldwide Auctioneers, in the collector car industry. As part of this realignment, the company also announces the resignations of Brent Bedford, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Craig Dansereau, Director, effective immediately. Rod Egan, Director of Perpetual Industries and Principal Auctioneer of Worldwide Auctioneers, will take on the role of interim President in addition to his current role as Managing Director to guide the company through this transition while the Board evaluates candidates to fill the vacant positions.

Perpetual Industries is actively exploring acquisition opportunities for assets and operating entities within the collector car industry and innovative products and technology in the recreational vehicle market. These initiatives support the company's commitment to stakeholder value and long-term growth. The company will soon update its website to reflect its evolving direction and objectives.

Brent Bedford, founder of Perpetual Industries, has made the difficult decision to resign from the board of directors. "After much consideration, I believe that it is the right time to transition and allow Mr. Egan's leadership to guide Perpetual Industries through its next chapter of growth," said Mr. Bedford. "I remain fully supportive of the company's mission and its future success."

Craig Dansereau, a valued Director of Perpetual Industries, is resigning from his role as director to pursue new opportunities. During his eight years of service to the board of directors, Mr. Dansereau contributed immensely to the company's overall development.

"Throughout his tenure, Mr. Bedford's leadership was instrumental in shaping the company's vision, fostering innovation, and providing strategic direction. On behalf of the Board and the entire team at Perpetual Industries, I would like to express deep gratitude to Mr. Bedford for his unwavering commitment, vision, and leadership and toMr. Dansereau for his expertise and numerous contributions," said Rod Egan Managing Director and interim President of Perpetual Industries. "We wish you both all the best in your future endeavors."

About Perpetual Industries

Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTCMARKETS:PRPI) is a U.S. public company headquartered in Indiana, dedicated to advancing energy-efficient technologies and sustainable innovations. Through its diverse R&D portfolio and subsidiary Worldwide Auctioneers, the company focuses on fostering growth in the collector car industry while also exploring opportunities in green energy solutions and blockchain technologies. Perpetual is committed to developing environmentally responsible products that drive progress and deliver value to its stakeholders. Perpetual is an innovator of energy-efficient technology, underpinned by an established business of over 20 years in the collector car industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as "forward-looking information" as such ?term is ?defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as "may," "would," "could," ?"should," "potential," "??will," "seek," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ?Company's current views and intentions with respect to future ?events and current information ?available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ?assumptions, ?without limitation. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ?or should assumptions underlying the forward-?looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ?results or events may differ materially from the results or events ?predicted. Any such forward-looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ?Moreover, the ?Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ??information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ?this press ?release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ?forward-looking information, ?other than as required by applicable law.

